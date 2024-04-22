 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is one of the cheapest 5G phones worth buying today

Jennifer Allen
By
Someone holding the Moto G 5G (2023) with the display turned on.
Peter Hunt Szpytek/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Head straight to the source for one of the best phone deals right now with Motorola selling its Moto G 5G phone for $150 instead of $250. A considerable saving of $100, this might not be the most high-end of phones but it’s ideal if you simply need something cheap but effective. With this 2023 model seeing such a substantial price drop, we’re taking a quick look at what it has to offer and why it might appeal.

Why you should buy the Moto G 5G

You won’t see the Moto G 5G near our look at the best phones. At just $150, that’s hardly surprising. However, it does have the core essentials going for it. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor and 4GB RAM which is fine for basic tasks and web browsing. It can handle gaming too if you don’t mind somewhat sluggish load times. Crucially, the phone is 5G compatible so depending on the area you live in, you can enjoy the fastest speeds when browsing online away from Wi-Fi.

For photos, the Moto G 5G also has a 48MP camera system. Its main 48MP lens needs you to be dealing with well-lit environments but it does the job. There’s also a front-facing 8MP selfie camera while there’s also a 2MP macro camera. Software touches like a Portrait Mode help with making images look a touch classier, while you can also use an adjustable background blur or isolate a single color in a shot.

Related

For the screen, the Moto G 5G has a functional 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 and 269 pixels per inch. That’s nothing impressive but a little more like the best Android phones, it does at least have a 120Hz refresh rate. That helps with making browsing smoother and more appealing to look at.

Ultimately, the Moto G 5G won’t amaze you as it’s a fairly basic phone but being able to buy a basic phone for $150? That’s pretty amazing. It usually costs $250 but go directly to Motorola, and you pay just $150 right now. For a quick and inexpensive solution while still gaining a 5G signal, check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best Moto G Power 5G (2024) cases: 7 great choices
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) laying on a shelf, with its screen turned on.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is one of Motorola’s latest budget phones. It's also one of 2024's cheaper smartphone options at just $300, and for that price, you get a pretty decent list of specs and features.

If you recently purchased the newest Moto G Power, it’s essential to safeguard your investment with a top-quality phone case. Despite its recent launch, there are already several cases available for the Moto G Power 5G (2024). Below are some of our top picks.

Read more
The best Moto G 5G (2023) cases you can buy
The Moto G 5G laying on a table.

If you’re looking for a protective case for your Moto G 5G (2023), there are many high-quality options available. The right case for you will depend on your individual preferences and requirements. Do you want something that's thin and lightweight? Maybe a bulky case that offers maximum durability? Perhaps something in the middle?

No matter what you're looking for, here are the best cases you can buy right now for the Moto G 5G (2023).

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals: Save up to $800 on the phone
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray showing Google Maps.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is Samsung’s newest flagship smartphone. It’s a great phone to shop if you’re looking for the newest tech and software you can get in a smartphone, but it’s also a great phone to shop if you’re looking for some of the best phone deals currently taking place. You might not expect to find substantial savings on such a new phone, but there’s a lot of ways out there to save big on a new Samsung Galaxy S24.
Today's best Galaxy S24 deals
When it comes to landing the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, purchasing from your favorite carrier may be your best option. Massive discounts are available if you’re willing to sign a new contract or add a new line. Most carriers are currently offering major discounts with an eligible trade-in device as well, but you can also save on an unlocked version of the Galaxy S24 by purchasing directly from Samsung.

-- Get up to $550 instant trade-in credit with exclusive colors available and discounts on other Samsung devices.
-- Get up to $800 in credit over 36 months with an eligible trade-in device and a qualifying unlimited plan.
-- Get up to $800 in savings applied over 36 months when you trade-in an eligible device and add a new line.
-- Get up to $1,000 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible phone.
-- Get up to $800 trade-in credit when you pay over 24 months.
-- Get up to $500 trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible device.

Read more