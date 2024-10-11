 Skip to main content
All of these Motorola phones were just confirmed to get Android 15

By
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) lying on a rock outside.
Moto G Power 5G (2024) Joe Maring / Digital Trends

There’s some good news for Motorola phone owners! The company has released the list of phones that will eventually receive the Android 15 update. This news will bring joy to some users and, unfortunately, disappointment to others.

As first noted by YTechB, the following Motorola phones will get Android 15:

  • Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40
  • Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra
  • Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50
  • Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra
  • Motorola Edge+ 2023
  • Motorola Edge 2024
  • Motorola Edge 40 Pro
  • Motorola Edge 50
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
  • Motorola Edge 50 Neo
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro
  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
  • Moto G Power 5G (2024)
  • Moto G 5G (2024)
  • Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
  • Moto G34 5G
  • Moto G35
  • Moto G45
  • Moto G55
  • Moto G75
  • Moto G85
  • ThinkPhone by Motorola
  • ThinkPhone (2025)
This news comes from a recently updated support page that lets you find information on Motorola phones.

Interestingly, some of Motorola’s 2023 phones, such as the Moto G Power (2023) and Moto G Stylus (2023), won’t receive the update. These phones were initially launched with Android 13 and were supposed to be upgradeable to Android 14. Other phones like the first Motorola Razr, Moto Edge 30 Ultra, and Moto Edge 40 will also miss out on the Android 15 update.

Motorola may eventually add some or all of these phones to the Android 15 list, but it’s safe to assume they won’t be getting the update.

A hand holding a black Moto G Power 5G showing off its cameras and back.
The Moto G Power 5G (2023) Peter Hunt Szpytek / Digital Trends

Android 15 improves privacy, security, and user experience, especially for large-screen devices. It includes enhanced control over app permissions, a redesigned lock screen, and new developer tools. Pixel devices will receive the update first, with other Android phones getting it gradually in the coming months.

The Android 15 update will (supposedly) officially launch on October 15 on supported Google Pixel devices. It will slowly roll out to other phones in the coming weeks and months.

