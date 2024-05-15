 Skip to main content
This 5G phone just had its price slashed to $150 for a limited time

Moto G 5G (2024) in Sage Green showing home screen.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

For super cheap phone deals, go straight to the source and head to Motorola. Right now, you can buy the Moto G 5G phone for just $150, saving you $100 off the regular price of $250. For a budget phone, it’s ideal to keep you happy with necessities like web browsing, social media, text and calls. Here’s everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Moto G 5G

You won’t see the Moto G 5G on our look at the best Android phones as it’s pretty basic. At this price though, that’s hardly surprising. It has the essentials covered well. There’s a 6.4-inch HD+ screen which looks pretty good for the price. That’s helped by its 120Hz refresh rate which means you get smooth scrolling and no motion blur when watching videos or playing games. Alongside that are two large stereo speakers so you can be suitably entertained here. There’s also Dolby Atmos support to provide more immersive sound.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor and 4GB of memory so we wouldn’t recommend it for gaming, but it’s fine for your typical multitasking needs. The Moto G 5G also has a 48MP camera system with the promise of better light sensitivity aiding night shots. Again, don’t expect the performance you’d see from the best phones but it’s a nice extra on such a cheap phone. Other photography options include Macro Vision and the ability to capture more exact details. You can also adjust how blurred the background is and even isolate a color. Such software features help a lot here.

The Moto G 5G also promises up to two days of battery life on a single charge thanks to its 5,000mAh battery. We’re always a little cautious with estimates but that should mean a day and a half without much bother. Other quality of life features include a fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

The Moot G 5G usually costs $250 but right now, you can buy it from Motorola for just $150. An ideal phone for anyone on a tight budget or for your child, check it out now while the deal is still on.

