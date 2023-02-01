 Skip to main content
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases: 8 ones you can’t ignore

Christine Romero-Chan
By

Samsung has revealed the Galaxy S23 lineup, which includes the S23, S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you want Samsung’s latest that isn’t the top-of-the-line model (the Ultra) but still want a big screen, then the S23 Plus is the perfect middle ground and bound to be one of the best Android phones in 2023.

You have a 6.6-inch display, a fast and snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, a powerful 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lens camera system, a long-lasting battery, and more. But the Galaxy S23 Plus still isn’t cheap at $999, so you’ll want to protect your investment. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases you can buy now.

Foluu Silicone Case for Samsung Galaxy S23+ in lavendar
Foluu

Foluu Silicone Case

Best minimal case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros
  • Slim and lightweight
  • Adds grip
  • Super affordable
  • Prevents camera lens from protruding
  • Protective corners and raised edges
Cons
  • Not super rugged

If you want something minimalistic that will still give you some protection from drops and everyday wear and tear, this silicone case from Foluu is a good one. The liquid silicone rubber material adds extra grip, and the overall case is slim and lightweight. You have reinforced corners and raised edges to prevent impact from drops and bumps.

The camera cutout is also raised enough to prevent the lenses from protruding, eliminating the need to worry about them getting scratched up on a flat surface. This silicone case comes in four colors and is less than a Hamilton.

Foluu Silicone Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Liquid Gel Rubber Bumper Case with Soft Microfiber Lining Cushion Slim Hard Shell Shockproof Protective Cover for Galaxy S23 Plus 5G 2023 (Gray)
Foluu Silicone Case
Best minimal case for Galaxy S23 Plus
Teloxy crystal clear case for Samsung Galaxy S23+
Teloxy

Teloxy Crystal Clear Case

Best clear case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros
  • Crystal clear to show off phone color
  • Anti-yellowing
  • Flexible protection
  • Grippy
  • Budget friendly
Cons
  • Lacking protection

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes in four beautiful colors, so why not show off your favorite color to the world? This simple clear case from Teloxy has a slim and sleek profile, and the crystal clear design lets your chosen color shine through.

The clear polycarbonate material is flexible but tough, as it’s able to withstand everyday wear and tear thanks to the impact-resistant and shock-absorbing structure. The material is also anti-yellowing, so it shouldn’t get yellow over time. Raised edges keep the screen and camera safe, and you get some additional grip, so your phone stays in your hand — not on the floor.

teloxy Crystal Clear Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case,[Anti-Yellowing][Military Drop Protection] Shockproof Protective Cover Slim Thin Phone Case for Galaxy S23 Plus 6.6''- Clear
Teloxy Crystal Clear Case
Best clear case for Galaxy S23 Plus
SPIDERCASE waterproof full body protective case for Samsung Galaxy S23+
SPIDERCASE

Spidercase Waterproof Full Body Protective Case

Best waterproof case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros
  • Fully waterproof with certified IP68 rating
  • Rugged and tough protection
  • Easy access to ports, sensors, and cameras
  • Clear back shows off phone color
  • Wireless charging compatible
Cons
  • Very bulky

Planning to take your Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus on underwater adventures? Then you need this waterproof case from Spidercase. It has an IP68-certified waterproof rating, so it can be submerged to 6.6 feet (2 meters) for up to one hour. It’s fully sealed and includes a built-in screen protector so you can take your phone in the water and still photograph or record your entire journey.

The case also has precise cutouts for easy access to all ports, sensors, and cameras when you’re out of the water too. The tough and rugged case also protects your phone from drops, bumps, and scratches.

SPIDERCASE for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case Waterproof, Built-in Screen Protector Full Body Protective Dustproof Dropproof Heavy Duty Shockproof IP68 Underwater Case for S23 Plus 5G 6.6inch(Black)
Spidercase Waterproof Full Body Protective Case
Best waterproof case for Galaxy S23 Plus
MOZOTER Slim Phone Case Cover with Hand Strap
MOZOTER

Mozoter Slim Phone Case Cover with Hand Strap

Best rugged case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros
  • Tough and rugged protection
  • Has detachable hand strap for one-handed use
  • Slim and lightweight profile
  • Multiple color options
  • Includes bonus screen and lens protectors
Cons
  • Style not for everyone

Tend to drop your phone multiple times a day? This slim and lightweight case offers rugged protection with a few extra bonuses! It includes a detachable elastic hand strap on the back of the case, enabling one-handed use of your S23 Plus. But if you don’t want to use it, that’s fine too — just remove it!

This heavy-duty case is shockproof and scratch-proof thanks to the soft TPU bumper and hard PC back. Additionally, you get two screen protectors and two camera lens protectors, which means your entire device is safe and sound. At this price point, it’s a great value, and you can choose from a handful of fun colors.

