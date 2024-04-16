Phone deals feel extra sweet when they involve a discount on an already great value phone. That’s the case with the Google Pixel 7a which is currently on sale at Amazon for just $349. Usually priced at $499, it’s even better value while it’s $150 off. It’s unlikely to stay this price for too long and it’s already proving popular, so if you want to get in on the action, do so now. If you’re not certain, take a look at what we have to say about it below.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a is a big upgrade from its predecessor and while our review pointed out that its increased price was an issue, that’s no longer something to worry about while it’s on sale. One of the best cheap phones, it offers a lot of great features. One immediate thing to notice is its 6.1-inch OLED display. It’s a full HD screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for durability. It also has a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate so you get smoother scrolling and a generally better experience when watching videos or playing a game.

There’s also a great set of cameras within the Google Pixel 7a. That includes a 64MP main lens along with a 13MP ultrawide sensor. The main lens captures incredibly detailed and sharp images with vivid and punchy colors. It can also handle poor lighting conditions well, while its 13MP selfie camera is great for quick snaps of yourself.

Battery life could be a little better on the Google Pixel 7a but that’s pretty much the only quibble we have here. Otherwise, it’s one of the best phones in this price range by a long shot. Everything from its Google Tensor G2 processor to its dual SIM card slots, wireless connectivity, and sleek use of Android OS is a great move.

Usually priced at $499, you can buy the Google Pixel 7a from Amazon for just $349. The $150 saving makes this a near unmissable Android phone for the price. If you’re looking for a new Android phone, you will be delighted by the results that this one offers for a fantastic price.

Editors' Recommendations