Looking for a new smartphone that's big, powerful, and crammed with some of the latest and greatest tech you can find? Samsung has just revealed the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range, and the headline act is undoubtedly the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The massive Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8-inch display is gorgeous, and it's backed up by some top-tier flagship power, an incredible 200-megapixel main camera, and more next-generation features than you can shake a stick at.

But your screen is your portal into your S23 Ultra's world, so keeping it safe and scratch-free is important. If you want to stop your display from accumulating dirt, scratches, and even — heaven forbid — cracks, a screen protector is a very good idea. Thankfully, there are a lot of great options, from thin and lightweight film covers to hardened tempered glass. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors.

Official Samsung Film Screen Protector — Twin Pack

Best film screen protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra

Pros Official Samsung product

Excellent clarity and sensitivity

Easy to install thanks to included tools Cons Film doesn't offer the same protection as glass

Where else to go for your screen protection but the manufacturer of your new device? Samsung offers this double pack of screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and it's a great place to start. While not the cheapest option around, Samsung's high quality is assured, and it comes in a dual pack, so you have a spare in case of installation woes.

Not that it's difficult to install, though, thanks to the included installation tools. It's tough and strong for a film and should ward off most scratches, dirt, and grease -- though you'll want a glass protector if you're especially worried about drops and bumps. Film's real advantage is it's extremely clear and very thin, and Samsung's own screen protectors provide that, and then some. A great choice.

Ringke Privacy Dual Easy Film Screen Protector

Best privacy screen protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra

Pros Ultra-thin

Privacy filter

Self-healing properties Cons Film isn't as protective as glass

Reduces viewing angles

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's big screen can display a lot, but the downside is it's easily visible to people around, making things a bit awkward if you're banking or doing anything with sensitive information. While there are things you can do to hide your data from prying eyes, screen protectors like this one from Ringke can help a lot.

It has a privacy filter, so your screen fades out to black when viewed from angles other than straight on. The film won't protect very well against drops, but it's lightweight and thin, and it'll protect against dirt and scratches. The self-healing properties also mean it'll heal small scratches, keeping your device looking newer for longer. The wing design folds around your device, protecting against it lifting away with use, and it's easy to install as well. A great option if privacy is a concern, but keep in mind it will reduce viewing angles, making it harder to share videos or images with large groups of people.

Olixar Full Cover Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Best glass screen protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra

Pros Tough tempered glass

Transparent and thin

No risk of bubbles Cons Only one in the pack

It may seem odd to protect your phone by adding more glass to glass, but it really does work. By attaching itself to your phone screen, a glass screen protector can protect against scratches and dirt, and if a fall does happen, the protector will often absorb the destructive energies of the fall instead of your display, effectively making it a sacrificial guardian for your phone. Sure, the protector will crack, but that's better than your phone cracking.

Olixar's Full Cover is a great basic glass protector, being made of tempered 9H glass, and it has an anti-shatter film, so the glass won't shard outwards if it does crack, making it safe to keep using even after a minor break. It's thin, has a 95% light penetration ratio, and it's easy to install too. And since it's glass, it won't bubble.

SuperShieldz High Definition Film Protectors — Twin Pack

Best value screen protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra

Pros Great price

Twin pack

Thin but protective Cons Other options could be more protective

Cheap but effective products have a value all their own, and that's exactly what SuperShieldz is offering here. This twin pack of flexible TPU protectors will do well at protecting against dirt, dust, smudges, and scratches, even if it's not likely to offer much protection against drops and falls. It's super-thin, though, and has an excellent touch sensitivity that won't impact touch accuracy or your ability to see your screen.

The fact it's a twin pack means you have a replacement in case anything happens to your first protector, and it's a bargain price, so you're not breaking the bank either.

Armorsuit MilitaryShield Film Protector with Carbon Fiber Skin

Best bundle screen protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra

Pros All-around protection

Thin and stylish

Free replacements Cons Not worth it if you have a case

Film protection is less than glass

A screen protector is often just one aspect of your protection, and we'd always recommend a protective case to really amp up your phone's durability. But not everyone wants a case, and in those instances, a skin might be a fun addition to your phone. This screen protector from Armorsuit also comes with a black carbon fiber-style skin to attach to your new phone, and while it's not particularly protective, it'll protect against scratches and dirt in the same way a film screen protector would.

The protector is made from TPU, so it has self-healing qualities, as well as resistance to dirt and scratches. Like all film protectors, it won't be as durable as glass, but it's still a good option if you want something thin and unobtrusive. Armorsuit also offers free replacements, so if this protector peels off, gets damaged, or is installed badly, Armorsuit will send you another one, free of charge.

