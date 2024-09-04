When you buy a phone, you expect it to work for at least a couple of years, if not longer. For many people, the time to upgrade to a new device is when it no longer receives security updates. Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will receive no more software updates. All three devices are now four years old, having launched in August 2020. That’s about the average timespan for supporting mobile devices, but it still feels a little too short.

If you own one of these three gadgets, you might want to think about getting a newer version. While the Z Flip 5G, Tab S7, and Tab S7 Plus will all continue to work (at least for a while), they will be less secure. Software updates aren’t just for improving performance and adding new features but also for patching vulnerabilities that could put your data at risk. If nothing else, make sure to use a VPN when handling any personal or banking information.

Recommended Videos

The good news is that early information about Samsung’s next flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, makes it look like a truly amazing tablet that could possibly compete with the iPad Pro. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also available, but you might find the Z Flip 5 to be more affordable and a better value overall.

While support for these devices might be ending, they should have received one final update in August. This will keep them in operation for quite a while as you decide on your next mobile phone or tablet.