This Android phone is a surprisingly great buy at $100

The Moto G Power 5G and Moto G 5G phones in a render.
Motorola

If you’ve been shopping the best phone deals or are otherwise looking to save on a new phone, we’d like to turn your attention to Motorola. At Motorola right now you can get the Moto G Android phone for just $100. This is essentially an entry-level phone as smartphones go these days, but this savings of $70 from its regular price of $170 makes it a good consideration and one of the best Motorola phone deals you’ll find. It’s not everyday you can grab a new phone for just $100, and you can save even more if you have an eligible device to trade-in.

Why you should buy the Motorola Moto G smartphone

You aren’t going to find the Motorola Moto G ranked among the best phones or among the best Android phones, but that doesn’t mean it’s a phone to avoid. And while we aren’t particularly high on the device in our review of the Motorola Moto G, the price point it comes in at with this deal makes it something worth considering if you’re in the market for a new phone. It comes in navy blue with 32GB of internal storage, which isn’t very much as modern smartphones go, but the Moto G does make up for it with some of its other specs and features.

One of those features is a large 6.5-inch display. It checks in at HD+ resolution and has a super smooth refresh rate of 90Hz. This makes things like gaming and switching between apps snappier than you find on phones with a more standard 60Hz refresh rate. The Moto G also has a 16-megapixel camera that produces sharp images and has fast focusing. This focus system has AI assistance to ensure you get sharp, stunning results, even when the lighting isn’t very good. But the most attractive feature of the Motorola Moto G is probably its long lasting battery, which is capable of reaching three days of life on a single charge.

Whether you simply need a cheap phone or something you can stick in your kids’ hands without the worry of a major investment, this deal on the Motorola Moto G can get you some serious savings. It’s currently marked down to just $100 from its regular price of $170, and you can land even more savings if you have an eligible trade-in device.

