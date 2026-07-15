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Honor’s wild Robot Phone may have the flagship specs to back up the gimmick

The Honor Robot Phone may pack not one, but two 200MP cameras

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Honor Robot Phone
John McCann / Digital Trends

Ever since its first public appearance, Honor’s Robot Phone has turned heads with its unhinged experimental design. It is a smartphone built with a camera that looks and acts like a gimbal, climbing out of the back and following people around.

But newly leaked specifications suggest that it isn’t a one-trick pony. Honor may be building a genuinely innovative flagship around this camera. According to known tipster Digital Chat Station, the Robot Phone could use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a flat 1.5K display measuring between 6.3 and 6.4 inches, and a battery with a capacity of around 6,000mAh. Honor has yet to confirm these details, so they should remain firmly within rumor territory.

Pushing two 200MP cameras

Electronics, Camera, Webcam
Honor

Honor has already confirmed that the phone’s robotic arm carries a 200MP sensor mounted inside what it calls the industry’s smallest 4DoF gimbal system. The mechanism supports three-axis stabilization, along with AI-powered subject tracking, 90-degree and 180-degree rotational shots, and autonomous movements during video calls or AI interactions.

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Now, the new leak adds a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a second 200MP sensor paired with a periscope telephoto lens. This gives the Robot Phone considerably more photographic range than the moving main camera alone would suggest. Digital Chat Station reportedly expects its overall camera performance to sit alongside Honor’s upcoming Magic 9 flagship series. To recall, the company has also announced a technical collaboration with professional cinema-camera company ARRI. The partnership brings aspects of ARRI’s imaging expertise to the Robot Phone.

How the strange design solves a real problem

Honor Robot Phone
John McCann / Digital Trends

A camera that physically follows its subject could provide far more than visual theater. Creators could record themselves, maintain proper framing during video calls, capture smoother walking footage, and produce rotating shots that currently require an external gimbal.

It remains to be seen if Honor actually sells this smartphone outside of China and how durable this gimbal-like mechanism would be. The latest leak points toward an August debut in China.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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