The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases: 8 ones you can’t ignore

Samsung has revealed the Galaxy S23 lineup, which includes the S23, S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you want Samsung’s latest that isn’t the top-of-the-line model (the Ultra) but still want a big screen, then the S23 Plus is the perfect middle ground and bound to be one of the best Android phones in 2023.
You have a 6.6-inch display, a fast and snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, a powerful 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lens camera system, a long-lasting battery, and more. But the Galaxy S23 Plus still isn’t cheap at $999, so you’ll want to protect your investment. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases you can buy now.
Foluu Silicone Case
Best minimal case for Galaxy S23 Plus
- Slim and lightweight
- Adds grip
- Super affordable
- Prevents camera lens from protruding
- Protective corners and raised edges
- Not super rugged
If you want something minimalistic that will still give you some protection from drops and everyday wear and tear, this silicone case from Foluu is a good one. The liquid silicone rubber material adds extra grip, and the overall case is slim and lightweight. You have reinforced corners and raised edges to prevent impact from drops and bumps.
The camera cutout is also raised enough to prevent the lenses from protruding, eliminating the need to worry about them getting scratched up on a flat surface. This silicone case comes in four colors and is less than a Hamilton.
Teloxy Crystal Clear Case
Best clear case for Galaxy S23 Plus
- Crystal clear to show off phone color
- Anti-yellowing
- Flexible protection
- Grippy
- Budget friendly
- Lacking protection
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes in four beautiful colors, so why not show off your favorite color to the world? This simple clear case from Teloxy has a slim and sleek profile, and the crystal clear design lets your chosen color shine through.
The clear polycarbonate material is flexible but tough, as it’s able to withstand everyday wear and tear thanks to the impact-resistant and shock-absorbing structure. The material is also anti-yellowing, so it shouldn’t get yellow over time. Raised edges keep the screen and camera safe, and you get some additional grip, so your phone stays in your hand — not on the floor.
Spidercase Waterproof Full Body Protective Case
Best waterproof case for Galaxy S23 Plus
- Fully waterproof with certified IP68 rating
- Rugged and tough protection
- Easy access to ports, sensors, and cameras
- Clear back shows off phone color
- Wireless charging compatible
- Very bulky
Planning to take your Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus on underwater adventures? Then you need this waterproof case from Spidercase. It has an IP68-certified waterproof rating, so it can be submerged to 6.6 feet (2 meters) for up to one hour. It’s fully sealed and includes a built-in screen protector so you can take your phone in the water and still photograph or record your entire journey.
The case also has precise cutouts for easy access to all ports, sensors, and cameras when you’re out of the water too. The tough and rugged case also protects your phone from drops, bumps, and scratches.
Mozoter Slim Phone Case Cover with Hand Strap
Best rugged case for Galaxy S23 Plus
- Tough and rugged protection
- Has detachable hand strap for one-handed use
- Slim and lightweight profile
- Multiple color options
- Includes bonus screen and lens protectors
- Style not for everyone
Tend to drop your phone multiple times a day? This slim and lightweight case offers rugged protection with a few extra bonuses! It includes a detachable elastic hand strap on the back of the case, enabling one-handed use of your S23 Plus. But if you don’t want to use it, that’s fine too — just remove it!
This heavy-duty case is shockproof and scratch-proof thanks to the soft TPU bumper and hard PC back. Additionally, you get two screen protectors and two camera lens protectors, which means your entire device is safe and sound. At this price point, it’s a great value, and you can choose from a handful of fun colors.
Ringke Onyx Grip Case
Best lightweight case for Galaxy S23 Plus
- Slim, minimal design
- Lightweight and flexible material
- Anti-slip and anti-fingerprint
- Provides extra grip
- Stunning colors
- Not the most rugged option
Looking for a case that just protects your device from everyday wear and tear, and maybe a few drops every now and then? This slim and lightweight Onyx case from Ringke has a sleek profile that has no bulk.
Its flexible TPU material is easy to get on and off when needed, and it offers good protection. The textured back is anti-slip and anti-fingerprint, so your phone stays in your hand at all times. It comes in some beautiful jewel-toned colors and is highly affordable.
Poetic Neon Series Case
Best heavy-duty case for Galaxy S23 Plus
- Heavy-duty, military-grade drop protection
- Dual-layers while retaining slim profile
- Raised edges around screen and camera
- Extra grip and anti-slip back
- Bright and fun colors with accents
- Can buy heavy and awkward to use
Got a case of the butterfingers? This affordable and heavy-duty case will keep your device safe. This one offers military-grade drop protection, and its dual-layer design helps absorb all shock and impact. The back also has an anti-slip pattern, along with rubberized accent grips.
The camera cutout is also raised, helping to keep the camera lens safe and no wobble when placed on a flat surface. It comes in a variety of subtle or bright colors that should suit everyone.
Osophter Rubber Case
Best sleek style case for Galaxy S23 Plus
- Slim and lightweight
- Stylish carbon fiber design
- Good protection
- Not for those who don't like carbon fiber
- Doesn't have heavy duty protection
If you want something sleek and stylish that is suitable for professional business or casual use, then this Osophter rubber case gets the job done. This simple little case is flexible and easy to get on your S23 Plus, and also easy to get it off if you need to. The unique brushed carbon fiber texture on the back means your fingerprints won’t be smudged all over the case, and it has precise cutouts and tactile buttons.
It’s a basic case that looks great and keeps your device safe from everyday wear and tear. You can also find it in three colors.
Nillkin CamShield Pro Case
Best camera protection case for Galaxy S23 Plus
- Slim, lightweight profile
- Textured, anti-slip and anti-fingerprint back
- Sliding camera cover to protect lenses
- Wireless charging friendly
- Multiple colors
- Limited color options
Love taking photos with your Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus? This sleek case from Nillkin keeps the lenses safe with a protective sliding cover so that it doesn’t get scratched up or smudged when not in use. The case itself is slim and lightweight, so it doesn’t add any extra bulk, but it also offers great protection with a four-cornered airbag design.
You also get a soft TPU frame with a hard PC back, providing extra grip on your device, and it’s soft to the touch. And you can wirelessly charge with this case.
The Galaxy S23 Plus was just announced, so we're expecting a lot more great cases in the near future. Keep checking back often for more picks as we find them.
Looking for other case recommendations? See our picks for the best Galaxy S23 cases and best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases.
