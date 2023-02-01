Samsung has just shown off its next generation of Galaxy smartphones with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Though there are three new models like in previous years, those who want the top-of-the-line flagship device from Samsung will want to pick up the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's no doubt one of the best Android phones to start the year off.

But of course, the big and powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra isn’t cheap! It starts at $1,200 retail, so you will definitely want to protect your investment. Here are some of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases that'll keep your new phone safe and sound.

AMILIFECASES Case with Screen Protector

Best rugged Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Pros Affordable price

Includes toughened glass screen protector

Rugged, military-grade protection

Several color choices

Integrated kickstand Cons Not compatible with wireless charging

If you drop your phone a lot, or you're someone who works in extreme environments, you'll want to consider a rugged, protective case. This option from AMILIFECASES fits the bill for several reasons.

With the AMILIFECASES Case, it has military-grade drop protection to keep your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra safe, no matter how many times or how high you drop it from. The case also has a toughened glass screen protector to keep the front of the screen protected, and there is a tempered glass camera lens protector as well.

An integrated kickstand can be found on the back that also doubles as a phone grip. However, because of the built-in kickstand, wireless charging will not work — the case must be removed if you want to wirelessly charge the Galaxy S23 Ultra, or use the Wireless PowerShare feature.

Still, if you need rugged protection, this case is a solid choice, and it won’t break the bank. It also comes in a variety of fun colors.

AMILIFECASES Case with Screen Protector Best rugged Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Temdan Full Body Protection Case

Best all-around Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Pros Slim, full body rugged protection

Impact absorbing bumper corners

Works with wireless charging

Includes screen and camera lens protectors Cons Only one color

Again, if you tend to drop your phone often or are frequently in rugged terrain, then you need a case that can withstand anything you throw at it. This Temdan Full Body Protection Case does the job.

Don’t be fooled by the slim form factor — this case offers military-grade protection and is drop-proof, shockproof, and dust-proof. It also includes protectors for the screen and camera lenses so that all of the most fragile parts of the device are safe. And though you may think that the screen protector interferes with the fingerprint sensor, worry not! There is a special section on the screen protector that allows your biometrics to work without issue. You'll just have to reset your fingerprints after installing the case, which is easy and simple. And since there are no built-in kickstands on the back, this slim case works seamlessly with wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare.

Temdan Full Body Protection Case Best all-around Galaxy S23 Ultra case

ErHu Case with Slide Camera Cover

Best slim Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Pros Slim and minimal design

Anti-slip texture

Sliding camera lens protector

Flexible yet robust protection Cons Available in a single, black color

Those who want something that is minimalistic while still getting decent protection should consider this simple case from ErHu. It is made with a flexible PC and TPU material, so it’s easy to get it on and off, and it has hardened PC materials in the corners for shock absorption. If you’re worried about butterfingers with your new device, the textured, grippy back should help you keep your Galaxy S23 Ultra in your hands and not on the floor. The sliding camera cover also keeps the triple-lens camera system safe from small particles and debris when not in use.

ErHu Case with Slide Camera Cover Best slim Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Temdan Full Body Waterproof Case

Best waterproof Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Pros Waterproof protection

Built-in screen and camera protector

Military grade drop protection

Easy installation Cons Bulky and cumbersome design

Plan to take your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for a swim? Then you need the Temdan Full Body Waterproof Case. This case has an IP68 waterproof rating, which makes it possible for the S23 Ultra to be submerged up to 6.6 feet (or 1.5 meters) for 30 minutes. So if you plan to take the S23 Ultra to the pool, or even snorkeling or surfing, this case will keep it nice and dry, especially with the built-in screen and camera lens protectors. They’re made with tempered glass with 99.99% response sensitivity, never scratches, and the camera lens protectors are crystal clear — giving you pristine photos and video.

