Does the Moto G Power have NFC?

The Moto G Power series consists of affordable Android smartphones known for their prolonged battery life. The latest model, the Moto G Power 5G (2024), has a 5,000mAh battery that can last for up to two days, depending on usage. However, only one phone in the Moto G Power series supports near-field communication (NFC) technology.

What is NFC?

Picture this: you’re at a coffee shop, and all you need is your trusty smartphone to pay for your morning latte. No more fumbling with cash or cards; just a quick swipe of your phone, and you’re ready. But how is this possible? The answer is NFC, a technology that lets your phone communicate with the payment terminal within a few centimeters of it.

But NFC isn’t just limited to payments. You can also use it for e-tickets, data sharing, and effortlessly connecting devices via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. By bringing your devices close to each other, you can share photos and files or connect to Wi-Fi. It’s like magic!

Moto G Power phones with NFC

Only one Moto G Power phone includes NFC, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise which one it is: it’s the newest release, the Moto G Power 5G (2024).

That’s correct. Since the Moto G Power was introduced in 2020, only one model with NFC capabilities has shipped. It’s possible that Moto G Power phones will include NFC from this point forward, but as of right now, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is your only choice if you want a Moto G Power phone with NFC capabilities.

Moto G Power phones without NFC

Every other Moto G Power phone released to date does not support NFC. The list of Moto G Power phones without NFC is as follows:

  • Moto G Power (2020)
  • Moto G Power (2021)
  • Moto G Power (2022)
  • Moto G Power 5G (2023)

If you have one of the above Moto G Power phones, you cannot use or add NFC.

How to check which Moto G Power you have

If you’re uncertain about which model of the Moto G Power smartphone you have, you can easily find out by checking the Device name or Model number in the Settings app under About phone.

To do so, open the Settings app on your Moto G Power device, scroll down to the bottom of the page, and then select About phone. Here, you should see the Device name at the top of the page, which will tell you exactly which Moto G Power model you have.

