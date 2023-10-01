 Skip to main content
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals: How to get the phone for free

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 coverage

Topping our list of the best folding phones, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 if you want a super stylish yet practical phone that stands out from the crowd. However, it’s an expensive phone so if you want to see how you can save on your purchase, keep reading. We’ve got everything you need to know about all the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals going on right now across the internet. Let’s get straight to how you could save including discounts, trade-ins, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at Samsung

Samsung logo sign at the Mobile World Congress.
David Ramos/Getty Images / Getty Images

Samsung offers a free storage upgrade with select Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices so you get 512GB of storage instead of 256GB. It’s also possible to get up to $1,000 trade-in credit depending on the phone you’re trading in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at Amazon

An Amazon logo seen on the side of a building.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Over at Amazon, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB for $1,670 which means you save $250 off the regular price of $1,920. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to buy it outright.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at Best Buy

Line outside of Best Buy for RTX restock.
Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on Verizon for $50 a month for 36 months. It’s also possible to save $1,000 with a trade-in depending on the phone you have to trade in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at Verizon

Verizon logo on a smartphone screen in a dark room and a finger touching it.
Stone Staffordshire / Shutterstock

At Verizon, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $50 per month for 36 months or you can pay $1,800 to own it outright. There are also trade-in deals with up to $1,000 to be saved depending on the phone you’re trading in while there are discounts on smartwatches and earbuds when buying it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at T-Mobile

T-Mobile store.
T-Mobile

T-Mobile has four deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, all relating to trade-ins. If you trade in the latest phone and sign up for Go5G Next or Go5G Plus, you can save up to $1,000 on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 purchase, otherwise it’s up to $600 across 24 monthly bill credits. As standard, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 costs $33 per month for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Xfinity Mobile and you can get it for $75 a month for 24 months. Alternatively, if you have a phone to trade in, you can save up to $700 on your purchase.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?

Google messages versus samsung messages app icons side by side on Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best foldable of its kind so if you want something different from a regular phone while still enjoying great features, you need this phone. It’s thinner and lighter than ever with a high-quality hinge allowing you to easily switch between the 6.2-inch cover screen and the 7.6-inch inner screen. It’s well-suited for being productive but also for gaming, reading or browsing.

It also has an excellent 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens too so you can take some pretty good pictures.

Ultimately, we all know that most of the best Android phones look very similar so if you want something unique, you need the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to stand out from the crowd.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
