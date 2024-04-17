Visible’s affordable 5G plans just got even cheaper

Visible has a new offer that can help you save significant money when switching to its service. Both Visible and Visible+ packages are now available for purchase upfront on an annual basis. These new annual plans are available for new Visible customers starting today, while existing customers will gain access to them this May.

With this new deal, the Visible+ plan costs $395 per year when paid upfront instead of $540 when paid in 12 monthly installments of $45 each. This means you can save $145, which is 26%. That’s an incredible savings. When paying upfront for the regular Visible plan, it will cost $275 per year, saving you $25. If you pay for it monthly, the standard Visible plan costs $25 per month (or $300 per year).

The new pricing options give you more savings with a Visible+ plan. That plan offers extras like smartwatch service, unlimited use of your phone as a Wi-Fi connection at twice the speed, and One Global Pass day per month. That pass, announced in March, offers unlimited talk and text services and 2GB of high-speed data for a flat rate of $10 per day in up to 140 countries worldwide.

The Visible+ mobile hotspot feature gives users faster speeds, reaching up to 10Mbps. Visible also announced that it will now include its Connection Protection plan as a standard member feature. This program guarantees that if Visible customers experience layoffs, they will receive service credits of $25 per month for a maximum of three months.

As a mobile network operator, Visible offers unlimited data, messages, and minutes for a flat monthly rate. New Visible customers can bring their current devices or buy new ones from Visible, including popular models like the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It’s also worth noting that Visible’s usual monthly rates aren’t going anywhere. If you prefer to pay for your cell service month-to-month, you still have that option. However, if you can foot a larger bill upfront, these new annual plans are absolutely worth considering.

