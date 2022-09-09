 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max cases and covers

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Now that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has been officially revealed during Apple's "Far Out" September showcase and is up for preorder, fans looking to buy the new smartphone are also in need of new cases. The iPhone 14 Pro Max won't fit in any other previous iPhone cases, so if you're trying to keep yours safe or simply give it a unique style, you'll need to crack open your wallet.

While it's always a pain to find out that you need to spend additional cash on accessories after paying over $1,000 for the iPhone itself, purchasing a new case does mean that you get to express yourself a little bit with a fun design. Or, you can get a case built to withstand drops and possible cracks which, given the high price point of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is perhaps one of the best defenses against a trip back to the Apple Store for a replacement screen.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe

Official Apple Clear Case with MagSafe

WTCASE iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Case, Thin Flexible Soft Grip Luxury Vgean PU Leather Cover for Men, Durable Anti-Scratch Full Phone Cases Compatible with iPhone 14 Pro Max(2022) 6.7" (Brown)

WTCASE PU Leather Case

Snakehive iPhone 14 Pro Max Vintage Wallet || Genuine Leather Wallet Phone Case || Real Leather with Viewing Stand & 3 Card Holder || Flip Folio Cover with Card Slot (Navy)

Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case

CaseBorne V Compatible with iPhone 14 Pro Max Case - Military Grade Full-Body Rugged with Kickstand and Built-in Screen Protector - Black

CaseBorne V Rugged Case

OtterBox Lumen Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 14 Pro Max - Blue

Otterbox Lumen Series with MagSafe

IPHONE 14 PRO MAX Grip Case

Dbrand Grip Case

Electroplate iPhone 14 Max Pro Case

Electroplate iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

iPhone 14 Pro Max Case, Leather iPhone 13 Case, iPhone 14 Plus Magnetic Case, iPhone 12 Mini Case, Personalized iPhone 11 Case iPhone 14 Pro

OxaLeather Genuine Leather Wallet Case

MagSafe Compatible Ultra Impact iPhone 14 Pro Max Case - Custom Phone Case

Casetify Bounce Case

iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe Black

PopSocket MagSafe Clear Case

best apple iphone 14 pro max cases magsafe case

Official Apple Clear Case with MagSafe

Pros
  • Supports wireless charging
  • Clear design that shows off the design of the phone itself
  • Supports MagSafe accessories
Cons
  • Lacks personality

If you're looking for a solid case that supports wireless charging and MagSafe accessories, then the clear case offered by Apple is the way to go. While it has very little personality of its own on account of being completely see-through, it's perfect for anyone looking to show off the sleek design of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Protection is going to be limited due to its thin profile, but that's a small price to pay for MagSafe compatibility and the clear style.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe

Official Apple Clear Case with MagSafe

best apple iphone 14 pro max cases wtcase leather

WTCASE PU Leather Case

Pros
  • Classic leather design
  • Wireless charging
  • Color variety
Cons
  • Small section of the phone's rear is unprotected

The WTCASE leather case is perfect for anyone looking for a classy leather phone case. Although it isn't real leather (which, honestly, is a pro or con depending on the person,) it still sports a classic stitched look. On top of looking good, its raised edges also protect both the screen and the rear cameras from taking damage if dropped.

WTCASE iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Case, Thin Flexible Soft Grip Luxury Vgean PU Leather Cover for Men, Durable Anti-Scratch Full Phone Cases Compatible with iPhone 14 Pro Max(2022) 6.7" (Brown)

WTCASE PU Leather Case

best apple iphone 14 pro max cases snakehive leather case

Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case

Pros
  • Three card slot wallet
  • Screen protector
  • Landscape stand
Cons
  • Odd camera cut-out

As phones have become essential things to grab before leaving the house alongside things like keys and wallets, some cases have looked to merge some of those items together. One such case is the Snakehive Vintage Wallet, which mixes a phone case and a wallet together. It holds three cards and can use its flap as both a screen protector when the phone isn't in use and a stand for watching streaming content. It'll protect fairly well due to the wrap-around design, but this isn't a rugged case by any means, so just expect everyday protection.

Snakehive iPhone 14 Pro Max Vintage Wallet || Genuine Leather Wallet Phone Case || Real Leather with Viewing Stand & 3 Card Holder || Flip Folio Cover with Card Slot (Navy)

Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case

best apple iphone 14 pro max cases caseborne v case

CaseBorne V Rugged Case

Pros
  • Built to withstand the elements
  • Screen protector
  • Kickstand
Cons
  • Bulky
  • Lack of good color options

If you're an outdoorsy type looking to take your phone with you on camping trips or during other outdoor activities, the CaseBorne V is built to withstand just about anything you throw at it. Similar to the newly revealed Apple Watch Ultra, the CaseBorne V is made to be a rugged accessory for your device that will keep it safe in even the harshest of conditions. The only downsides are the size constraints that come hand-in-hand with a more durable case and its lack of solid color options.

