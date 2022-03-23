The best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G cases and covers

Samsung’s latest midrange hero, the Galaxy A53 5G, was unveiled at last week’s Samsung event, and so far we’re impressed. This awesome A-series phone packs a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1280 chip, and 128GB of expandable storage for $450.

That’s still a significant amount of cash to drop on a new handset though, so you’ll want to invest in a protective case or cover to keep your new phone safe from life’s little accidents. There are already some excellent options out there for the Galaxy A53, and we’ve picked some of the best Samsung Galaxy A53 cases around, from clear cases to more rugged choices. Your new case is on this list.

Ringke Fusion Matte Camo Case

Ringke’s two-part case features a tough polycarbonate shell with durable TPU bumpers. Add in reinforced, shock-absorbing corners and a raised bezel around the screen and camera, and it’s easy to see why this case meets military-grade standards for drop protection. Integrated ridges and a tactile, non-slip design make it less likely you’ll drop your phone in the first place, while TPU-hardened button covers are responsive and durable. The case has a special lining, so it won’t scratch your phone, and a cool transparent camo back so you can show off the Galaxy A53’s design.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case

Sometimes a clear case is just the ticket, particularly when you’ve dropped $450 on one of the more unusual peach or blue Galaxy A53 shades and want to show it off. This slim, lightweight crystal clear case from Spigen lets you do that without compromising on protection either. It’s made from premium polycarbonate with Air Cushion technology in the corners, providing excellent drop protection, and is treated with a urethane coating that prevents yellowing over time. Raised bezels around the screen and camera keep them safe from drops, too.

Caseology Athlex Case

The next case on our list boasts a sleek, ergonomic design while offering robust protection thanks to its dual-layer construction. Caseology’s Athlex case also has an integrated grip to keep your phone in your hand and contemporary contrasting accents to bring out the design. It’s a slim, form-fitting case for the Galaxy A53 that’s also compatible with most screen protectors.

Ghostek Covert 6 Ultra-Thin Case

Ghostek’s Covert 6 case features a clear back to show off your Galaxy A53, with colored bumpers that come in smoke, clear, or pink options. This ultra-thin case meets military-grade standards for drop protection, keeping your phone safe from drops of up to 8 feet. There’s also an antibacterial/antimicrobial coating on the case to repel germs, a non-slip coating for extra grip, and reinforced corners and bumpers that shield the screen and camera should you drop your phone. For under $20, this is some serious protection that also looks great.

Otterbox Commuter Series Lite Case

The Commuter Series is one of Otterbox’s more affordable lines, but you still get the superior protection the brand is known for. This pocket-friendly case features a dual-layer polycarbonate and synthetic rubber construction, and Otterbox promises it protects against two times as many drops as military standard drop protection-rated cases. There’s a raised bezel around the screen to stop it from touching down if you drop your phone, and every case comes with a limited lifetime warranty, too. You can use this case with most Otterbox screen protectors for 360-degree protection for your Galaxy A53. It comes in Maven Way (a two-tone pink, pictured) or black.

Official Samsung S View Wallet Cover

Samsung’s S View Cover is a classic that isn’t the cheapest option on our list by a long shot but is well worth the extra investment. This wallet-style case clips onto the back of your phone, folding over the front to provide 360-degree protection. You don’t need to open the case to view your notifications or receive calls, though — the handy clear-view front cover makes it easy to check the time or your phone’s battery life, as well as check notifications or receive calls. Inside, there are pockets for cash, cards, and ID, so you can leave your wallet at home.

UAG Scout Case

Urban Armor Gear’s Scout case is constructed from rugged TPU with a brushed metal insert featuring the UAG logo. This sleek, form-fitting case is lightweight yet provides superior protection against drops, scratches, and scuffs, with heavy-duty TPU button covers. It meets military drop-test standards, so you can be sure your phone not only looks good but is also protected from whatever your day brings.

LoveCases Gel Case

Forget boring black cases — this gel case from LoveCases comes in three cool designs: White stars and moon, orange leopard print, or pink heart. Because it’s a transparent case, you can still show off the design and color of your Galaxy A53 while adding a bit of fun to proceedings. This ultra-thin case has a non-slip grip to help reduce the risk of drops, with a raised bezel around the screen and camera to keep them safe. Its sleek profile means it’s ideal for slipping into a pocket or bag.

Olixar Genuine Leather Wallet Case

Sometimes only a genuine leather wallet case will do, like this one from Olixar. Professional enough for the office, it’s made from genuine soft-grain leather that will age beautifully, developing a patina over time that will ensure every case is unique. The premium feel is further enhanced by the stitched finishing. Open the cover and you’ll find three card slots and a handy pocket for cash or documents. This case provides 360-degree protection for your Galaxy A53 and even folds out into a handy stand for viewing or video calls.

Official Samsung Silicone Case

The final case on our list is another official Samsung case. This slim, sleek silicone case doesn’t add bulk to your phone but offers a much-needed layer of protection against drops and scratches. It feels great in your hand, the non-slip silicone adds grip, and there’s a raised lip for extra screen protection. Pick it up in black or match your A53’s color with the blue or peach options.

