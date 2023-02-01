Samsung has just shown off its next generation of Galaxy smartphones with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Though there are three new models like in previous years, those who want the top-of-the-line flagship device from Samsung will want to pick up the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's no doubt one of the best Android phones to start the year off.
But of course, the big and powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra isn’t cheap! It starts at $1,200 retail, so you will definitely want to protect your investment. Here are some of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases that'll keep your new phone safe and sound.
AMILIFECASES Case with Screen Protector
Best rugged Galaxy S23 Ultra case
- Affordable price
- Includes toughened glass screen protector
- Rugged, military-grade protection
- Several color choices
- Integrated kickstand
- Not compatible with wireless charging
If you drop your phone a lot, or you're someone who works in extreme environments, you'll want to consider a rugged, protective case. This option from AMILIFECASES fits the bill for several reasons.
With the AMILIFECASES Case, it has military-grade drop protection to keep your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra safe, no matter how many times or how high you drop it from. The case also has a toughened glass screen protector to keep the front of the screen protected, and there is a tempered glass camera lens protector as well.
An integrated kickstand can be found on the back that also doubles as a phone grip. However, because of the built-in kickstand, wireless charging will not work — the case must be removed if you want to wirelessly charge the Galaxy S23 Ultra, or use the Wireless PowerShare feature.
Still, if you need rugged protection, this case is a solid choice, and it won’t break the bank. It also comes in a variety of fun colors.
Temdan Full Body Protection Case
Best all-around Galaxy S23 Ultra case
- Slim, full body rugged protection
- Impact absorbing bumper corners
- Works with wireless charging
- Includes screen and camera lens protectors
- Only one color
Again, if you tend to drop your phone often or are frequently in rugged terrain, then you need a case that can withstand anything you throw at it. This Temdan Full Body Protection Case does the job.
Don’t be fooled by the slim form factor — this case offers military-grade protection and is drop-proof, shockproof, and dust-proof. It also includes protectors for the screen and camera lenses so that all of the most fragile parts of the device are safe. And though you may think that the screen protector interferes with the fingerprint sensor, worry not! There is a special section on the screen protector that allows your biometrics to work without issue. You'll just have to reset your fingerprints after installing the case, which is easy and simple. And since there are no built-in kickstands on the back, this slim case works seamlessly with wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare.
ErHu Case with Slide Camera Cover
Best slim Galaxy S23 Ultra case
- Slim and minimal design
- Anti-slip texture
- Sliding camera lens protector
- Flexible yet robust protection
- Available in a single, black color
Those who want something that is minimalistic while still getting decent protection should consider this simple case from ErHu. It is made with a flexible PC and TPU material, so it’s easy to get it on and off, and it has hardened PC materials in the corners for shock absorption. If you’re worried about butterfingers with your new device, the textured, grippy back should help you keep your Galaxy S23 Ultra in your hands and not on the floor. The sliding camera cover also keeps the triple-lens camera system safe from small particles and debris when not in use.
Temdan Full Body Waterproof Case
Best waterproof Galaxy S23 Ultra case
- Waterproof protection
- Built-in screen and camera protector
- Military grade drop protection
- Easy installation
- Bulky and cumbersome design
Plan to take your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for a swim? Then you need the Temdan Full Body Waterproof Case. This case has an IP68 waterproof rating, which makes it possible for the S23 Ultra to be submerged up to 6.6 feet (or 1.5 meters) for 30 minutes. So if you plan to take the S23 Ultra to the pool, or even snorkeling or surfing, this case will keep it nice and dry, especially with the built-in screen and camera lens protectors. They’re made with tempered glass with 99.99% response sensitivity, never scratches, and the camera lens protectors are crystal clear — giving you pristine photos and video.
Despite the bulky form factor, which is understandable considering that the case is meant to be waterproof, this Temdan offering allows for wireless charging compatibility. You also have military-grade drop protection on land, so your phone is safe from everyday wear and tear.
SPIDERCASE Clear Case
Best clear Galaxy S23 Ultra case
- Slim and minimal
- Completely clear, anti-yellowing
- Military tested 8-foot drop protection
- Non-slip grip
- No water resistance
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in some excellent colors, so why not show it off? This crystal clear case from SPIDERCASE lets you do just that, and it has a slim profile that’s wireless charging compatible to boot! With this slim and clear case, you can let your S23 Ultra color choice shine through, and it won’t add extra bulk. But don’t let the slim profile fool you — this simple case has drop protection up to 8 feet, and the flexible TPU material will absorb shock upon impact. There are also raised bezels around the cameras and screen to keep them safe from small particles and debris if you lay the device on a flat surface.
Concerned about fingerprints and yellowing since this is a clear case? SPIDERCASE claims that it’s anti-fingerprint and anti-yellowing with an upgraded nano oleophobic coating, so it should retain the clearness for a long time.
AICase Tough Case
Best colorful Galaxy S23 Ultra case
- Affordable OtterBox Defender dupe
- Large variety of colors
- Rugged and tough multi-layer protection
- Port covers
- Includes two-pack screen protectors
- Very large
- May be difficult to use with one hand
Want OtterBox Defender protection but for a fraction of the cost? This case from AICase is a good alternative. It’s made with synthetic rubber, polycarbonate, and TPU to form a multi-layer case that will withstand anything life throws at it. AICase’s Tough Case also has higher raised edges that will keep the screen and cameras safe from small particles, and the port covers prevent any dust and debris from getting inside. And with a large variety of colors, you can find one that suits your preferences perfectly — or just goes best with your chosen S23 Ultra color.
As a bonus, AICase also includes two screen protectors with the case, so this is a great value.
CAREDOCTOR Rugged Lightweight Slim Cover
Best lightweight Galaxy S23 Ultra case
- Slim and lightweight profile
- Unique textured design adds grip
- Wireless charging compatible
- Double layered protection
- Raised edges around screen and cameras
- May be too minimalistic for some
Prefer a case that is simple, minimalistic, and lightweight with no extra bulk? This case from CAREDOCTOR may fit the bill. It’s a dual-layer case, combining a hard PC back and a soft TPU inner layer. The distinctive textured back is designed to add extra grip, so your phone stays in your hand and not on the ground. You can also choose from a classic black color or go with the rich green to stand out. And this case is slim enough to work with wireless charging without any interference.
Marphe Wallet Case
Best wallet Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
- Rugged, shockproof protection
- Hidden compartment holds up to four cards
- Precise cutouts for all ports and S-Pen
- Responsive and tactile buttons
- Affordable price and multiple colors
- No wireless charging
Love the convenience of having your phone and wallet in one? Then this affordable case is worth a look. Marphe’s Wallet Case offers durable protection with a dual-layer polycarbonate defender shell and a soft TPU bumper, so drops and bumps will not harm your device. On the back, a hidden flip-slot compartment can hold up to four cards, such as your debit and credit cards, folded receipts, and ID. The precise cutouts make accessing the ports easy, and the buttons remain tactile and responsive through the covers.
The only negative is that there is no wireless charging compatibility due to the fact that the card compartment interferes with it. But this wallet case comes in three colors and costs less than a Jackson, so it's a fine compromise considering everything else the case has to offer.
There you have it — our current picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases! We'll be adding more soon as more cases become available, so check back often to see what's new.
Need a case for a different Samsung phone? See our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases and best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases.
Editors' Recommendations
- The best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases: our favorite ones right now
- Don’t want the Samsung Galaxy S23? Google Pixel 7 is $100 off today
- The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-order deal we’ve found
- Best tablet deals: Save on Android tablets, iPad and more
- The best tablets for kids in 2023: top picks for your kids