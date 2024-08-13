The best Google Pixel 9 cases in 2024

The next generation of Google Pixel is here with the Google Pixel 9. Not only did Google give us a fantastic Barbie pink color for the Pixel 9 (along with green, black, and white), but it also gave us more power with the Tensor G4, 12GB RAM, and a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 48MP ultrawide camera. It even has a new design with flat edges and a revamped camera bar that looks much more modern.

But as with any new electronic device, you’re going to want to make sure to keep it protected from everyday wear and tear. Here are some of the best cases for your Google Pixel 9 right now.

JETech Clear Case Best clear case for Google Pixel 9 Jump to details Ottpluscase Magnetic Slim Cover Best slim magnetic case for Google Pixel 9 Jump to details FNTCASE Heavy Duty Textured Case Best grippy case for Google Pixel 9 Jump to details Vaki Rugged Case with Kickstand Best rugged case for Google Pixel 9 Jump to details Natbok Slim Case Best sleek case for Google Pixel 9 Jump to details CASEJEEN Case with Camera Lens Cover Best privacy-focused case for Google Pixel 9 Jump to details

JETech Clear Case

Best clear case for Google Pixel 9

Pros Simple, sleek design

Shows off phone color

Easy installation

Very affordable Cons Very basic

If you got the brand new pink or green Google Pixel 9, you might want to show off that gorgeous color. This clear case from JETech will do exactly that.

JETech's clear case has a simple and sleek design that won't add any bulk to your device. It's made with a flexible TPU material that is easy to get on and take off when needed. JETech also claims that the material is anti-scratch and won't yellow, so it should remain crystal clear as you use it. Despite the slim profile, it has great drop protection, and the raised bezels arond the display and camera will give you more peace of mind.

Though we are showing off the clear version, JETech also has a simple black version if that's what you prefer. The case is also very affordable.

Ottpluscase Magnetic Slim Cover

Best slim magnetic case for Google Pixel 9

Pros Very slim

MagSafe compatible

Multiple colors

12-foot drop protection

Has screen protector Cons Limited color choices

This case from Ottpluscase comes in three colors: green, clear, or black. It offers tough 12-foot drop protection, so your device is safe and sound. And even though it has great protection, it's also very slim so it won't add bulk to your device. To give you extra peace of mind, there is an integrated tempered glass screen protector, and the matte finish on the back should provide extra grip. This case also comes with a magnetic ring to make it compatible with existing MagSafe accessories on the market.

FNTCASE Heavy Duty Textured Case

Best grippy case for Google Pixel 9

Pros Textured design adds grip

Military-grade protection

Overall slim profile

Good color choices Cons Could have had more colors

Those who are prone to dropping their phone may want to look into a textured case, such as this one from FNTCASE. It has a nonslip textured back that will add a ton of grip, keeping your phone in your hand and not on the floor. It is a two-piece case with a soft TPU inner part that will absorb shock and a hard PC outer shell that absorbs impact. The corners are also reinforced, and the bezels are raised to give you the best possible protection.

The best part is that even though the case is heavy-duty, it is slim and sleek. It also comes in some fun and bold colors, though it's a bit surprising that there is no pink option. And it's very reasonably priced too.

Vaki Rugged Case with Kickstand

Best rugged case for Google Pixel 9

Pros Heavy-duty rugged protection

Integrated phone ring/kickstand

Multiple colors

Affordable Cons Bulky

If you need a super heavy-duty and tough rugged case, this is a great value option. The Vaki rugged case has military-grade protection against all drops, impacts, and scratches. It even has air-cushion technology on the bumpers to keep your device safe. Though it will add some bulk, the company made it as slim as it could possibly be, and it has precise cutouts for all the ports, camera, and speakers.

The best part is that it comes in multiple colors, including pink, purple, and even red. There is also a phone ring for extra grip that doubles as a kickstand. And it's super affordable.

Natbok Slim Case

Best sleek case for Google Pixel 9

Pros Flexible TPU material

Slim profile

Simple design

Brushed texture for grip

Great value Cons Only comes in black

No MagSafe

Just want a simple case that will get the job done? This slim case from Natbok will do just that. It's made with a flexible TPU material, so it will be easy to get it on and off as needed. It has a unique brushed texture on the back that will give you additional grip, and there's a bit of what appears to be a carbon fiber design at the top and bottom for a distinctive look. This helps reduce stains, smudges, and fingerprints.

Though it's a very slim case, it offers military-grade protection to keep the Pixel 9 free of everyday wear and tear. The corners have an "airbag" design to protect it from impact, and raised edges around the cameras keep it safe too. It's also super affordable, making it great if you don't need anything super fancy.

CASEJEEN Case with Camera Lens Cover

Best privacy-focused case for Google Pixel 9

Pros Heavy-duty protection

Slim profile

Integrated kickstand

Includes screen protector

Sliding cover to protect camera lens

Textured edges for grip

Multiple colors Cons Not compatible with wireless charging

This case from CASEJEEN has it all. You get military-grade, 10-foot drop protection in a relatively slim profile. With a two-piece construction made of soft TPU and hard PC materials, it has full body shockproof protection for any situation you may find yourself in. The edges also have a textured design on them to provide additional grip.

Aside from rugged protection, this case also includes a tempered glass screen protector and an integrated kickstand, and there is also a sliding cover for the camera module. So when you aren't actively using the camera, it is fully covered and protected, but when you need to snap a photo or video, just slide it down and shoot away. This is also great if you are in an environment where cameras may not be allowed.

It's also relatively affordable and comes in a variety of great colors.