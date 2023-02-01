The best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases: our favorite ones right now

In mobile circles, the new year means one thing – a new Samsung Galaxy range. Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy S23 lineup — featuring the S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. And, as usual, Samsung has created some of the most desirable smartphones in the business. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the cheapest on offer, but don't make the mistake of thinking it's a lesser phone. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, some top-quality cameras, and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor powering it all.

But that doesn't mean it's immune to bumps, scratches, and drops. Your new phone will come to you pristine and gorgeous, and if you want to keep it that way, investing in some protection is a good idea. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases to protect your amazing new smartphone from damage.

Okzilla All-round Clear Case

Best clear Galaxy S23 case

Pros Mix of materials for good protection

Shows off design

Slim and lightweight Cons Not as protective as a rugged case

The Galaxy S23 is a gorgeous phone; you may not want to hide that behind a protective case. If that describes you, don't risk damage to your new device – invest in a clear case instead! This clear case from Okzilla is a strong example of a good clear case, as its clear style doesn't impinge on its protective qualities. It's lightweight and made from a mix of materials. The absorbent TPU frame combines with the rigid polycarbonate (PC) back panel to protect against drops, bumps, scratches, and anything that can threaten it in everyday life.

The materials resist yellowing as they age, too, so it won't start looking grubby later in life. It's very much just an everyday case though, and if you're looking for something with more protective qualities, then you may wish to look at another option. This is a great case if you want to show off your S23 and are happy with a good level of protection.

Okzilla All-round Clear Case Best clear Galaxy S23 case

Nillkin Camshield Bounce Case

Best protective Galaxy S23 case

Pros Great camera protection

Strong grip

Dual-layer construction is durable Cons Doesn't work with wireless charging

Even the most protective cases tend to leave the camera lenses exposed, which is a strange omission when you see how easy it's been for Nillkin to close up that particular vulnerability. Nillkin's Camshield case does exactly what the name suggests, with a specialized sliding cover for the camera that keeps your lenses safe from harm when you're not actively taking pictures. A dual-layer build of TPU and PC means it's protective against a range of hazards, and it has corner bumpers to protect it even further against drops and bumps.

It's not perfect. The camera shield means quick shots are slower to take, so if you're used to quickly pulling out your phone and snapping as fast as you can, you'll need to get used to the shield being in the way. Also, it doesn't work at all with wireless charging, which is a bother if you're a fan.

Nillkin Camshield Bounce Case Best protective Galaxy S23 case

Ringke Onyx Anti-slip Case

Best grip Galaxy S23 case

Pros Great grip

Great style and texture

Great price Cons Protection could be better

Ringke is a well-known and trusted name in the accessory business, so there's no surprise it jumped on the Samsung Galaxy S23 very early. The Onyx is as close to a basic case as Ringke tends to get, and it doesn't have the usual stand-out design we've come to expect. Regardless, it's a great case with a relatively plain look, but one that feels amazing in the hand due to the sandstone-style texture. As such, it imparts fantastic levels of grip, and that's helped by the flexible TPU material. That TPU also helps to bolster the case against bumps and drops, though it's not likely to be much help against big bad drops in the way a more rugged case would be.

It has all of Ringke's usual features, too — including the QuikCatch lanyard attachment point, raised edges for the camera and display, and it all comes at a very good price. This is a great choice if you loved OnePlus's sandstone cases or love the idea of a lanyard attachment.

Ringke Onyx Anti-slip Case Best grip Galaxy S23 case

Spidercase Waterproof Case with Built-in Screen Protector

Best waterproof Galaxy S23 case

Pros Waterproof

Rugged and protective

Allows access to all features Cons Adds some additional bulk

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has an IP68 water-resistance rating, but there's no harm in doubling up on protection when there's a flagship phone at stake. The Spidercase case offers a wide range of additional protection for your smartphone, making it a great choice for the more adventurous. It's water, snow, and dustproof, and has some excellent protective qualities that make it shockproof as well. A shock-absorbing bumper keeps your device safe from bumps and drops, and the combo of the hard back plate and built-in screen protector gives you great all-around protection.

It doesn't interfere with any of your features, including wireless charging, which is a big bonus. It's slim for a rugged case, but it still adds a good amount of additional bulk to your device — especially around the edges. It's also not stylish, though the clear back allows your phone's design to shine through.

Spidercase Waterproof Case with Built-in Screen Protector Best waterproof Galaxy S23 case

Armor-X MX-S Waterproof Case with Carabiner & X-Mount

Best rugged Galaxy S23 case

Pros Very protective and rugged

Waterproof

Multiple mounting options Cons Expensive

Bulky

Armor-X specializes in offering some of the most versatile and protective cases on the market, and this case is no different. It's fully waterproof, offers drop protection of up to 4 feet, and there's built-in screen protection and port covers too. Armor-X's range of mounting options backs up that all-around protection, and you can use the X-Mount to attach your phone to a belt clip, bike mount, and armband (purchased separately). There's even a carabiner you can use if you want to attach your phone to a bag or strap.

It's on the larger side where cases are concerned, though if you're shopping for something this protective, you may not mind so much. It's also extremely expensive, which is a much larger barrier to entry. But if you're happy to invest (and invest further for the X-Mount system), this is an excellent rugged case.

Armor-X MX-S Waterproof Case with Carabiner & X-Mount Best rugged Galaxy S23 case

Looking for more Galaxy S23 cases? Fret not! We'll add more to this list as other options become available. Be sure to check back soon to see what's new.

Also, see our picks for the best Galaxy S23 Plus cases and best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases.

