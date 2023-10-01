Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Topping our list of the best folding phones, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 if you want a super stylish yet practical phone that stands out from the crowd. However, it’s an expensive phone so if you want to see how you can save on your purchase, keep reading. We’ve got everything you need to know about all the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals going on right now across the internet. Let’s get straight to how you could save including discounts, trade-ins, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at Samsung

Samsung offers a free storage upgrade with select Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices so you get 512GB of storage instead of 256GB. It’s also possible to get up to $1,000 trade-in credit depending on the phone you’re trading in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at Amazon

Over at Amazon, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB for $1,670 which means you save $250 off the regular price of $1,920. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to buy it outright.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on Verizon for $50 a month for 36 months. It’s also possible to save $1,000 with a trade-in depending on the phone you have to trade in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at Verizon

At Verizon, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $50 per month for 36 months or you can pay $1,800 to own it outright. There are also trade-in deals with up to $1,000 to be saved depending on the phone you’re trading in while there are discounts on smartwatches and earbuds when buying it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at T-Mobile

T-Mobile has four deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, all relating to trade-ins. If you trade in the latest phone and sign up for Go5G Next or Go5G Plus, you can save up to $1,000 on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 purchase, otherwise it’s up to $600 across 24 monthly bill credits. As standard, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 costs $33 per month for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at Xfinity Mobile

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Xfinity Mobile and you can get it for $75 a month for 24 months. Alternatively, if you have a phone to trade in, you can save up to $700 on your purchase.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best foldable of its kind so if you want something different from a regular phone while still enjoying great features, you need this phone. It’s thinner and lighter than ever with a high-quality hinge allowing you to easily switch between the 6.2-inch cover screen and the 7.6-inch inner screen. It’s well-suited for being productive but also for gaming, reading or browsing.

It also has an excellent 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens too so you can take some pretty good pictures.

Ultimately, we all know that most of the best Android phones look very similar so if you want something unique, you need the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to stand out from the crowd.

