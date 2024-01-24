 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

If you have one of these Motorola phones, you’re getting a big Android update

Joe Maring
By
Someone holding the Motorola Edge Plus (2023).
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you bought a Motorola phone within the last couple of years, you’ll want to keep your eyes out for a big Android update coming your way. Why? Motorola recently updated its support website, confirming which of its phones are getting Android 14, and it’s a big list.

The folks at YTECHB went through the (somewhat complicated) support page and made a full list of all the Motorola phones slated to get Android 14. There are well over 20 phones, including ones sold in the U.S. and models Motorola sells in other markets.

Recommended Videos

Focusing on the U.S. Motorola phones getting Android 14 and starting with the Moto G series, the following Moto G handsets are confirmed to receive an Android 14 update:

  • Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
  • Moto G Stylus (2023)
  • Moto G Power 5G (2023)
  • Moto G 5G (2023)
  • Moto G Play (2023)

Looking at Motorola’s Edge phones, the Motorola Edge (2023) and Motorola Edge Plus (2023) are — unsurprisingly — getting Android 14. If you have the older Motorola Edge (2022) or Motorola Edge Plus (2022), you’re getting an Android 14 update, too. The wonderfully named Motorola Edge Plus 5G UW also has an Android 14 update headed its way.

Moo on the Motorola Razr 40 and Razr Plus's cover screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What about Motorola Razr phones? The two Razr handsets released last year — the Motorola Razr Plus and Motorola Razr (2023) — will be updated to Android 14. And if you picked up the Lenovo ThinkPhone, you’re getting Android 14 as well.

That’s a healthy list of Motorola phones confirmed for an Android 14 update, which is great to see. However, there’s one big piece missing from this puzzle: timing. Motorola hasn’t indicated when Android 14 is coming to any of these phones, and if previous Android updates are anything to go by, you could be waiting a while before you actually get Android 14 on any of these Motorola phones.

Regardless, it’s good to have confirmation from Motorola that Android 14 is — finally — in the works.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Your Android phone is getting lots of fun new features this month
Android 14 logo on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

It’s a big day for Android updates, as Google has announced more than a dozen new features spread across multiple devices and apps — including a host of fun new ways to make Google Messages more visually exciting and to mark a significant milestone in its use.

Ready to see everything that's new? Let's dig in.
Google Messages

Read more
I reviewed 20 phones in 2023. These are my 5 favorites
A person taking a photo with the Apple iPhone 15 Plus.

This has been a fantastic year for smartphones due to the sheer variety of great devices at all prices. In other words, if you wanted a brilliant new phone this year, it didn’t have to be a $1,000-plus flagship.

I’ve used and reviewed a great many phones over the past 12 months, but the following five have left the biggest impression to become what I consider the very best you can get.
iPhone 15 Plus
Apple iPhone 15 Plus Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
When is my phone getting Android 14? Here’s everything we know
Android 14 logo on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Android 14 is out now, and as usual, the first to get it is Google's own Pixel phone family. Samsung has already released the One UI 6 update based on Android 14 for its latest flagship phones and continues to test for older devices, while Nothing is still in the beta-testing phase.

If you're rocking an Android phone that is still stuck on an old Android build, here's everything that we know about official Android 14 rollout plans for all major brands available in the U.S. market.
Google Pixel phones

Read more