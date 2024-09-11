The best Apple iPhone 16 Pro cases for 2024

Apple has officially announced the Apple iPhone 16 and its variations, including the Apple iPhone 16 Pro. Apple's It's Glowtime event revealed the upgrades to the phone, including better screen protection, camera features, and AI integration. Under the hood, the iPhone 16 Pro also boasts an even stronger CPU, with increased memory bandwidth and improved performance. If you've decided that the iPhone 16 Pro is your next buy, you should also get a case to keep it safe.

Companies are already selling iPhone 16 Pro cases in anticipation of the phone's release, so there's no need to wait. These are five of the best iPhone 16 Pro cases on the market right now.

Spidercase Translucent iPhone 16 Pro Case

Pros Good quality for the price

Comes in multiple colors

Includes screen protector Cons No camera protector

The best thing about the Spidercase iPhone 16 Pro Case isn't just its quality — it's the price you pay for that level of quality. It regularly costs under $20 for this translucent matte model, even at full price.

The Spidercase iPhone 16 Pro case excels in its simplicity. While it might not be the flashiest case, it covers all the basics and has some colorful options to boot. Its raised edges protect the delicate parts of the phone and reinforced corners absorb the shock from odd-angled drops up to 12 feet. The two glass screen protectors included with the case also save you the trouble of buying them separately.

Pelican Voyager iPhone 16 Pro Case

Pros Four-layer protection

Additional accessories

Includes belt clip Cons Bulky

The Pelican Voyager iPhone 16 Pro Case might just be the thickest on this list. It features four protective layers made of hard polycarbonate and soft elastomer, similar to the Otterbox Defender, but without the brand name. The anti-scratch coating and raised edges also protect your screen and camera. It has double the layers of many competitors and exceeds military grade drop protection standards.

As a bonus, the Pelican Voyager iPhone 16 Pro Case also comes with a belt clip so you can keep it at your side.

Temdan iPhone 16 Pro Waterproof Case

Pros Takes photos underwater

Built-in screen and camera protector

Strong protection Cons Not many customization options

Want to take a dip? The Temdan iPhone 16 Pro Waterproof Case lets you take your phone anywhere, even underwater. Its IP68 rating certifies that it could stay submerged up to 1.5 meters underwater for 30 minutes without any issues. That way, you can use it during outdoor activities like swimming, snorkeling, and surfing. Its tempered glass screen protector also maintains the response sensitivity of the bare screen. Just be sure to close any holes with the silicone plugs before you go under. Temdan recommends testing the case underwater before putting your phone inside, just to make sure you know how it works before risking your device.

In addition to its water-resistant features, this Temdan iPhone 16 Pro Case features a shockproof outer nlayer that meets military grade drop test standards and a MagSafe-compatible back.

Speck Candyshell Grip iPhone 16 Pro Case

Pros Simple, but good at its job

Cushioned double layer

MagSafe compatibility Cons Expensive

Speck has been in the consumer tech accessory market since 2001, so of course, it's be ready for the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro with this specially fitted case.

This case features the company's signature CandyShell Grip coating, a slim layer made of silicone-like material with textured lines to help it grip to your pocket and palms. The case also keeps your phone relatively well-protected thanks to its double-layer construction and raised bezel to protect the screen and camera. All the basics are there, including MagSafe-compatible charging and an accessible design that easily responds to button presses.

Venoult Leather Case for iPhone 16 Pro

Pros Genuine leather

Holds up to four cards with additional pocket

Good all-around protection Cons Expensive

The Venoult Leather Case for iPhone 16 Pro is, believe it or not, actually leather. Even the brighter colors like red, yellow, and pink claim to be genuine leather.

The material isn't the only draw of the case, either. It comes with a built-in kickstand for setting your phone at an angle and a cardholder that can hold up to four cards. There's also an additional pocket for whatever other paper items you might need it for. And even though it doesn't have the signature ring on the back, it is MagSafe compatible.