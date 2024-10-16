 Skip to main content
Motorola is already updating some phones to its Android 15 beta

By
The Android 15 logo on a smartphone.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Android fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The long-awaited Android 15 is finally here and is rolling out to compatible smartphones. We knew the release was coming; in fact, we reported on it rolling out to Pixel devices yesterday, and Motorola had already confirmed that it would be coming to a wide range of devices.

According to a report from GSMArena, some users have begun to see Android 15 beta show up on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, but it’s likely that the update is also hitting other Edge 50 models. These phones are currently receiving the Android 15 beta update, but the full version will make its way to these handsets, too — possibly by the end of the year if we assume the current update is a test of stability for the OS.

Some Motorola fans are out of luck, unfortunately. Many of its phones, including more recent releases like the Moto G Power (2023) and the Moto G Stylus (2023), won’t receive Android 15. Motorola has an extensive lineup, so it’s possible that some devices that didn’t make the list will still receive this update, but don’t hold your breath.

A render of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Motorola

It’s a notable departure from Motorola’s usual approach. The company isn’t exactly thought of as being on the bleeding edge, but its decisions lately have begun to challenge that perception. Not only is Motorola adopting the Android 15 beta update faster than anyone expected, but it’s also jumping on board the AI train with Moto AI.

It’s clear from recent actions that Motorola would like to reclaim its name as one of the big dogs in the phone industry. With the momentum it already has from the Razr lineup, Motorola could be well on its way to having a phenomenal 2025.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
