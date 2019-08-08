Mobile

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus cases

You broke the bank for your Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Don't skimp on a good case

Mark Jansen
By
samsung galaxy note 10 plus vs iphone xs max rainbow back

Samsung’s biggest new phones are finally here. While the Galaxy Note series is always one of the largest phones released in any given year, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus‘ 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display is enormous, even in a world with many other supersized phones. But big doesn’t always mean strong, and the beautiful glass back on the Note 10 Plus won’t stay good looking for long if it takes a tumble and suffers at the hands of your local concrete.

For the love of Samsung, protect it. The Note 10 Plus starts from a heady $1,100 — are you really going to balk at buying a little protection? Here are some of the best protective cases you can buy to keep your Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Note 10 Plus 5G in fighting shape for longer.

Incipio Tran5form 5G-compatible case

best samsung galaxy note 10 plus cases incipio

Looking for drop protection? Then you’ve come to the right place. Incipio is well known for providing thin and lightweight cases that protect well in spite of their slim builds — and now Incipio is offering a strong and light case that’s been engineered to work with 5G wavebands. Thin enough to provide a window through to your device’s good looks, the Tran5form case provides support for both high- and low-frequency 5G bands. Even with that slim build, it’s supremely protective and provides drop-protection from falls of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters). It looks good and it’s extremely protective — so what’s the downside? It’s a little expensive at $40.

Kate Spade New York Scattered Flowers case

best samsung galaxy note 10 plus cases kate spade

The Note 10 Plus is already a stunning phone, but you can always add a little more style. This case comes from the extremely fashionable Kate Spade New York brand, and decorates your phone with a collection of black and white scattered flowers laid over a completely clear case. The effect is striking, and if you think your phone needs a little more pizzazz, then this might be a good choice. It’s protective too, with a flexible hard shell that resists scratches, dents, and protects against damage from drops. It’s fully compatible with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband, making it a good choice for the Note 10 Plus 5G. It’s expensive at $50, though.

Olixar NovaShield case

best samsung galaxy note 10 plus cases olixar

Protective cases can sometimes be large, bulky, and — in the worst cases — quite ugly. Not so here. Olixar’s NovaShield uses a flexible and absorbent TPU bumper with a hard PC back panel to resist a variety of damage. Airbags in the TPU bumper fortify the phone against drops, and a raised edge protects the screen, while the hard PC panel will prove especially effective against scratches. The back panel is also completely clear, which means you don’t feel cut off from the Note 10 Plus’s good looks. At just $14, it’s also a bargain. The black bumper edgings won’t be to everyone’s tastes certainly, but it’s a good case regardless.

VRS Designs Genuine Leather Diary case

best samsung galaxy note 10 plus cases vrs designs

No material screams “premium” quite like genuine leather, and if you want that feeling for your Note 10 Plus, check out VRS Designs’ Diary case. It’s made from premium, genuine leather with a hard inner case that holds your phone tightly. The front cover folds around your screen and provides protection while you’re not using your phone, and it neatly folds back behind your device when you need it out of the way. As a wallet case, there’s also space for three credit cards or some spare cash. However, expect to pay a lot of money for that utility and style — the price comes in at a hefty $63.

Armor-X BX-series case with carabiner and key mount

best samsung galaxy note 10 plus cases armor x

Protection is all very well and good, but versatility is also extremely valuable. Armor-X ensures you don’t have to pick between the two. This case is made from a dual-layer construction that uses a TPU frame with a hard PC back panel to protect against drops and scratches, all without increasing the bulk of your sleek phone. But you can find that in many other cases too, so what’s unique here? The X-mount, that’s what. The BX-series case comes with a carabiner and a grip strap to help hold and store your phone — but the integrated X-mount also has support for Armor-X’s bike mount, armband clip, car mount, and more. While you’ll need to fork out for those extra mounts, it’s clear the BX-series is a case designed for a wide variety of people with active lifestyles. At $25 for the basic package, it’s an absolute steal.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android games currently available (August 2019)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is small, powerful, and missing power user features

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is one of two phones launched at Unpacked 2019, alongside the Note 10 Plus. Of the two, this one is smaller, has less storage, and no MicroSD card slot, but it’s still a top-tier device.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
everything samsung announced at galaxy unpacked note 10 2019 august
Mobile

Missed the Note 10’s main event? Here’s everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was the star of Samsung's August 2019 Galaxy Unpacked event, but what about everything else that was announced and spoken of? Here's everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked August 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy note 10 and plus hands on 5
Mobile

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is joined by a second, more feature-packed Note 10 Plus

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus with sleek design, huge displays, and relatively small footprints. With this comes new S-Pen features for transcribing to Word documents, air gestures, and colors that dazzle.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Samsung Unpacked New York City Galaxy Watch
Mobile

Samsung might unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop at Galaxy Unpacked on August 7

Galaxy Unpacked is Samsung's major event for big reveals, and this year's August event is going to be no different. From the Galaxy Note 10, to further information on the Galaxy Fold, here's everything to expect.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to transfer data from an old iphone a new one feature image
Mobile

Apple may release a foldable iPad before it launches a foldable iPhone

According to an investor note from UBS, Apple is working hard on developing foldable devices for release in the next few years -- and could end up releasing a foldable iPad before it releases a foldable iPhone.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Mobile

The Galaxy Note 10 brings Android and Windows closer together than ever before

The new Galaxy Note range is finally here, abut you may have missed a fairly major new development in all the dazzle -- the strong relationship between Android and Windows that's just been created by Samsung.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Product Review

Samsung’s Note 10 Plus is a massive phone packed with small improvements

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus is here, and it’s the biggest and best Samsung phone ever. Its key feature is its looks, as it has an attractive rear design, highlighted by the new Aura Glow color, but little else has changed.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. Note 10 vs. Note 9: All the notable differences

If you're wondering what the difference between the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Note 10 is, or you want to know if it's worth upgrading from the Note 9, we have you covered. Find out how these three phones compare right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Mobile

Here’s where you can buy the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung has finally unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10 5G. The new phones are aimed at offering a beautiful design, with top-tier specs. Here's where you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy watch active 2 news
Mobile

Samsung’s Under Armour-branded Galaxy Watch Active 2 pairs with your HOVR shoes

Samsung and Under Armour have announced the new Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition. Able to connect with Under Armour's HOVR series of connected running shoes, Samsung's watch is the first wearable to be able to do so.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
Origem HS-3 Bluetooth headphones
Deals

Take 40% off Origem HS-3 wireless headphones with this exclusive promo code

There are many good Bluetooth headphones on the market and it can be hard to sort through them all, but this exclusive deal – which lets DT readers take 40% off the Origem HS-3 earphones – might make your decision a little bit easier.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung galaxy note 10 and plus hands on 5
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s Global Goals app encourages worldwide awareness

Samsung wants to encourage its customers to be more globally aware. The company has partnered with the United Nations on a new Global Goals app, which outlines the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for August 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus
Mobile

What I like and what I don’t like about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus

We've unpacked this year's Note update and Samsung has delivered something special in the shape of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. It mostly delivers on expectations, but there are misses and disappointments. Here's what I like and don't like.
Posted By Simon Hill