The best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra bands in 2024

samsung galaxy watch ultra hands on band fitting
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra introduces a new and proprietary watch band system, unlike its predecessors and the also new Galaxy Watch 7. Because of this, it might take some time for compatible bands to become available.

However, there's no need to worry. We are closely monitoring watch band availability, and there are already plenty of good options to choose from. Here are the best Galaxy Watch Ultra bands that you can currently purchase. Keep an eye out as this list will expand over time.

Galaxy Watch Ultra Marine Band from Samsung.
Samsung

Galaxy Watch Ultra Marine Band

The best official Galaxy Watch Ultra band

Pros
  • Light and durable
  • Features easy-drying materials
  • Titanium buckles
Cons
  • Pricey
  • Limited color selection

When you buy a Galaxy Watch Ultra, you can choose from a variety of bands to pair with your wearable device. Official Samsung bands are also available for separate purchase. One recommended option is the Marine Band series, which will soon be offered in multiple colors. Currently, you can buy one in green, orange, white, or dark gray. These bands come with a light and durable titanium buckle and a wide ripple design that facilitates water drainage and quick-drying of sweat. The Marine Band has a lugless design that seamlessly integrates with the Watch body, providing a sleek appearance and a secure fit, especially during vigorous activities.

Like all Samsung bands, they are typically more expensive than third-party options. This doesn't necessarily mean they're better, but Samsung would be swiftly criticized if they came out with bad watch bands, especially at the prices it charges.

Spigen Rugged case for the Galaxy Watch Ultra
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro

The best rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra band

Pros
  • Ultimate protection
  • Provides shock resistance
  • Adds raised edges around bezel
Cons
  • Pricier through Spigen

When you need top-level protection for your new smartwatch, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case is a great choice. This case features a unibody design with carbon fiber accents to absorb shock. The raised edges around the bezel provide additional protection for the display. Other features include precision cutouts, easy installation and adjustments, and more.

One issue with Spigen and this band: You can find it cheaper at Amazon than from the Spigen website. Keep that in mind before making a purchase.

Galaxy Watch Ultra Trail band.
Samsung

Galaxy Watch Ultra Trail Band

The best runner-up Galaxy Watch Ultra band

Pros
  • Looks ready to survive many trails
  • Samsung-made, so should have improved quality
  • Lugless design
Cons
  • Also pricey
  • Limited selection

The Trail Band by Samsung features a lightweight fabric and a triangle latch and hook, providing a comfortable fit for 24/7 wear. Perfect for trail running and a wide range of workouts, it includes a wide ripple design that allows you to move through your activities with ease. The Trail Band for Galaxy Watch Ultra has a lugless design that seamlessly blends with the watch body, ensuring a sleek look and a snug fit, especially during intense activities.

Once again, price could be a factor here. It also doesn't help that there isn't much of a selection of these types of bands, at least right now.

SPGUARD Band for Galaxy Watch Ultra.
SPGUARD

SPGUARD Band

The best stainless steel Galaxy Watch Ultra band

Pros
  • Priced right
  • In black or silver
  • Looks gorgeous
Cons
  • Link removal process not tested

At an amazing price, this stainless steel band comes in silver and black. It includes extra links to adjust the length as needed and features polished edges with no gaps, ensuring it will never rust. Lightweight and durable, the band fits wrist sizes from 160mm to 210mm.

One concern we always have about linked bands is the simplicity of the add and removal link process. This new band hasn’t been tested yet, so keep this in mind.

Galaxy Watch Ultra Peakform band.
Samsung

Galaxy Watch Ultra Peakform Band

The best sporty Galaxy Watch Ultra band

Pros
  • Another "official" band
  • Comfortable fit
  • Yes the orange is a copy, but we love it
Cons
  • Pricey
  • Limited colors

The Peakform Band from Samsung is designed to be worn comfortably during everyday activities. It is made of soft-touch fabric and durable rubber material, with a sleek lugless design that seamlessly integrates with the watch body, providing an incredibly snug fit. We have to admit it, we like the orange band option, even though it reminds us of a similar band for the Apple Watch Ultra.

Again, on the negative side, this band is more costly than many others on the market. Color selection is also limited — at least for now.

BOVIPO Galaxy Watch Ultra band.
BOVIPO

BOVIPO Soft Sport Silicone Band

The best inexpensive Galaxy Watch Ultra band

Pros
  • Lots of color choices
  • Less than $10
  • Soft touch
Cons
  • New connecting mechanism untested

This silicone band comes in almost 10 different colors and features a magnetic strap for closure instead of traditional holes, allowing for easy adjustment. It’s quick and simple to put on and take off with just one step. The silicone material is soft, allergy-free, and easy to clean with a quick rinse of water.

The connecting mechanism on this band looks amazing, although we have yet to test it. Assuming it works as promised, this looks to be an amazing option for your new watch.

PanPinnacle Nylon Sport Band.
PanPinnacle

PanPinnacle Nylon Sport Band

The best nylon Galaxy Watch Ultra band

Pros
  • Three different color choices
  • 4mm wider than other bands
  • Comfortable fit
Cons
  • Limited color selection

Made from rugged nylon, this soft sports band is breathable, thanks to its 94 vent holes. It is 4mm wider than other bands, giving it a unique look. The band offers a durable and sturdy experience with a locking mechanism to keep your watch secure 24/7, no matter what you're doing in the wild.

Each of the three styles this band comes in look great. However, it would be even better if there were more options.

Areziir Stainless Steel Loop for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Areziir

Areziir Stainless Steel Mesh Loop Band

The best steel mesh Galaxy Watch Ultra band

Pros
  • Excellent price
  • Various colors
  • Strong attachment mechanism
Cons
  • Durability is questionable

The no-gap Milanese loop band features a secure magnetic clasp for closure, ensuring it stays in place during any activity. The breathable and sweatproof mesh band is comfortable to wear. It is available in eight stylish colors, including black, rainbow, and rose pink.

One issue we sometimes have with loops like this is durability, as some are better than others. This band hasn't been tested, but until we hear otherwise, assume it works well.

Bryan M. Wolfe