CaseBorne V Compatible with iPhone 14 Pro Max Case - Military Grade Full-Body Rugged with Kickstand and Built-in Screen Protector - Black

CaseBorne V Rugged Case

best apple iphone 14 pro max cases otterbox case

Otterbox Lumen Series with MagSafe

Pros
  • Cool design
  • Gripable sides
  • Supports MagSafe accessories
  • Great color options
Cons
  • High price point

Otterbox is known for making solid cases that protect phones and the Lumen Series is no different. With striking color designs, support for all MagSafe accessories, and solid side grips that make the phone comfortable to hold, it's a great pick for iPhone 14 Pro Max owners. The only thing that could turn potential buyers away is that its price point is high relative to other cases on this list, but the strong Otterbox protection means it's worth the money for many.

OtterBox Lumen Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 14 Pro Max - Blue

Otterbox Lumen Series with MagSafe

best apple iphone 14 pro max cases dbrand grip case

Dbrand Grip Case

Pros
  • Striking design
  • Claims to be "the world's grippiest phone case"
  • Tactile button response
Cons
  • High price point

Although Dbrand is known for its sarcastic sense of humor when it comes to selling device accessories, the accessories it offers are of high quality. The Grip Case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max is no exception as its striking design gives a truly unique look to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. On top of that, the company has been marketing its grip cases as the "world's grippiest phone case" which means that when you're holding a Dbrand case, it'll rest securely in your hands. Regardless of whether that's true or not, this is still a very grippy case, and a good choice if you're wary of dropping your phone.

IPHONE 14 PRO MAX Grip Case

Dbrand Grip Case

best apple iphone 14 pro max cases sweetheartcasedesign case

Electroplate iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

Pros
  • Gorgeous design
  • Excellent color options
  • Handmade
Cons
  • Potentially lengthy shipping times
  • Paint chipping

The Electroplate iPhone cases from the SweetHeartCaseDesign Etsy shop are all fashion statements that can go with any look. Thanks to the classy design, the silicon case can elevate your iPhone from simply being a smart device to a beautiful accessory. The shipping time for these can be lengthy seeing how they're hand-made, but their look is too striking to pass up. Be warned, however, that several customers have noticed that the gold paint that lines the case has the tendency to chip off after several weeks of use.

Electroplate iPhone 14 Max Pro Case

Electroplate iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

best apple iphone 14 pro max cases oxaleather case

OxaLeather Genuine Leather Wallet Case

Pros
  • Full wallet functionality
  • Beautiful leather design
  • Multiple color options
  • Personalized engravements
  • Magnetic breakaway case
Cons
  • High price point

While the OxaLeather iPhone case is one of the most expensive cases on this list, it also brings the most to the table. Its inside leather case is able to magnetically break away from the wallet section which itself offers four card slots and a place for paper money. If you're looking for a personalized case, you're also able to get your name engraved into the leather for an additional cost. It's a solid pick for those looking to pay a little more for something hand-made using high-quality materials.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Case, Leather iPhone 13 Case, iPhone 14 Plus Magnetic Case, iPhone 12 Mini Case, Personalized iPhone 11 Case iPhone 14 Pro

OxaLeather Genuine Leather Wallet Case

best apple iphone 14 pro max cases casetify bounce case

Casetify Bounce Case

Pros
  • Supports MagSafe accessories
  • Highly durable
  • Customizable exterior
Cons
  • High price point
  • Bulky design

The Casetify Bounce Case is expensive, but for what it brings to the table, there's certainly an argument to be made where it justifies its price tag. It's the most durable case that the company offers with bumpers on each corner that diffuse the force of being dropped from the phone's most vulnerable points. Additionally, it supports all MagSafe accessories and can be customized to put your name on the outside for a personalized look.

MagSafe Compatible Ultra Impact iPhone 14 Pro Max Case - Custom Phone Case

Casetify Bounce Case

best apple iphone 14 pro max cases popsocket case

PopSocket MagSafe Clear Case

Pros
  • Detachable PopSocket grip
  • MagSafe support
  • Subtle case design
Cons
  • Lack of solid color options

The PopSocket MagSafe case is pretty similar to the official Apple MagSafe case, however, it's designed with a detachable PopSocket, making it a solid choice for anyone looking to use their phone without fear of dropping it. Because the PopSocket has the ability to slide anywhere on the case, it's able to support all MagSafe accessories without needing to completely detach. Although the color options are a little bit lacking, if you get the clear color option, the design of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is able to take center stage.

iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe Black

PopSocket MagSafe Clear Case

