The best Moto G 5G (2023) cases you can buy

If you’re looking for a protective case for your Moto G 5G (2023), there are many high-quality options available. The right case for you will depend on your individual preferences and requirements. Do you want something that's thin and lightweight? Maybe a bulky case that offers maximum durability? Perhaps something in the middle?

No matter what you're looking for, here are the best cases you can buy right now for the Moto G 5G (2023).

Motorola Textured Protective Case

The best overall Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros Rugged protection

Microfiber interior

Made by Motorola

Great price Cons Limited color choices

Motorola’s diamond-textured phone case is a perfect blend of style and functionality. The case’s exterior is designed with diamond patterns, making it easy to grip and hold, reducing the chances of accidental drops. The microfiber interior lining of the case provides an extra layer of protection, keeping dust and debris from scratching the back of your phone. The case is designed to fit the exact dimensions of your Moto G 5G, providing a precise fit and easy access to all the ports and buttons.

You can choose from multiple colors — including classic black, refreshing Daybreak, and Dust Blue — to match your style. Overall, this Motorola case is a great option to keep your phone safe and stylish at the same time.

Poetic Revolution Case

The best kickstand Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros Includes a kickstand

Military-grade drop protection

Built-in screen protector Cons Adds bulk to your phone

The Poetic Revolution Case is made with high-quality materials that provide exceptional protection for your Moto G 5G (2023). It has a tough polycarbonate shell that resists impact and a soft TPU bumper that absorbs shock. The built-in screen protector is made of scratch-resistant material that keeps your phone’s screen safe from scratches and cracks. The kickstand is designed to be sturdy and adjustable, making it easy to watch videos or take photos hands-free.

Overall, the Poetic Revolution Case is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a rugged and reliable phone case that will keep their phone safe and secure. So long as you don't mind some added bulk, this is a fantastic choice.

RMOCR Shockproof Case

The best budget Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros Various color choices

Comes with a separate screen protector

Included lanyard

Very competitive price Cons Design may not be for everyone

This protective case is specifically designed to fit both the Moto G 5G (2023) and Moto G Power 5G (2023) models, ensuring a perfect fit for your phone. You can choose from a variety of colors, including many that are not available elsewhere. The case is made of high-quality materials and provides military-grade protection to ensure that your phone is safe from scratches, drops, and other forms of damage.

The case comes with a separate HD tempered glass screen protector that offers complete protection to your phone's screen. The tempered glass is highly durable and scratch-resistant, ensuring that your phone's screen remains in pristine condition for longer.

AZSXLG Defender Case

The best rugged Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros Three layers of protection

Military-grade design

Adds a lot of extra grip Cons Limited colors

The soft TPU outer layer of this case provides a comfortable grip, while the hard PC inner cover and front frame provide comprehensive protection against drops, impacts, and scratches. The raised bezels edge is designed to keep your touchscreen safe from scratches and knocks, without interfering with the display.

This Moto G 5G (2023) case is easy to install and remove, and features precise cutouts for easy access to all ports, buttons, and features. With military-grade protection, it's perfect for anyone who wants to keep their phone safe without sacrificing style or convenience.

FollmeAir TPU Case

The best colorful Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros Beautiful, uniqe designs

Airbag protection

Anti-slip sides Cons Designs may be a bit much for some people

This Moto G 5G (2023) case is not only visually appealing, but also functional. The textured design not only adds grip to your phone, but also helps to prevent scratches and other damage. Additionally, the frosted anti-slip strip on both sides of the case provides extra grip, making it less likely that your phone will slip out of your hand.

The case also includes four corner airbag protection, which helps to absorb shocks and protect your phone from drops and impacts. With 16 different designs to choose from, including many featuring butterflies and flowers, there's sure to be a style that suits your personal taste. If you're looking for a phone case that's both stylish and protective, this one is definitely worth considering.

Janmitta Heavy Duty Shockproof Case

The best heavy duty Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros Heavy duty design

Lots of color choices

Metal kickstand

Comes with a free screen protector Cons Might be overkill for some users

This heavy duty case is not only stylish but also offers excellent protection to your phone. It features a metal kickstand with 360-degree rotation, which allows you to watch videos and make hands-free calls with ease. The case is made of high-quality materials that offer military-grade protection against drops, bumps, and scratches.

The non-slip design of this Moto G 5G (2023) case ensures that your phone stays securely in your hand, and the soft-touch finish provides a comfortable grip. Additionally, the case is resistant to fingerprints, oil, and sweat, so you don't have to worry about smudges or stains. This case also comes with an HD screen protector that ensures that your phone's screen remains scratch-free and clear.

Casetego Case

The best design Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros Gorgeous and eye-catching designs

Comfortable grip

Raised edges around screen and camera Cons Not the thinnest case out there

This durable and unique phone case from Casetego is designed to provide a comfortable grip and protect your Moto G 5G (2023) from damage. It features an ergonomic design that fits perfectly in your hand. The three-in-one protection ensures that your phone is protected from scratches, drops, and other types of damage. The case also has raised lips and bevels that provide additional protection to the camera lens and screen.

With five different designs to choose from, you can select the one that best matches your style. The case is not just functional, but also glamorous and fashionable, making it a great accessory for any outfit.

SUANPOT Wallet case

The best leather Moto G 5G (2023) case

Pros Lots of different colors

Storage for cards and cash

RFID protection Cons Made out of faux leather

This stylish case is perfect for those who like to keep their essentials close at hand. It offers enough room for three bank cards and cash, making it the perfect choice for a night out or when you don’t want to carry a bulky wallet. The case is made of faux leather and is available in 10 different colors, so you can choose one that suits your style.

It also features blocking material of RFID, which makes it practical and safe to use. With this case, you can be sure that your personal information is protected while looking stylish at the same time.

