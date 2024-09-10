Motorola’s newest Android phone has something we’ve waited years for

In recent years, companies like Samsung and Google have significantly increased the number of years of software updates they provide to customers using Android phones. However, this hasn’t been the case for Motorola — until now.

As spotted by Android Authority, Motorola’s latest Android phone, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, is expected to come with five years of OS upgrades and security patches. While this is less than the seven-year promises made by companies like Samsung and Google, it still represents a significant increase from what Motorola has previously offered.

Recommended Videos

The news is excellent for those looking to purchase a new phone from Motorola but also a bit unusual. The company’s flagship phones, such as the Motorola Edge 2024 and Motorola Razr Plus 2024, come with three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches. Meanwhile, the Edge 50 Neo is positioned as a midrange phone rather than a flagship.

The Edge 50 Neo, with its 6.4-inch display, will be launched in India on September 16 after its European debut. A Dimensity 7300 chip powers the phone and is available with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. It features an LTPO OLED screen, a 4,310mAh battery, 68W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging. Regarding camera specs, it boasts a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 32MP front-facing camera.

Motorola’s decision to extend the software update period for the Edge 50 Neo is a positive step. Hopefully, other models will also benefit from this change. While Motorola’s three years of Android updates are a notable improvement, they still fall short of the seven-year support provided by Samsung for the Galaxy S24 series and by Google for the Pixel 9 series. However, it’s worth noting that phones from Samsung and Google are significantly more expensive than those from Motorola.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo retails for 499 euros, or about $551, in Europe. The price points in India have not been announced.