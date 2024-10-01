 Skip to main content
It looks like Motorola is finally fixing its software update problem

Motorola may be catching up to companies like Samsung and Google regarding the number of years of Android updates it provides for its smartphones. A new Motorola phone could come with five years of updates, and it represents the second Motorola phone to do so in as many months.

The recently announced Motorola Moto G75 will come with five Android OS upgrades and six years of security patches. By our count, this would mean that users will be able to update their phone to at least Android 19, considering that the Moto G75 ships with Android 14. Last month, it was announced that the Motorola Edge 50 Neo would include five years of OS upgrades and security patches.

While five years of updates isn’t as many as the seven years that companies like Samsung and Google promise, it still represents a significant increase from what Motorola had previously offered.

Motorola confirms this update guarantee on its product page for the Moto G75, writing: “Keep up with the latest version of Android by getting five OS upgrades — and six years of security updates — guaranteed through 2029.”

A render of the Motorola Moto G75 smartphone.
Motorola

The Motorola Moto G75 is a midrange smartphone with impressive features at its price point. It includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for expandable storage via a microSD card of up to 1TB.

The new phone also boasts a 50-megapixel main primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and Quad Pixel technology and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30-watt TurboPower wired and 15W wireless charging.

The new phone is available in Charcoal Gray, Aqua Blue, and Succulent Green. The Charcoal Gray model features a matte-finished back cover, while the Aqua Blue and Succulent Green models have vegan leather rear panels.

It looks like a very competent budget phone, though the real interest lies in its update policy. This is an area Motorola has long struggled with, and while it remains to be seen if the company actually makes good on this promise, it’s a very encouraging step in the right direction.

Motorola has not yet announced the pricing and availability details for the Moto G75.

