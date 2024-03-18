 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Moto G 5G (2023) cases you can buy

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Motorola Textured Protective Case
Motorola Textured Protective Case
The best overall Moto G 5G (2023) case
Jump to details
Poetic Revolution Case for Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 [Not for 2022 Version], [20FT Mil-Grade Drop Tested],Full-Body Rugged Shockproof Protective Cover with Kickstand & Built-in-Screen Protector, Black
Poetic Revolution Case
The best kickstand Moto G 5G (2023) case
Jump to details
for Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 & Moto G 5G 2023 Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector[1 Pack], Dual Layer Full Body Heavy Duty Rugged Shockproof Protective Phone Cover, Mint Green
RMOCR Shockproof Case
The best budget Moto G 5G (2023) case
Jump to details
for Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 Case, Defender Case Soft TPU Hard PC Heavy Duty Shockproof Dustproof 3 in 1 Phone Cover for Moto G 5G 2023 (Black)
AZSXLG Defender Case
The best rugged Moto G 5G (2023) case
Jump to details
FollmeAir for Moto G 5G 2023 Case(NOT for Moto G 5G 2022) Slim Flexible TPU for Girls Women Airbag Bumper Shock Absorption Rubber Soft Silicone Case Cover for Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 (Butterfly)
FollmeAir TPU Case
The best colorful Moto G 5G (2023) case
Jump to details
Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector[Not for 2022 Version],Heavy Duty Shockproof Full Body Protective Cover,Built in Rotatable Metal Ring Holder Kickstand,Navy Blue
Janmitta Heavy Duty Shockproof Case
The best heavy duty Moto G 5G (2023) case
Jump to details
Casetego Compatible with Moto G 5G 2023 Case,Three Layer Heavy Duty Shockproof Full Body Rugged Hard PC+Soft TPU Bumper Protective Women Girls Cover Case for Motorola Moto G 5G 2023,Butterfly
Casetego Case
The best design Moto G 5G (2023) case
Jump to details
SUANPOT for Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 Wallet case 【RFID Blocking】 Credit Card Holder, Flip Folio Book PU Leather Phone case Shockproof Cover Women Men for MotoG 5G case Light Brown
SUANPOT Wallet case
The best leather Moto G 5G (2023) case
Jump to details

If you’re looking for a protective case for your Moto G 5G (2023), there are many high-quality options available. The right case for you will depend on your individual preferences and requirements. Do you want something that's thin and lightweight? Maybe a bulky case that offers maximum durability? Perhaps something in the middle?

No matter what you're looking for, here are the best cases you can buy right now for the Moto G 5G (2023).

Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 textured protective case in blue.
Motorola

Motorola Textured Protective Case

The best overall Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros
  • Rugged protection
  • Microfiber interior
  • Made by Motorola
  • Great price
Cons
  • Limited color choices

Motorola’s diamond-textured phone case is a perfect blend of style and functionality. The case’s exterior is designed with diamond patterns, making it easy to grip and hold, reducing the chances of accidental drops. The microfiber interior lining of the case provides an extra layer of protection, keeping dust and debris from scratching the back of your phone. The case is designed to fit the exact dimensions of your Moto G 5G, providing a precise fit and easy access to all the ports and buttons.

You can choose from multiple colors — including classic black, refreshing Daybreak, and Dust Blue — to match your style. Overall, this Motorola case is a great option to keep your phone safe and stylish at the same time.

Motorola Textured Protective Case
Motorola Textured Protective Case
The best overall Moto G 5G (2023) case
Poetic Revolution Case for Motorola Moto G 5G 2023.
Poetic

Poetic Revolution Case

The best kickstand Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros
  • Includes a kickstand
  • Military-grade drop protection
  • Built-in screen protector
Cons
  • Adds bulk to your phone

The Poetic Revolution Case is made with high-quality materials that provide exceptional protection for your Moto G 5G (2023). It has a tough polycarbonate shell that resists impact and a soft TPU bumper that absorbs shock. The built-in screen protector is made of scratch-resistant material that keeps your phone’s screen safe from scratches and cracks. The kickstand is designed to be sturdy and adjustable, making it easy to watch videos or take photos hands-free.

Overall, the Poetic Revolution Case is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a rugged and reliable phone case that will keep their phone safe and secure. So long as you don't mind some added bulk, this is a fantastic choice.

