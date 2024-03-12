 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Motorola’s two new budget phones shouldn’t look this good

Mark Jansen
By
The Moto G Power 5G and Moto G 5G phones in a render.
Motorola

While not as flashy as flagship phone announcements, it’s always worth keeping an eye on new phones in the budget range being launched. Motorola was the long-time king of this particular area but was largely unseated by particularly strong efforts from manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus into the budget market.

So, it might no longer be the sole king, but that doesn’t mean it’s throwing in the towel. Far from it, in fact. Motorola has just announced two new smartphones in the sub-$300 bracket: the Moto G Power 5G (2024) and the Moto G 5G (2024). Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Two Moto G Power 5G 2024 units side-by-side on a blank background.
Motorola

Leading the pack is the Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024). While far from the technical powerhouses you’ll find at the other end of the price range, Motorola has put up a strong fight and included several great features that we love to see in a $300 smartphone.

Related

We’ll start with the phone’s namesake feature: The battery. The G Power (like the Moto G below) benefits from a huge 5,000mAh battery cell, which, when combined with the lower-powered specs, should mean battery life that’s measured in days, not hours. But that’s not really changed from last year — what has changed is the charging speed. Motorola has gone a little bit mad and has thrown in support for 30W fast charging. That’s faster than the charging rate on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy S24. Heck, it’s even a little bit faster than the Apple iPhone 15 Pro. Motorola also went and threw in 15W wireless charging, too, because why not? You’ll only get 10W from the charger out of the box, but it’s worth investing in a faster charger to get those increased speeds.

The front of the Moto G Power 5G 2024, on a blank background.
Motorola

Design-wise, these are rarely going to pass as more expensive phones, but they still look pretty good. The new Moto G Power has a vegan leather back, and while the bezels are chunkier than most other phones (with a sizeable chin below the display), they’re still good-looking in their own way. The G Power also comes with the most exclusive of ports: the 3.5mm headphone jack. The display is a 6.7-inch LCD panel with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and a 60-120Hz adaptable refresh rate.

That dynamic refresh rate isn’t likely to be as smooth as more powerful phones, as powering the phone is a Dimensity 7020 processor, and while it’s likely to be capable, it won’t be the match of flagship processors. Still, when paired with 8GB of RAM, it should perform well, especially when used with Motorola’s RAM Boost, which uses up to 8GB of your storage as additional RAM. Speaking of storage, the Moto G Power 5G comes with 128GB, a more than respectable number.

The back of the Moto G Power 5G 2024, on a blank background.
Motorola

Cameras on cheap phones are hit-and-miss experiences, and we won’t know what the Moto G Power 5G’s camera will be like until we have a chance to play with it. However, a 50-megapixel main lens is certainly a good sign, and it uses Quad Pixel tech to further boost light getting to the camera. It’s joined by an 8MP ultrawide lens, which may or may not be worthwhile. Historically, extra lenses on cheaper phones tend to be a bit of a waste, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) will launch with Android 14, but there’s no word on whether it’ll receive any further updates after this. The price is good, though, starting from $300. The Moto G Power 5G (2024) will be available from March 22 at Cricket, with availability coming later elsewhere. You’ll be able to buy it unlocked from March 29.

Moto G 5G (2024)

Two Moto G 5G 2024s side by side on a blank background.
Motorola

The Motorola Moto G 5G (2024) is the second of the two new Motorola devices, but don’t make the mistake of thinking this means it’s lesser. Priced at just $200, the Moto G 5G is well-priced and well-placed to take the budget phone market by storm.

In many ways, the Moto G 5G is the Moto G Power above but is toned down slightly. But that’s not a bad thing, as Motorola has simply jettisoned elements that won’t be enormously missed. For instance, the Moto G has the 50MP main lens as its more expensive sibling but without the additional 8MP ultrawide lens. Instead, there’s a 2MP macro lens, which isn’t likely to add much to the experience.

