If you bought a Motorola phone within the last couple of years, you’ll want to keep your eyes out for a big Android update coming your way. Why? Motorola recently updated its support website, confirming which of its phones are getting Android 14, and it’s a big list.

The folks at YTECHB went through the (somewhat complicated) support page and made a full list of all the Motorola phones slated to get Android 14. There are well over 20 phones, including ones sold in the U.S. and models Motorola sells in other markets.

Focusing on the U.S. Motorola phones getting Android 14 and starting with the Moto G series, the following Moto G handsets are confirmed to receive an Android 14 update:

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Moto G Stylus (2023)

Moto G Power 5G (2023)

Moto G 5G (2023)

Moto G Play (2023)

Looking at Motorola’s Edge phones, the Motorola Edge (2023) and Motorola Edge Plus (2023) are — unsurprisingly — getting Android 14. If you have the older Motorola Edge (2022) or Motorola Edge Plus (2022), you’re getting an Android 14 update, too. The wonderfully named Motorola Edge Plus 5G UW also has an Android 14 update headed its way.

What about Motorola Razr phones? The two Razr handsets released last year — the Motorola Razr Plus and Motorola Razr (2023) — will be updated to Android 14. And if you picked up the Lenovo ThinkPhone, you’re getting Android 14 as well.

That’s a healthy list of Motorola phones confirmed for an Android 14 update, which is great to see. However, there’s one big piece missing from this puzzle: timing. Motorola hasn’t indicated when Android 14 is coming to any of these phones, and if previous Android updates are anything to go by, you could be waiting a while before you actually get Android 14 on any of these Motorola phones.

Regardless, it’s good to have confirmation from Motorola that Android 14 is — finally — in the works.

