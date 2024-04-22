This is one of the cheapest 5G phones worth buying today

Head straight to the source for one of the best phone deals right now with Motorola selling its Moto G 5G phone for $150 instead of $250. A considerable saving of $100, this might not be the most high-end of phones but it’s ideal if you simply need something cheap but effective. With this 2023 model seeing such a substantial price drop, we’re taking a quick look at what it has to offer and why it might appeal.

Why you should buy the Moto G 5G

You won’t see the Moto G 5G near our look at the best phones. At just $150, that’s hardly surprising. However, it does have the core essentials going for it. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor and 4GB RAM which is fine for basic tasks and web browsing. It can handle gaming too if you don’t mind somewhat sluggish load times. Crucially, the phone is 5G compatible so depending on the area you live in, you can enjoy the fastest speeds when browsing online away from Wi-Fi.

For photos, the Moto G 5G also has a 48MP camera system. Its main 48MP lens needs you to be dealing with well-lit environments but it does the job. There’s also a front-facing 8MP selfie camera while there’s also a 2MP macro camera. Software touches like a Portrait Mode help with making images look a touch classier, while you can also use an adjustable background blur or isolate a single color in a shot.

For the screen, the Moto G 5G has a functional 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 and 269 pixels per inch. That’s nothing impressive but a little more like the best Android phones, it does at least have a 120Hz refresh rate. That helps with making browsing smoother and more appealing to look at.

Ultimately, the Moto G 5G won’t amaze you as it’s a fairly basic phone but being able to buy a basic phone for $150? That’s pretty amazing. It usually costs $250 but go directly to Motorola, and you pay just $150 right now. For a quick and inexpensive solution while still gaining a 5G signal, check it out now before the deal ends soon.