It’s similar-looking to the G Power but slightly smaller, with a 6.6-inch LCD panel and 720p resolution. It has the same 60-120Hz refresh rate, which is a nice addition, as well as Dolby Atmos support and the same vegan leather back panel. It also has a 5,000mAh battery, so expect a similarly long battery life — just without the fast charging capabilities. It still charges at 18W, though, so it’s not exactly slow—it’s just not as fast as the G Power.

It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and has 4GB of RAM. That’s definitely on the lower side, but you can double that with RAM Boost. It has 128GB of storage, which is very welcome. Android 14 is included as standard, but again, there’s no word on updates.

The bottom of the Moto G 5G 2024, on a blank background.
Motorola

The specs are clearly lower than those of the Moto G Power 5G (2024), but that’s for a very good reason: price. The Motorola Moto G 5G (2024) starts from just $200 and will be available from March 21 from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, with availability at other retailers coming after this date. It’ll also be available to buy unlocked, but not until May 2.

Editors' Recommendations

Mark Jansen
Mark Jansen
Contributor
Mark Jansen is an avid follower of everything that beeps, bloops, or makes pretty lights. He has a degree in Ancient &…
New OnePlus budget phone comes packing 2 super-rare features
OnePlus Nord N30 5G rear face.

OnePlus has introduced a new budget-priced phone for the U.S. market that includes some compelling hardware -- and a couple of rare conveniences. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G will set you back by $300 and is already up for preorders in the U.S., with a free pair of earbuds in tow. 
Starting with the standout tricks, this phone comes with a microSD slot for storage expansion. It supports cards with up to 1TB storage capacity, which should be plenty if you are into capturing a lot of videos and high-resolution videos. Just keep in mind that microSD cards of 1TB capacity from reputed brands could cost as much as the phone itself.

Another notable perk is the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. You don’t have to fork out extra cash on a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter or splurge on a Bluetooth audio wearable. However, there is more to this OnePlus phone than meets the eye, as some of its hardware perks defy its asking price by a huge margin. 
You are greeted by a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For comparison, Apple will charge you $800 for the iPhone 14 Plus, but it still keeps you limited to a slow 60Hz LCD screen. And there is no ugly notch to be seen here, as the selfie camera is neatly housed inside a dot-shaped cutout at the top. 
Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset powers this phone, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The battery capacity is also fairly generous at 5,000 mAh. Plus, you get support for 50-watt fast charging. OnePlus ships the fast charger in the retail package, just in case you’re irked by the bad precedent set by the thousand-dollar phones from Apple and Samsung. 

Read more
If you like cheap phones, you’ll love these 2 new Moto G options
The Moto G Stylus 2023, standing upright on a couch, with its display turned on.

The budget smartphone market is a bustling space right now, with great phones from Nokia and Samsung making big waves. Motorola is the unofficial king of the budget smartphone, but its throne is looking quite shaky right now. That might be why it's decided to remix some classics this year, releasing new versions of the Moto G 5G and Moto G Stylus.

While there are definitely some improvements in the 2023 versions of both phones, Motorola has also made some cutbacks for both, making these new versions remixes of past classics rather than pure upgrades. Here's everything you need to know about the Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) and Moto G Stylus (2023).
Moto G 5G (2023)

Read more
New Motorola Razr 2023 leaks show the colorful flip phone we need
Four side-by-side shots of the Moto Razr 2023. A new red coloway is visible.

There are only a few major names in the game if you're looking for a foldable smartphone, but the name with the longest pedigree is probably Motorola. Leaks of the new Moto Razr have emerged on Twitter, and while they show relatively little of the phone, it does show off a new outer screen personalization feature – and a new, bold red colorway.

The leaks come courtesy of seasoned tipster Evan Blass (who has a private Twitter account), and he refers to it as the "Motorola Razr 40 Ultra", further fueling speculation that Motorola may release multiple versions of the Razr this year, including a more reasonably priced Razr Lite. As an "Ultra", it would make sense for these leaks to show the more expensive, flagship version of the device and, as such, likely includes features that wouldn't be available on a "Lite" version.

Read more