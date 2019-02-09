Digital Trends
Mobile

5G vs. LTE: What’s the difference, and does it matter?

5G will undoubtedly be faster than LTE, but here’s how else it will be different

Simon Hill
By
Samsung's 5G concept phone
Samsung’s 5G concept phone

If you’re shopping for a phone or thinking about switching carriers, then you’re probably going to come across the terms 5G and LTE. Both relate to mobile networks, but there is a lot of confusion about the technology right now. If you’re uncertain whether you need more than LTE coverage, or wondering if you should buy a 5G phone, then we have you covered right here as we pit 5G vs. LTE and explain the differences.

In short, the G stands for generation, so 5G is the collective term for the fifth generation of mobile network technology. LTE stands for Long-Term Evolution, and it’s a 4G technology. The newer 5G is not a replacement for 4G, so you’ll find LTE and 5G technology working together for the foreseeable future.

What advantages does 5G bring?

“The main advantage that 5G offers over 4G LTE is faster speeds — primarily because there will be more spectrum available for 5G and it uses more advanced radio technology,” Els Baert, director of marketing and communications at NetComm, told Digital Trends. “It will also deliver much lower latency than 4G, which will enable new applications in the [Internet of Things] space.”

In simple terms, 5G will allow us to download and upload data much faster than older technologies. The theoretical top speeds for 5G are extremely fast, between 1 and 10Gbps download speeds and 1 millisecond latency, but realistically we might expect minimum average download speeds of 50 Mbps and latency of 10ms, compared to current average 4G speeds around 15Mbps and 50ms. This will depend on network coverage, the number of people connected in your vicinity, and the device you’re using.

Because 5G is an umbrella term that covers a lot of different technologies, it’s difficult to separate everything neatly and there’s some overlap. The higher speeds that really set 5G apart from any of the 4G LTE flavors require mmWave (millimeter wave) high-frequency bands. These high frequencies have very large bandwidths, so they’re ideal for keeping everyone connected in busy environments like stadiums. Making this work efficiently depends on massive MIMO (multiple-input multiple-output) and beamforming. While 4G base stations might typically have 12 antennas to transmit and receive data, thanks to massive MIMO, 5G base stations might support 100 antennas. The thing about these higher mmWave frequencies though is that they are much easier to block and multiple antennas can lead to greater interference. Beamforming is employed to identify the optimum route to each connected user, which helps to reduce interference and boost the chances of easily-blocked signals reaching their intended recipient.

5g speeds infographic
Visual Capitalist

While 4G LTE relies upon relatively few large masts that are built miles apart, 5G will require lots of small cells much closer together. These mini 5G base stations may be placed on top of street lights or on the sides of buildings every few hundred feet in urban areas. Logistically building a network like this out is going to be a challenge, it’s going to be expensive, and it’s going to take time.

What about 4G LTE-A?

Just because 5G is beginning to roll out, that doesn’t mean 4G is finished or that it has stopped evolving. The latest top 4G technology to be developed is LTE-A (Long-Term Evolution Advanced) and it promises a maximum speed of 1Gbps, though the realistic average will likely be comparable to the lower end of 5G. There’s also LTE-Advanced Pro, which is even faster still.

Unfortunately, AT&T has chosen to label some of its 4G technology as 5G E (5G Evolution) and pushed out 5G E logos onto phones that actually don’t support 5G. Which brings us to an important distinction: While 4G LTE, LTE-A, and LTE-A Pro will work with the smartphones you own right now, true 5G will require you to upgrade to a new phone with the right hardware inside.

Should you care?

If you consider that you want at least 25Mbps to stream 4K, ideally 50Mbps, which LTE already offers in some places, then you may wonder what you need the extra speed for. The truth is that if you have good LTE coverage right now, you probably won’t immediately see a lot of benefit switching to a 5G phone.

“The most important thing for an average phone owner is to have a high-quality connection with a decent speed,” Baert said. “In the end, it’s not about the technology, but the service being delivered. For many end-users this can be achieved with 4G LTE. More high-end users, will require the higher speeds and lower latency that 5G can bring.”

