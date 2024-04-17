 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Visible’s affordable 5G plans just got even cheaper

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
The Visible logo on a smartphone.
Visible

Visible has a new offer that can help you save significant money when switching to its service. Both Visible and Visible+ packages are now available for purchase upfront on an annual basis. These new annual plans are available for new Visible customers starting today, while existing customers will gain access to them this May.

With this new deal, the Visible+ plan costs $395 per year when paid upfront instead of $540 when paid in 12 monthly installments of $45 each. This means you can save $145, which is 26%. That’s an incredible savings. When paying upfront for the regular Visible plan, it will cost $275 per year, saving you $25. If you pay for it monthly, the standard Visible plan costs $25 per month (or $300 per year).

Recommended Videos

The new pricing options give you more savings with a Visible+ plan. That plan offers extras like smartwatch service, unlimited use of your phone as a Wi-Fi connection at twice the speed, and One Global Pass day per month. That pass, announced in March, offers unlimited talk and text services and 2GB of high-speed data for a flat rate of $10 per day in up to 140 countries worldwide.

Related

The Visible+ mobile hotspot feature gives users faster speeds, reaching up to 10Mbps. Visible also announced that it will now include its Connection Protection plan as a standard member feature. This program guarantees that if Visible customers experience layoffs, they will receive service credits of $25 per month for a maximum of three months.

As a mobile network operator, Visible offers unlimited data, messages, and minutes for a flat monthly rate. New Visible customers can bring their current devices or buy new ones from Visible, including popular models like the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It’s also worth noting that Visible’s usual monthly rates aren’t going anywhere. If you prefer to pay for your cell service month-to-month, you still have that option. However, if you can foot a larger bill upfront, these new annual plans are absolutely worth considering.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
T-Mobile just set another 5G speed record
Cell phone tower shooting off pink beams with a 5G logo next to it.

T-Mobile’s rivals may be nipping at its heels in the 5G race, but the Uncarrier is determined to stay ahead of the game. It not only boasts the fastest and most expansive 5G network in the U.S., but it’s actively working on technologies that will help it reach even greater peak speeds.

Two years ago, T-Mobile used a relatively new technique known as 5G Carrier Aggregation (5G CA) to achieve the kind of 3Gbps download speeds on midband frequencies that had previously been the exclusive domain of extremely high (and extremely short-range) mmWave technologies. Now, it’s chalked up another 5G first by taking advantage of the latest developments to shatter the traditional cap on upload speeds over sub-6GHz frequencies.
T-Mobile's newest 5G record

Read more
Verizon just took a huge leap ahead in the 5G race
Verizon store front displays the 5G network in NYC.

After a year or two of steady growth in 5G performance among the big three U.S. carriers, things seemed to level off in 2023, with reports showing mostly incremental improvements each quarter.

However, it seems that the underdogs took a big leap forward in the last three months of the year. According to Ookla’s latest market research, Verizon and AT&T showed 5G speed increases of over 20% from the prior quarter — a change that’s resulted in Verizon significantly narrowing T-Mobile’s longstanding lead.

Read more
What is 5G UC? What that icon on your phone really means
5G logo on the Motorola Edge (2022).

If you're wondering what 5G UC means at the top of your phone, you aren't alone. To put it simply, 5G UC is T-Mobile's "Ultra Capacity" 5G network. In other words, seeing this means that you are on T-Mobile's 5G network. At the same time, you may have also heard of 5G UW, a similar network protocol from Verizon.

Ultimately, being on the 5G UC network should mean you are receiving some of the best speeds possible. But, if you don't have a solid grasp of what 5G is and how these networks operate, you may not get the most out of your phone. Here's what you need to know about the 5G UC icon and how to use it best to benefit you.
T-Mobile's 5G UC

Read more