If you like Motorola phones, you need to be ready for August 29

Hello, Moto! Motorola dropped a teaser trailer for an event just over a week away on Thursday, August 29. If you’re a Motorola fan waiting for new devices to hit the market, well, as old-timey southern TV hosts say … you’d best tune in. According to rumors, at least three new phones will debut next week: the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, the Moto G35 5G, and the Moto G55 5G.

Before you get too excited, though, know this: few, if any, of these devices are likely to be released in the United States. Motorola releases many new phones each year, but many of those are strictly for foreign markets. With that out of the way, let’s proceed.

The trailer shows off several color options, presumably for the Edge 50 Neo, including Poinciana (a red similar to the color of poinsettias), Peach Fuzz (the Motorola x Pantone Color of the Year for 2024), Latte, and Nautical Blue. More information comes courtesy of YTECHB, which believes the device will have a 6.4-inch pOLED display, a baseline of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a 4,310mAh battery.

Artistic elegance meets beautiful colors.

Coming soon on 08.29.2024. #hellosmARTphone pic.twitter.com/fTsiNwPl6e — motorola (@Moto) August 20, 2024

Next in the lineup is the Moto G35, which is expected to come in several variants. The first has 4GB RAM/128GB storage, followed by an 8GB/128GB version and an 8GB/256GB version. Sources say it will be available in Guava Red, Leaf Green, and Midnight Black (all of which ironically sound like new Pokémon games).

The Moto G55 5G is expected to launch in Smoky Green, Forest Grey, and Twilight Purple color options with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Another reliable leaker shared rendered images of the Moto G55 5G, but their post on X has unfortunately already been deleted. It showed a punch-hole camera and a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button.

While expectations might still be a bit hazy, one thing is sure: August 29 will be full of news relating to new Motorola phones, many of which offer a lot of bang for your buck. Considering this has already been a year with record-breaking phones, Motorola has set quite the bar.