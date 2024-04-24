You can pick up the Google Pixel 7 Pro for only $500 today

If you’ve been holding out on buying a new phone for a while because prices are still expensive, then you may want to consider going for one of the older flagship phones. For example, while the Pixel 8 Pro is out, the Pixel 7 Pro is still a powerful and viable alternative, and even better, it has quite a few great deals on it. In fact, you can buy a brand new and sealed Pixel 7 Pro from Woot for just $500, rather than the usual $1,100, and that’s for the 512GB version of the phone, so you get a lot of storage with it as well.

Why you should buy the Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro has a lot going for it, and as an older generation flagship phone, it still has some excellent features, such as a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution which easily beats out newer mid-range phones at a similar price point. It also comes with the more powerful Google Tensor G2 processor under the hood, and while the Pixel 8 has the newer G3, the processing power difference isn’t that massive, so you’re still getting excellent performance out of the G2. You’ll also definitely appreciate the three cameras on the back, which include a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera, making it a great option for those who really enjoy taking pictures.

Of course, a lot of what makes the Pixel 7 Pro successful is the software, such as the photo app AI, that helps you do things such as remove blur from pictures or even cut people and objects out of a photo, which can be a useful tool. Gaming is also pretty great, with games like Call of Duty: Mobile running smoothly, although it is worth mentioning that the G2 chip tends to run pretty hot when you put it under strain, which is an issue the G1 chip also had. Another issue that may be a problem for some is that the battery life isn’t that great; while it will likely last you a whole day with light to medium use, heavy use will likely see you recharge it at least once a day, if not twice.

Even with some of the problems that the Pixel 7 Pro has, many can be overlooked, especially with updates and software fixes from Google to work around some of the issues. So, if you like what you see, you can grab the Pixel 7 Pro from Woot for just $500, and if it’s still not quite what you’re looking for, you can always check out these excellent phone deals instead.

