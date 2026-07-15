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Motorola’s new flagship killer has the speed and magnetic charging pricier Android phones keep missing

Motorola Edge 70 Max is here for just $570, but no US launch in sight

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Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Flipkart / Motorola

Motorola’s next flagship killer has officially arrived, and the hardware is every bit as ambitious as the leaks suggested. The Motorola Edge 70 Max has launched in India at 54,999 Indian rupees, or roughly $570, for the 8GB + 256GB model. A version with 12GB of RAM and the same storage costs 59,999 rupees, approximately $625, with first sales kicking off on July 20th.

Motorola went all-in on performance

The Edge 70 Max runs on Qualcomm’s 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, backed by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Motorola claims the phone can surpass 3.2 million points in AnTuTu. Although independent testing will determine how well it sustains that performance. Keeping the processor cool is an ArcticMesh system containing a 5,500-square-millimeter vapor chamber, liquid metal, and nearly 30,000 square millimeters of total cooling material. Motorola says the setup can reduce peak CPU temperatures by as much as 7.1 degrees Celsius.

Motorola Edge 70 Max with a magnetic charger
Digital Citizen

The 6.8-inch flat AMOLED display carries a sharp 3168 x 1440 resolution, an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate, and a claimed peak brightness of 7,000 nits. Gorilla Glass 7i protects the screen, while IP66, IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H certifications prepare the phone for dust, water, drops, and harsher environments.

Other impressive features

Motorola has fitted a 7,100mAh silicon-carbon battery into an 8.29mm body. It supports 90W wired charging and 25W Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging, complete with compatibility for MagSafe accessories. You read that last bit right. Motorola is the only mainstream Android smartphone outside of Google’s Pixel lineup to offer magnetic wireless charging support (aside from the HMD Skyline that is).

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Flipkart / Motorola

This means you can use it with MagSafe chargers, bringing added convenience during charging. The camera system reveals where Motorola saved money. You get a 50MP Sony Lytia 710 main camera with optical stabilization, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide that also handles macro photography. There is no dedicated telephoto camera, while the front uses a 32MP sensor. So despite what its name might suggest, the Edge 70 and Edge 70 Pro actually have better camera systems.

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Software support includes three major Android upgrades and five years of security patches. That trails Motorola’s seven-year promise for the more premium Signature. As of right now, Motorola has only announced availability for the Indian market. But it could join the Motorola Edge (2026) later on.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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