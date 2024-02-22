 Skip to main content
Best Motorola phone deals: Get a foldable phone for $500

Motorola, a tried-and-tested name in the smartphone industry, is making a comeback with a refreshed lineup that includes budget-friendly devices and foldable phones. If you want to try one of the brand’s products, you’re in luck because there are Motorola phone deals that you can shop right now. There’s something for everyone in the offers that we’ve rounded up below, but you’re going to have to hurry in deciding what to buy because there’s no telling how much time is remaining before these bargains expire.

Motorola Moto G Play — $100, was $170

Moto G Play (2023) held in hand in portrait mode
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Motorola Moto G Play is an Android smartphone for those who are on a tight budget. Despite its cheap price, it offers good build quality and a very long battery life of up to three days on a single charge. At the front is a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and at the back is a 16MP triple camera system that’s powered by AI for excellent photos in any situation. The Motorola Moto G Play is powered by 3GB of RAM, offers internal storage of 32GB that may be expanded by up to 512MB through a microSD card, and ships with Android 12 but you’ll be able to upgrade to Android 14.

Motorola Moto G 5G — $170, was $250

Someone holding the Moto G 5G (2023) with the display turned on.
Peter Hunt Szpytek/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

For an affordable smartphone that works with 5G technology for fantastic connectivity, go for the Motorola Moto G 5G. The smartphone takes advantage of the smoother streaming and faster downloads with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor and 4GB of RAM, as well as its 6.5-inch touchscreen with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Motorola Moto G 5G also comes with a 48MP camera system, a battery that can last up to two days from a full charge, 128GB of internal storage that may be expanded by up to 1TB through a microSD card, and Android 13 that you’ll be able to upgrade to Android 14.

Motorola Edge — $240, was $550

The Motorola Edge (2023) standing against a light pole, with its screen turned on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Motorola Edge offers amazing value with its gorgeous 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, solid performance with its MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset and 6GB of RAM, and great battery life that can last up to two days. The smartphone, which features a 50MP camera system with optical image stabilization, and Android 12 that you’ll be able to upgrade to Android 14, was tagged in our review as a worthy challenger to the Google Pixel 8.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G — $250, was $400

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 with stylus popped out.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

As a more affordable alternative to Samsung’s flagship smartphones that come with a stylus, the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G doesn’t disappoint. The device’s stylus is responsive and fluid when used on its 6.6-inch touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, with overall performance going smooth because of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and 6GB of RAM. The 50MP camera system uses Ultra Pixel technology to gather more light for photos, and you’ll have enough space for your photos and videos in its 256GB of internal storage that you can expand by up to 2TB. The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G ships with Android 13, but you’ll be able to upgrade its operating system to Android 14.

Motorola Razr — $500, was $700

A video playing on the Motorola Razr 40's half open screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Motorola Razr is in our roundup of the best phones and the best folding phones as the best cheap folding phone. Despite its relatively more affordable price compared to most of the other foldable phones in the market, the Motorola Razr still provides everything that you’d expect from a folding phone, including a 1.5-inch OLED external display and a 6.9-inch Full HD+ pOLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate. You can view notifications, play music, record videos with its 64MP main camera, and so much more through the external display so you won’t have to open the Motorola Razr for these functions. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, plus Android 13 that you’ll be able to upgrade to Android 14.

Motorola Razr Plus — $700, was $1,000

The Motorola Razr Plus, half folded with its cover screen on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Motorola Razr Plus further amplifies the features of the Motorola Razr, starting with the much larger and more useful 3.6-inch pOLED external display where you can run any Android app, though it maintains the 6.9-inch Full HD+ pOLED main display but with a faster refresh rate at 165Hz. Performance is fast and smooth with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, and its Android 13 operating system may be upgraded to Android 14.

