A new Motorola phone is coming soon. Here’s your first look at it

Motorola Edge 50 5G render in Jungle Green.
Motorola’s been pumping out new phones nonstop this year, and it doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon. According to a report from 91Mobiles Hindi, Motorola is about to launch yet another phone in India: the Motorola Edge 50 5G. This first set of renders gives us a good look at what to expect.

The Motorola Edge 50 5G will have the unique title of being the world’s slimmest MIL-810 military-grade phone. However, the rugged phone features some interesting design choices that seem contradictory to a “military-grade” phone.

The Motorola Edge 50 5G may have a 6.4-inch curved pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is interesting considering the military-grade certification; one would think that curved displays could be more prone to impact when dropped, so it will be intriguing to see how this one plays out.

The Motorola Edge 50 5G in Jungle Green, Koala Gray, and Peach Fuzz colors.
The renders that we see show off three colors: Koala Gray, Jungle Green (vegan leather), and Peach Fuzz (Pantone certified). The Koala Gray and Peach Fuzz seem similar to what we already have with the Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024, though the Jungle Green looks a bit different than the Spring Green Razr Plus 2024. It’s more of a teal green, at least based on the render.

On the back, it looks like a triple-lens camera system covering 12mm to 72mm in focal range. The main camera appears to be a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens with optical image stabilization. The other two lenses are likely a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto camera. On the front, it appears to be a 32MP selfie camera tucked away in the hole-punch cutout on the front display.

Inside, the Motorola Edge 50 5G could run a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The battery seems to be a 4,400mAh cell with a wired charging speed of up to 68 watts.

This appears to be an India-specific release, so it’s unlikely that we’ll see this one launch in the U.S. Still, it’s pretty interesting that Motorola is making yet another Edge series phone considering that we already have the Edge 50 Fusion, Edge 50 Pro, and Edge 50 Ultra that were announced earlier this year, and we weren’t too impressed with the Motorola Edge 2024 that we tried.

