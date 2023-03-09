Samsung’s latest new flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is now available for everyone — and it’s one of the year’s best phones. It comes equipped with the powerful new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, a 200MP main camera, and Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back of the device (which means heavy durability).

But there’s another question — how does Gorilla Glass Victus 2 hold up against Apple’s Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 14 Pro Max? YouTuber PhoneBuff did a drop test to find that very answer.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max Drop Test!

In the video, PhoneBuff makes a note that the iPhone 14 Pro Max does have some advantages in terms of durability because of its stainless steel frame and flat edges. The S23 Ultra, on the other hand, has rounded edges with an aluminum frame.

But again, the S23 Ultra has the latest and greatest from Corning in the form of Gorilla Glass Victus 2, both on the front and back of the device. The Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 14 Pro Max is only on the front glass, while the back glass uses Dual Ion-Exchange glass, which isn’t quite as durable.

In the video, the Galaxy S23 Ultra wins the first round. However, the iPhone seemed to fare better in the second and third tests. But the S23 Ultra ended up in better shape by the fourth and final round. By the end of the video, both phones were mostly fully functional, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra was the victor, as the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 had less overall damage than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Honestly, I’m the kind of person who would never use a bare phone because I’m clumsy, and I know I’m going to drop it because I have butterfingers. The only way to make sure that your S23 Ultra or iPhone 14 Pro Max doesn’t get cracked or damaged is to put it in a good case. Lucky for you, there are plenty of Galaxy S23 Ultra cases and iPhone 14 Pro Max cases.

