Apple has announced its iPhone 16 lineup. Once again, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the flagship model, giving users everything Apple has to offer on a smartphone in the largest size.

The phone boasts the largest display ever on an iPhone — 6.9 inches — as well as smaller bezels. However, it largely retains the familiar design of previous iPhone Pro Max models, while also introducing some new features.

For example, the iPhone 16 Pro Max now includes a dedicated Camera Capture button and enhanced camera features for both photos and videos. There’s also a new A18 Pro chip inside that’s said to be more efficient than previous version,s which means more battery life and smoother performance. The phone is also available in a new color called Desert Titanium.

However, all these goodies come with a cost. The least expensive iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at $1,199, therefore it makes sense to protect your investment with a case. Although there are not many cases available on the market for this phone yet, we already have our favorite picks. Undoubtedly, this list will change in the upcoming weeks and months as new iPhone 16 Pro Max cases are released.

UAG Plasma XTE Case The best overall iPhone 16 Pro Max case Jump to details More Torras Magnetic Shockproof Case The best cheap iPhone 16 Pro Max case Jump to details Ted Baker Scattered Flowers Mirror Folio Case The best fashion-focused iPhone 16 Pro Max case Jump to details Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case The best clear iPhone 16 Pro Max case Jump to details More Caseology Dual Grip Mag Case The best grippy iPhone 16 Pro Max case Jump to details Mous Super Thin Case The best thin iPhone 16 Pro Max case Jump to details More Case-Mate iPhone 16 Pro Case The best sparkly iPhone 16 Pro Max case Jump to details Show 4 more items

UAG Plasma XTE Case

The best overall iPhone 16 Pro Max case

Pros Lots of color combinations

Lightweight

Built-in kickstand Cons Pricier than many other options

The UAG Plasma XTE case is a protective phone case designed to offer a combination of sleek design and robust protection. It provides impact resistance, an integrated kickstand, and MagSafe compatibility, all within a slim and lightweight profile.

Overall, the UAG Plasma XTE case is an excellent option for users seeking a protective case that doesn't compromise style or functionality. It will cost you, however, as it’s one of the more expensive iPhone 16 Pro Max cases on the market.

UAG Plasma XTE Case The best overall iPhone 16 Pro Max case More

Torras Magnetic Shockproof Case

The best cheap iPhone 16 Pro Max case

Pros Priced right

Three color options

Slim and lightweight Cons Other cases will provide better protection

The Torras Magnetic Shockproof Case is designed to provide robust protection and magnetic functionality for iPhones. It offers slim, lightweight, and shockproof protection. The case features built-in magnetics for seamless attachment to MagSafe accessories, allowing for convenient wireless charging and mounting options.

Available in black, blue, and gray, this reasonably priced case is an excellent choice for those looking for a blend of protection, style, and magnetic functionality for their iPhone.

Torras Magnetic Shockproof Case The best cheap iPhone 16 Pro Max case

Ted Baker Scattered Flowers Mirror Folio Case

The best fashion-focused iPhone 16 Pro Max case

Pros Unique book-style case

Wireless charging compatible

Magnetic closure Cons Pricey

For a stylish option, take a look at this impressive case from Ted Baker. It has an electroplated polycarbonate shell that provides both protection and a sleek look. The case is also wireless charging compatible, allowing for convenient charging. It features a magnetic closure for added security and ease of use.

The unique book-style flip case also includes a built-in mirror, making it both functional and fashionable. Keep in mind that this kind of style does come with a slightly higher cost.

Ted Baker Scattered Flowers Mirror Folio Case The best fashion-focused iPhone 16 Pro Max case

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

The best clear iPhone 16 Pro Max case

Pros Super price

Anti-yellowing tech

Offers Air Cushion technology Cons More durable options exist

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case is a popular phone case known for its blend of protection and minimalist design. It features a clear, rigid polycarbonate back combined with a flexible TPU bumper, offering both impact resistance and grip. The case has a slim profile and a raised bezel to protect your screen and camera.

Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology is integrated into the corners for enhanced shock absorption during drops. To maintain clarity over time, the case’s clear back panel is treated with an anti-yellowing coating. It’s important to note that this version doesn’t support MagSafe, but Spigen offers models that do.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case The best clear iPhone 16 Pro Max case More

Caseology Dual Grip Mag Case

The best grippy iPhone 16 Pro Max case

Pros Unique look

MagSafe

Excellent price Cons Design isn't for everyone

The Caseology Dual Grip Mag case is a stylish and protective phone case designed for the iPhone 16 Pro series. It combines a sleek design with features that enhance both grip and protection. The case features a dual-layer construction for superior protection against drops and impacts, and it offers MagSafe compatibility, as well as military-grade drop protection.

This case is an excellent option for anyone seeking a stylish and protective case for their phone. It's available in Cobalt Blue, Jade Green, and Onyx Black.

Caseology Dual Grip Mag Case The best grippy iPhone 16 Pro Max case

Mous Super Thin Case

The best thin iPhone 16 Pro Max case

Pros Five color choices

Incredibly thin

Supports MagSafe Cons Somewhat pricey

The Mous Super Thin Case is an incredibly slim and lightweight phone case designed to offer a balance between protection and aesthetics. These cases are well-known for their minimalist design and MagSafe compatibility. Sleek and unobtrusive, the case is available in five colors at launch, as well as a clear version. Despite its thin profile, the case is engineered with durable materials and clever construction to provide protection against everyday bumps and scratches.

The Mous Super Thin case is perfect for users who prioritize a minimalist aesthetic and MagSafe compatibility, but don't require heavy-duty protection for their phones.

Mous Super Thin Case The best thin iPhone 16 Pro Max case More

Case-Mate iPhone 16 Pro Case

The best sparkly iPhone 16 Pro Max case

Pros The beautiful choice

Lots of unique styles

12-foot drop protection Cons A tad pricey

If you're looking to add some sparkle to your iPhone 16 Pro Max, this Case-Mate case might be the one for you. It comes in various styles, offers 12-foot drop protection, is MagSafe compatible, and is made from recycled materials, making it eco-friendly. The premium materials used provide long-term protection and keep your phone looking new.

At launch, you can choose from seven case options, including Karat Granite, Soap Bubble, and Touch of Pearl. There's nothing not to love about this case, although the price is a bit high. However, you may be able to find it on sale sometimes.