The future of 5G may be driverless cars, wireless VR gaming, and remote control robots, and many other applications for the technology will doubtlessly emerge, but it’s going to take time for 5G to offer tangible benefits for most people.

As if to emphasize this point, Apple is reportedly not going to release a 5G capable iPhone until 2020. We do expect to see several 5G Android phones released this year, but unless you’re lucky enough to live in an area that gets early 5G coverage, they aren’t going to make much difference to your everyday life. In the long term, there’s no doubt you’ll want a 5G phone, but choosing between a 4G LTE iPhone or a 5G Android will be a tricky decision for a lot of people this year.

Ultimately, 5G networks will complement 4G and LTE coverage and the two will work together to ensure that we get a fast connection wherever we happen to be.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save up to $950 with the best smartphone deals for February 2019
4G LTE
Mobile

5G’s promises are real, but like 4G LTE the full rollout will take time

5G is an improvement on 4G LTE, but transitionary periods are never easy — especially when unreasonable marketing hype creates misconceptions. We take a look at how the 5G rollout compares to the 4G LTE one.
Posted By Rose Behar
An icon indicates 5G E on a mobile phone
Mobile

Sprint claims AT&T's 5G E network is 'deliberately deceiving consumers'

Now that the 4G network has already "evolved," network giant AT&T controversially plans to rebrand potentially millions of 4G smartphones to make it appear as though they are on 5G networks.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says Sprint merger will boost 5G speeds by up to 6 times

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Christian de Looper
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T and Rush System are using 5G to create the 'hospital of the future'

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
childish gambino in plaground on pixel playground
Mobile

You can now dance with Childish Gambino in Playground on Pixel

Google has added an AR version of Childish Gambino to Playground for Pixel, so Pixel users can dance with him to a number of his hits, or simply pose for a selfie with the man himself.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
emoji blogsfear and more tech lingo you need to know emojis
Mobile

Your emoji game is getting a big upgrade with 230 new additions this year

There are thousands of emojis, but they could still be a whole lot more inclusive to a wider range of people. The Unicode Consortium approved 230 new emojis, which are set to roll out to users in the second half of this year.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple watch series 3 vs fitbit ionic garmin vivoactive comparison header
Mobile

The best Apple Watch apps for supercharging your smartwatch

Apple's smartwatch is a jack-of-all-trades. Our favorite Apple Watch apps allow you to carry out a variety of tasks, whether you're looking to use mindfulness to relax, listen to music, or find a remote shutter for your iPhone camera.
Posted By Andy Boxall
netflix everything sucks
Home Theater

Netflix brings its data-saving smart downloads feature to iOS

Having a binge-watching addiction to Netflix can create a host of challenges on mobile devices, like remembering to delete old episodes and download new ones. Now iOS users get access to the one-stop-shop answer: Smart downloads.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Deals

REI drops prices on Suunto, Fitbit, and Garmin Fenix smartwatches

Looking for some great deals on outdoor and fitness watches? Garmin, Fitbit, and Suunto smartwatches have all been discounted for a limited time during the REI Winter Clearance Sale.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
moto g7 play vs g6 rear
Mobile

Moto G7 Play vs. Moto G6 Play: Which is your perfect playmate?

A good budget phone can provide all the features you need. The new Moto G7 Play is the latest cheap option from Motorola -- but is it better than last year's Moto G6 Play? We pitted them against each other to find out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
all new amazon kindle paperwhite deal
Deals

Take $30 off the all-new Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for Valentine’s Day

For a limited time, Amazon is offering this Kindle ebook reader for just $100 after a nice little $30 discount. So if you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift for your significant other, now is a great time to do so.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Skullcandy
Outdoors

Skullcandy turns to action sports with the Vert Bluetooth earbuds

The new Skullcandy Vert Bluetooth earbuds are designed with action sports athletes in mind, putting audio controls on a convenient dial that provides glove-friendly options to pause and play music, and adjust volume.
Posted By Kraig Becker
best iPhone apps
Mobile

These 100 best iPhone apps will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want to bring out the best in yours. Behold our comprehensive list of the best iPhone apps, from time-saving productivity tools to fun apps you won’t be able to put down.
Posted By Mark Jansen