Despite the bulky form factor, which is understandable considering that the case is meant to be waterproof, this Temdan offering allows for wireless charging compatibility. You also have military-grade drop protection on land, so your phone is safe from everyday wear and tear.

Temdan Full Body Waterproof Case Best waterproof Galaxy S23 Ultra case

SPIDERCASE Clear Case

Best clear Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Pros Slim and minimal

Completely clear, anti-yellowing

Military tested 8-foot drop protection

Non-slip grip Cons No water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in some excellent colors, so why not show it off? This crystal clear case from SPIDERCASE lets you do just that, and it has a slim profile that’s wireless charging compatible to boot! With this slim and clear case, you can let your S23 Ultra color choice shine through, and it won’t add extra bulk. But don’t let the slim profile fool you — this simple case has drop protection up to 8 feet, and the flexible TPU material will absorb shock upon impact. There are also raised bezels around the cameras and screen to keep them safe from small particles and debris if you lay the device on a flat surface.

Concerned about fingerprints and yellowing since this is a clear case? SPIDERCASE claims that it’s anti-fingerprint and anti-yellowing with an upgraded nano oleophobic coating, so it should retain the clearness for a long time.

SPIDERCASE Clear Case Best clear Galaxy S23 Ultra case

AICase Tough Case

Best colorful Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Pros Affordable OtterBox Defender dupe

Large variety of colors

Rugged and tough multi-layer protection

Port covers

Includes two-pack screen protectors Cons Very large

May be difficult to use with one hand

Want OtterBox Defender protection but for a fraction of the cost? This case from AICase is a good alternative. It’s made with synthetic rubber, polycarbonate, and TPU to form a multi-layer case that will withstand anything life throws at it. AICase’s Tough Case also has higher raised edges that will keep the screen and cameras safe from small particles, and the port covers prevent any dust and debris from getting inside. And with a large variety of colors, you can find one that suits your preferences perfectly — or just goes best with your chosen S23 Ultra color.

As a bonus, AICase also includes two screen protectors with the case, so this is a great value.

AICase Tough Case Best colorful Galaxy S23 Ultra case

CAREDOCTOR Rugged Lightweight Slim Cover

Best lightweight Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Pros Slim and lightweight profile

Unique textured design adds grip

Wireless charging compatible

Double layered protection

Raised edges around screen and cameras Cons May be too minimalistic for some

Prefer a case that is simple, minimalistic, and lightweight with no extra bulk? This case from CAREDOCTOR may fit the bill. It’s a dual-layer case, combining a hard PC back and a soft TPU inner layer. The distinctive textured back is designed to add extra grip, so your phone stays in your hand and not on the ground. You can also choose from a classic black color or go with the rich green to stand out. And this case is slim enough to work with wireless charging without any interference.

CAREDOCTOR Rugged Lightweight Slim Cover Best lightweight Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Marphe Wallet Case

Best wallet Galaxy S23 Ultra Case

Pros Rugged, shockproof protection

Hidden compartment holds up to four cards

Precise cutouts for all ports and S-Pen

Responsive and tactile buttons

Affordable price and multiple colors Cons No wireless charging

Love the convenience of having your phone and wallet in one? Then this affordable case is worth a look. Marphe’s Wallet Case offers durable protection with a dual-layer polycarbonate defender shell and a soft TPU bumper, so drops and bumps will not harm your device. On the back, a hidden flip-slot compartment can hold up to four cards, such as your debit and credit cards, folded receipts, and ID. The precise cutouts make accessing the ports easy, and the buttons remain tactile and responsive through the covers.

The only negative is that there is no wireless charging compatibility due to the fact that the card compartment interferes with it. But this wallet case comes in three colors and costs less than a Jackson, so it's a fine compromise considering everything else the case has to offer.

Marphe Wallet Case Best wallet Galaxy S23 Ultra Case

There you have it — our current picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases! We'll be adding more soon as more cases become available, so check back often to see what's new.

Need a case for a different Samsung phone? See our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases and best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations