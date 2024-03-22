The best Moto G Power 5G (2024) cases: 7 great choices

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is one of Motorola’s latest budget phones. It's also one of 2024's cheaper smartphone options at just $300, and for that price, you get a pretty decent list of specs and features.

If you recently purchased the newest Moto G Power, it’s essential to safeguard your investment with a top-quality phone case. Despite its recent launch, there are already several cases available for the Moto G Power 5G (2024). Below are some of our top picks.

Poetic Revolution Case

The best overall Moto G Power 5G (2024) case

Pros Sliding camera cover

Military-grade drop protection

Includes a kickstand Cons Bulky design

The Poetic Revolution Case is made of high-quality materials that are designed to withstand drops and impacts from significant heights. The two-piece case provides full-body protection for your Moto G Power and features a built-in screen protector to keep your screen free from scratches and cracks. The case also comes with a convenient kickstand that allows you to prop up your phone for hands-free viewing.

With the Poetic Revolution Case, you can have peace of mind knowing that your phone is protected from drops, bumps, and scratches. So long as you can get over the bulky design, there's a lot to like here.

MWPVKX Liquid Silicon Case

The best colorful Moto G Power 5G (2024) case

Pros Lightweight

Many colors options

Easy on the wallet Cons Not the most rugged case out there

The MWPVKX Liquid Silicon Case is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a lightweight and stylish solution to protect your new Moto G Power. This case is available in eight vibrant colors, so you can choose the one that best suits your style.

At only 2mm thick, the case is incredibly slim and won't add any unnecessary bulk to your phone. However, don't let its slim design fool you — it still provides solid protection. The case has a 0.5mm protruding lens to ensure that your phone's camera stays safe and scratch-free. It's not the most rugged choice available, but for everyday wear and tear, it should get the job done.

Mama Mouth Leather Case

The best leather Moto G Power 5G (2024) case

Pros Room for cards and cash

Doubles as a kickstand

Leather design Cons One color choice

Currently, there are not many options available for leather cases for the Moto G Power 5G (2024). However, we have found a great option from Mama Mouth. This case is made of PU leather with TPU on the inside, and it comes with RFID shielding technology. It features a card holder and a kickstand, and it is quite affordable. Unfortunately, it's only offered in black.

RMOCR Shockproof Protective Phone Cover

The best budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) case

Pros Included screen protector

Comes with a lanyard

Many colors to choose from Cons May be too bulky for some

Our budget option not only provides great value, but also comes with a range of features that enhance the functionality and durability of your Moto G Power. The HD tempered glass screen protector and camera lens protector ensure that your device stays scratch-free and protected from accidental drops. The soft TPU bumper provides a comfortable grip, making it easy to handle your phone without it dropping. The hard PC back cover offers excellent protection against impact and scratches, ensuring that your Moto G Power stays intact.

The wrist lanyard included with the case adds an extra level of convenience, allowing you to keep your phone secure and within reach at all times. All in all, our budget option is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an affordable and high-quality phone case.

Poetic Guardian Case

The best thin Moto G Power 5G (2024) case

Pros Superthin design

Attached screen protector

Transparent back Cons Limited color choices

The Poetic Guardian Case is an ultra-durable protective case that withstands even the toughest drops and impacts. Designed to meet military-grade drop test standards, it provides unbeatable protection for your Moto G Power 5G

One of the standout features of this case is its built-in screen protector, which shields your phone's screen from scratches, dirt, and other potential hazards. The case also boasts an impact-resistant TPU lining and shock-absorbing properties. This combination of features helps to minimize the damage that can occur when your Moto G Power takes a hard hit or fall.

Janmitta Case

The best kickstand Moto G Power 5G (2024) case

Pros Includes a sliding camera cover

Offered in multiple colors

Unique ring acts as stand

Bundled screen protector Cons Bulky, intense design

The Janmitta Case is a perfect blend of style and functionality. It comes in various vibrant colors and features a sleek metal kickstand that rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to prop up your Moto G Power in any orientation for hands-free viewing. Whether you're watching a movie or video calling your friends, this case has got you covered.

The back cover of the case is made of hard PC material, which is scratch-resistant and provides excellent protection against impacts and falls. The interior is lined with soft TPU material, which acts as a shock absorber and prevents your phone from getting damaged in case of accidental drops.

The case also features a sliding lens cover that enhances the durability of your phone's camera. The raised bezel design ensures that your Moto G Power's screen and camera remain elevated from flat surfaces, reducing the risk of scratches and other types of damage.

Rome Tech Belt Clip Holster Case

The best belt clip Moto G Power 5G (2024) case

Pros Removable belt clip

Precision cutouts

Rugged design Cons Only one color available

The Rome Tech phone case protects your Moto G Power from everyday wear and tear. This case features dual-layer protection that ensures your device is safe from scratches, drops, and impacts. The removable holster with a belt clip provides added convenience, allowing you to easily access your Moto G Power 5G on the go. You can attach the clip to your hip or bag strap, ensuring that your phone is always within reach.

The custom-fit case is designed with precision cutouts for all ports, buttons, speakers, and cameras. This means you never have to remove the case to access any of your phone's features. The case also offers a comfortable grip that enhances usability while ensuring that your device always stays secure in your hand.