MOZOTER for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case with Hand Strap Holder [2 Pcs Glass Screen Protector+2 Pcs Camera Lens Protector+Silicone Hand Strap] [12FT Shockproof] Slim Phone Case Cover 6.6’’-Pink
Mozoter Slim Phone Case Cover with Hand Strap
Best rugged case for Galaxy S23 Plus
Ringke Onyx Deep Purple grip case for Samsung Galaxy S23+
Ringke

Ringke Onyx Grip Case

Best lightweight case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros
  • Slim, minimal design
  • Lightweight and flexible material
  • Anti-slip and anti-fingerprint
  • Provides extra grip
  • Stunning colors
Cons
  • Not the most rugged option

Looking for a case that just protects your device from everyday wear and tear, and maybe a few drops every now and then? This slim and lightweight Onyx case from Ringke has a sleek profile that has no bulk.

Its flexible TPU material is easy to get on and off when needed, and it offers good protection. The textured back is anti-slip and anti-fingerprint, so your phone stays in your hand at all times. It comes in some beautiful jewel-toned colors and is highly affordable.

Ringke Onyx [Feels Good in The Hand] Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case 5G, Anti-Fingerprint Technology Non-Slip Enhanced Grip Smudge Proof Cover Designed for S23 Plus Case - Deep Purple
Ringke Onyx Grip Case
Best lightweight case for Galaxy S23 Plus
Poetic Neon Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S23+
Poetic

Poetic Neon Series Case

Best heavy-duty case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros
  • Heavy-duty, military-grade drop protection
  • Dual-layers while retaining slim profile
  • Raised edges around screen and camera
  • Extra grip and anti-slip back
  • Bright and fun colors with accents
Cons
  • Can buy heavy and awkward to use

Got a case of the butterfingers? This affordable and heavy-duty case will keep your device safe. This one offers military-grade drop protection, and its dual-layer design helps absorb all shock and impact. The back also has an anti-slip pattern, along with rubberized accent grips.

The camera cutout is also raised, helping to keep the camera lens safe and no wobble when placed on a flat surface. It comes in a variety of subtle or bright colors that should suit everyone.

Poetic Neon Case Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G 6.7 inch, Dual Layer Heavy Duty Tough Rugged Lightweight Slim Shockproof Protective Case 2023 New Cover for Galaxy S23+ 5G, Mint
Poetic Neon Series Case
Best heavy-duty case for Galaxy S23 Plus
Osophter Rubber Case for Samsung Galaxy S23+
Osophter

Osophter Rubber Case

Best sleek style case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros
  • Slim and lightweight
  • Stylish carbon fiber design
  • Good protection
Cons
  • Not for those who don't like carbon fiber
  • Doesn't have heavy duty protection

If you want something sleek and stylish that is suitable for professional business or casual use, then this Osophter rubber case gets the job done. This simple little case is flexible and easy to get on your S23 Plus, and also easy to get it off if you need to. The unique brushed carbon fiber texture on the back means your fingerprints won’t be smudged all over the case, and it has precise cutouts and tactile buttons.

It’s a basic case that looks great and keeps your device safe from everyday wear and tear. You can also find it in three colors.

Osophter for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case,Samsung S23 Plus Case Shock-Absorption Flexible TPU Rubber Protective Cell Phone Cover for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus(Black)
Osophter Rubber Case
Best sleek style case for Galaxy S23 Plus
Nillkin CamShield Pro Case for Samsung Galaxy S23+
Nillkin

Nillkin CamShield Pro Case

Best camera protection case for Galaxy S23 Plus

Pros
  • Slim, lightweight profile
  • Textured, anti-slip and anti-fingerprint back
  • Sliding camera cover to protect lenses
  • Wireless charging friendly
  • Multiple colors
Cons
  • Limited color options

Love taking photos with your Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus? This sleek case from Nillkin keeps the lenses safe with a protective sliding cover so that it doesn’t get scratched up or smudged when not in use. The case itself is slim and lightweight, so it doesn’t add any extra bulk, but it also offers great protection with a four-cornered airbag design.

You also get a soft TPU frame with a hard PC back, providing extra grip on your device, and it’s soft to the touch. And you can wirelessly charge with this case.

Nillkin Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Case - CamShield Pro Case with Slide Camera Cover Protection for Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 6.8" 2022, Green
Nillkin CamShield Pro Case
Best camera protection case for Galaxy S23 Plus

The Galaxy S23 Plus was just announced, so we're expecting a lot more great cases in the near future. Keep checking back often for more picks as we find them.

Looking for other case recommendations? See our picks for the best Galaxy S23 cases and best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases.

