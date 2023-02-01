The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases: 8 ones you can’t ignore

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung has revealed the Galaxy S23 lineup, which includes the S23, S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you want Samsung’s latest that isn’t the top-of-the-line model (the Ultra) but still want a big screen, then the S23 Plus is the perfect middle ground and bound to be one of the best Android phones in 2023.

You have a 6.6-inch display, a fast and snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, a powerful 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lens camera system, a long-lasting battery, and more. But the Galaxy S23 Plus still isn’t cheap at $999, so you’ll want to protect your investment. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases you can buy now.

Foluu Silicone Case

Best minimal case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros Slim and lightweight

Adds grip

Super affordable

Prevents camera lens from protruding

Protective corners and raised edges Cons Not super rugged

If you want something minimalistic that will still give you some protection from drops and everyday wear and tear, this silicone case from Foluu is a good one. The liquid silicone rubber material adds extra grip, and the overall case is slim and lightweight. You have reinforced corners and raised edges to prevent impact from drops and bumps.

The camera cutout is also raised enough to prevent the lenses from protruding, eliminating the need to worry about them getting scratched up on a flat surface. This silicone case comes in four colors and is less than a Hamilton.

Foluu Silicone Case Best minimal case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Teloxy Crystal Clear Case

Best clear case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros Crystal clear to show off phone color

Anti-yellowing

Flexible protection

Grippy

Budget friendly Cons Lacking protection

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes in four beautiful colors, so why not show off your favorite color to the world? This simple clear case from Teloxy has a slim and sleek profile, and the crystal clear design lets your chosen color shine through.

The clear polycarbonate material is flexible but tough, as it’s able to withstand everyday wear and tear thanks to the impact-resistant and shock-absorbing structure. The material is also anti-yellowing, so it shouldn’t get yellow over time. Raised edges keep the screen and camera safe, and you get some additional grip, so your phone stays in your hand — not on the floor.

Teloxy Crystal Clear Case Best clear case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Spidercase Waterproof Full Body Protective Case

Best waterproof case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros Fully waterproof with certified IP68 rating

Rugged and tough protection

Easy access to ports, sensors, and cameras

Clear back shows off phone color

Wireless charging compatible Cons Very bulky

Planning to take your Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus on underwater adventures? Then you need this waterproof case from Spidercase. It has an IP68-certified waterproof rating, so it can be submerged to 6.6 feet (2 meters) for up to one hour. It’s fully sealed and includes a built-in screen protector so you can take your phone in the water and still photograph or record your entire journey.

The case also has precise cutouts for easy access to all ports, sensors, and cameras when you’re out of the water too. The tough and rugged case also protects your phone from drops, bumps, and scratches.

Spidercase Waterproof Full Body Protective Case Best waterproof case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Mozoter Slim Phone Case Cover with Hand Strap

Best rugged case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros Tough and rugged protection

Has detachable hand strap for one-handed use

Slim and lightweight profile

Multiple color options

Includes bonus screen and lens protectors Cons Style not for everyone

Tend to drop your phone multiple times a day? This slim and lightweight case offers rugged protection with a few extra bonuses! It includes a detachable elastic hand strap on the back of the case, enabling one-handed use of your S23 Plus. But if you don’t want to use it, that’s fine too — just remove it!

This heavy-duty case is shockproof and scratch-proof thanks to the soft TPU bumper and hard PC back. Additionally, you get two screen protectors and two camera lens protectors, which means your entire device is safe and sound. At this price point, it’s a great value, and you can choose from a handful of fun colors.

Mozoter Slim Phone Case Cover with Hand Strap Best rugged case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Ringke Onyx Grip Case

Best lightweight case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros Slim, minimal design

Lightweight and flexible material

Anti-slip and anti-fingerprint

Provides extra grip

Stunning colors Cons Not the most rugged option

Looking for a case that just protects your device from everyday wear and tear, and maybe a few drops every now and then? This slim and lightweight Onyx case from Ringke has a sleek profile that has no bulk.

Its flexible TPU material is easy to get on and off when needed, and it offers good protection. The textured back is anti-slip and anti-fingerprint, so your phone stays in your hand at all times. It comes in some beautiful jewel-toned colors and is highly affordable.

Ringke Onyx Grip Case Best lightweight case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Poetic Neon Series Case

Best heavy-duty case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros Heavy-duty, military-grade drop protection

Dual-layers while retaining slim profile

Raised edges around screen and camera

Extra grip and anti-slip back

Bright and fun colors with accents Cons Can buy heavy and awkward to use

Got a case of the butterfingers? This affordable and heavy-duty case will keep your device safe. This one offers military-grade drop protection, and its dual-layer design helps absorb all shock and impact. The back also has an anti-slip pattern, along with rubberized accent grips.

The camera cutout is also raised, helping to keep the camera lens safe and no wobble when placed on a flat surface. It comes in a variety of subtle or bright colors that should suit everyone.

Poetic Neon Series Case Best heavy-duty case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Osophter Rubber Case

Best sleek style case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros Slim and lightweight

Stylish carbon fiber design

Good protection Cons Not for those who don't like carbon fiber

Doesn't have heavy duty protection

If you want something sleek and stylish that is suitable for professional business or casual use, then this Osophter rubber case gets the job done. This simple little case is flexible and easy to get on your S23 Plus, and also easy to get it off if you need to. The unique brushed carbon fiber texture on the back means your fingerprints won’t be smudged all over the case, and it has precise cutouts and tactile buttons.

It’s a basic case that looks great and keeps your device safe from everyday wear and tear. You can also find it in three colors.

Osophter Rubber Case Best sleek style case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Nillkin CamShield Pro Case

Best camera protection case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros Slim, lightweight profile

Textured, anti-slip and anti-fingerprint back

Sliding camera cover to protect lenses

Wireless charging friendly

Multiple colors Cons Limited color options

Love taking photos with your Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus? This sleek case from Nillkin keeps the lenses safe with a protective sliding cover so that it doesn’t get scratched up or smudged when not in use. The case itself is slim and lightweight, so it doesn’t add any extra bulk, but it also offers great protection with a four-cornered airbag design.

You also get a soft TPU frame with a hard PC back, providing extra grip on your device, and it’s soft to the touch. And you can wirelessly charge with this case.

Nillkin CamShield Pro Case Best camera protection case for Galaxy S23 Plus

The Galaxy S23 Plus was just announced, so we're expecting a lot more great cases in the near future. Keep checking back often for more picks as we find them.

Looking for other case recommendations? See our picks for the best Galaxy S23 cases and best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases.