Poetic Revolution Case for Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 [Not for 2022 Version], [20FT Mil-Grade Drop Tested],Full-Body Rugged Shockproof Protective Cover with Kickstand & Built-in-Screen Protector, Black
Poetic Revolution Case
The best kickstand Moto G 5G (2023) case
Related
RMOCR Shockproof Case Moto G 5G 2023.
RMOCR

RMOCR Shockproof Case

The best budget Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros
  • Various color choices
  • Comes with a separate screen protector
  • Included lanyard
  • Very competitive price
Cons
  • Design may not be for everyone

This protective case is specifically designed to fit both the Moto G 5G (2023) and Moto G Power 5G (2023) models, ensuring a perfect fit for your phone. You can choose from a variety of colors, including many that are not available elsewhere. The case is made of high-quality materials and provides military-grade protection to ensure that your phone is safe from scratches, drops, and other forms of damage.

The case comes with a separate HD tempered glass screen protector that offers complete protection to your phone's screen. The tempered glass is highly durable and scratch-resistant, ensuring that your phone's screen remains in pristine condition for longer.

for Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 & Moto G 5G 2023 Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector[1 Pack], Dual Layer Full Body Heavy Duty Rugged Shockproof Protective Phone Cover, Mint Green
RMOCR Shockproof Case
The best budget Moto G 5G (2023) case
AZSXLG Defender Case for Moto G 5G (2023).
AZSXLG

AZSXLG Defender Case

The best rugged Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros
  • Three layers of protection
  • Military-grade design
  • Adds a lot of extra grip
Cons
  • Limited colors

The soft TPU outer layer of this case provides a comfortable grip, while the hard PC inner cover and front frame provide comprehensive protection against drops, impacts, and scratches. The raised bezels edge is designed to keep your touchscreen safe from scratches and knocks, without interfering with the display.

This Moto G 5G (2023) case is easy to install and remove, and features precise cutouts for easy access to all ports, buttons, and features. With military-grade protection, it's perfect for anyone who wants to keep their phone safe without sacrificing style or convenience.

for Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 Case, Defender Case Soft TPU Hard PC Heavy Duty Shockproof Dustproof 3 in 1 Phone Cover for Moto G 5G 2023 (Black)
AZSXLG Defender Case
The best rugged Moto G 5G (2023) case
FollmeAir TPU case for the Moto G 5G (2023).
FollmeAir

FollmeAir TPU Case

The best colorful Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros
  • Beautiful, uniqe designs
  • Airbag protection
  • Anti-slip sides
Cons
  • Designs may be a bit much for some people

This Moto G 5G (2023) case is not only visually appealing, but also functional. The textured design not only adds grip to your phone, but also helps to prevent scratches and other damage. Additionally, the frosted anti-slip strip on both sides of the case provides extra grip, making it less likely that your phone will slip out of your hand.

The case also includes four corner airbag protection, which helps to absorb shocks and protect your phone from drops and impacts. With 16 different designs to choose from, including many featuring butterflies and flowers, there's sure to be a style that suits your personal taste. If you're looking for a phone case that's both stylish and protective, this one is definitely worth considering.

FollmeAir for Moto G 5G 2023 Case(NOT for Moto G 5G 2022) Slim Flexible TPU for Girls Women Airbag Bumper Shock Absorption Rubber Soft Silicone Case Cover for Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 (Butterfly)
FollmeAir TPU Case
The best colorful Moto G 5G (2023) case
Janmitta Heavy Duty Shockproof Case.
Janmitta

Janmitta Heavy Duty Shockproof Case

The best heavy duty Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros
  • Heavy duty design
  • Lots of color choices
  • Metal kickstand
  • Comes with a free screen protector
Cons
  • Might be overkill for some users

This heavy duty case is not only stylish but also offers excellent protection to your phone. It features a metal kickstand with 360-degree rotation, which allows you to watch videos and make hands-free calls with ease. The case is made of high-quality materials that offer military-grade protection against drops, bumps, and scratches.

The non-slip design of this Moto G 5G (2023) case ensures that your phone stays securely in your hand, and the soft-touch finish provides a comfortable grip. Additionally, the case is resistant to fingerprints, oil, and sweat, so you don't have to worry about smudges or stains. This case also comes with an HD screen protector that ensures that your phone's screen remains scratch-free and clear.

Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector[Not for 2022 Version],Heavy Duty Shockproof Full Body Protective Cover,Built in Rotatable Metal Ring Holder Kickstand,Navy Blue
Janmitta Heavy Duty Shockproof Case
The best heavy duty Moto G 5G (2023) case
Casetego Compatible with Moto G 5G 2023 Case.
Casetego

Casetego Case

The best design Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros
  • Gorgeous and eye-catching designs
  • Comfortable grip
  • Raised edges around screen and camera
Cons
  • Not the thinnest case out there

This durable and unique phone case from Casetego is designed to provide a comfortable grip and protect your Moto G 5G (2023) from damage. It features an ergonomic design that fits perfectly in your hand. The three-in-one protection ensures that your phone is protected from scratches, drops, and other types of damage. The case also has raised lips and bevels that provide additional protection to the camera lens and screen.

With five different designs to choose from, you can select the one that best matches your style. The case is not just functional, but also glamorous and fashionable, making it a great accessory for any outfit.

Casetego Compatible with Moto G 5G 2023 Case,Three Layer Heavy Duty Shockproof Full Body Rugged Hard PC+Soft TPU Bumper Protective Women Girls Cover Case for Motorola Moto G 5G 2023,Butterfly
Casetego Case
The best design Moto G 5G (2023) case
SUANPOT leather case for the Motorola Moto G 5G (2023).
SUANPOT

SUANPOT Wallet case

The best leather Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros
  • Lots of different colors
  • Storage for cards and cash
  • RFID protection
Cons
  • Made out of faux leather

This stylish case is perfect for those who like to keep their essentials close at hand. It offers enough room for three bank cards and cash, making it the perfect choice for a night out or when you don’t want to carry a bulky wallet. The case is made of faux leather and is available in 10 different colors, so you can choose one that suits your style.

It also features blocking material of RFID, which makes it practical and safe to use. With this case, you can be sure that your personal information is protected while looking stylish at the same time.

SUANPOT for Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 Wallet case 【RFID Blocking】 Credit Card Holder, Flip Folio Book PU Leather Phone case Shockproof Cover Women Men for MotoG 5G case Light Brown
SUANPOT Wallet case
The best leather Moto G 5G (2023) case

Editors' Recommendations

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The best small phones in 2023: the 6 best ones you can buy
Green iPhone 15 leaning against an arch in a rose garden.

These days, it seems that smartphones are just getting bigger and bigger each year, with all manufacturers trying to one-up each other in terms of who has the biggest screen. But not everyone wants an enormous phone, because some of us value having something compact enough that can easily fit into pockets and want a phone that can be used with one hand only. Believe it or not, there are options out there if you want something small.

While many people want to "go big or go home," there are still some of us out here who prefer something smaller. Of course, we aren't talking about going back to the original iPhone size, but just having a small and compact phone that doesn't have a gigantic footprint is nice, you know? And remember what it's like to use a phone with one hand easily? Those were the days!

Read more
The best fitness trackers in 2023: 13 best ones you can buy
ECG app on the Fitbit Charge 6.

Fitness trackers, despite the name, are for everyone — not just runners and gym rats. That's because fitness trackers can help you keep an eye on your overall well-being and health through things like logging steps, calories, sleep, and even your heart rate.

In this roundup, you'll find the best fitness trackers and smartwatches that stand out the most in 2023. Whether you want something sleek and slim, a more affordable option, or a fitness tracker that'll help you run marathons, there's something here for everyone. With options from Fitbit, Apple, Garmin, and more, here are our picks for the best fitness trackers you can buy in 2023!

Read more
The best phone plans for one person in 2023: our 6 favorites
The home screen on the Apple iPhone 15 Plus.

Although it seems that the big three carriers are all about family plans these days, you don’t need to feel left out if you’re venturing out on your own. There are still great cellular plans out there for only one person at very affordable prices.

A single-line plan is often the best way to go, even when you have family members, friends, or roommates willing to join in on a plan. After all, if you’re the only person on your plan, you don’t need to worry about what other people need or be concerned that changes you make down the road could affect a larger group. Plus, if you’ve just moved to a new city or you’re heading off to college, staying on a group plan can get even more complicated.

Read more