 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google Pixel 7a just dropped to its cheapest ever price

Jennifer Allen
By
The Google Pixel 7a face down on a table.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Woot is just full of great phone deals with 32% off the Google Pixel 7a bringing it down to $340 from $499. As well as that, you can also buy the for $260 instead of $349 if you want to keep costs even lower. The Google Pixel 7a is the better phone so keep reading while we take you through everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a is a huge upgrade from its predecessor (also on sale) with its significant flaw of being expensive instantly no longer an issue now that it’s on sale. The Google Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch full HD OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for durability while there’s a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate known as Smooth Display, which means you get smoother scrolling, animations, and generally a better experience.

The phone is powered by the Tensor G2 processor with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage making it pretty impressive for an affordable example among the best Android phones. It has Android 13 out of the box with the promise of three years of OS upgrades and five years for security patches. It runs well and cleanly as you’d expect from a Google phone. It also has room for many cool AI features which propel it above the best phones in some way. That includes Magic Eraser which remains a fantastically useful feature for avid photographers.

Related

For the cameras, the Google Pixel 7a has a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultra wide sensor. There’s also a 8MP selfie camera for those times you want to capture a great memory. A water-resistant design makes it great for more active snapping. Decent battery life means you’re good to use it all day long without worrying.

Usually priced at $499, you can currently buy the Google Pixel 7a for $340 right now at Woot. A considerable saving of $159 or 32% off the regular price, this is an ideal upgrade for many people in need of a new phone. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Foldable phone deals: Samsung, Motorola, Google, and more, from $500
Motorola Razr Plus and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in hand with cover display turned on.

Now's a great time to buy a foldable phone because of the discounts that are available through phone deals from Motorola and Best Buy. If you've been following the recent resurgence of stylish and functional folding phones from brands like Motorola, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus, don't miss this chance at huge savings. If any of the bargains below catch your eye, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right away, because for some of these offers, tomorrow may already be too late.
Motorola Razr 2023 (128GB) -- $500, was $700

The Motorola Razr 2023 is the most affordable option in this list, but it offers everything that you would expect from a foldable phone. It's lightweight and compact when folded, with notifications and other essential information displayed on its 1.5-inch OLED cover screen, but it features a 6.9-inch Full HD+ pOLED inner display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Motorola Razr 2023 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, and it has a a 64MP main camera and a 13MP wide-angle camera at the back.

Read more
Save $150 on the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock
Google Pixel Tablet on its charging dock.

Are you thinking about buying a new tablet? You should think about getting the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock, as its 256GB model is currently available from Best Buy at $150 off. That brings its price down to just $449 from $599, which is pretty affordable for a device that will give you all the advantages of the Google Pixel line. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as there's no telling how much time is remaining before the offer disappears.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock
The Google Pixel Tablet features an 11-inch touchscreen with vivid colors and adaptive brightness, which makes adjustments according to the light from your surroundings. The tablet's performance is smooth and crisp with Google's Tensor G2 chip, and it ships with Android 13. You can update it to Android 14 immediately, and as part of the Google Pixel line, it will be among the first devices to receive any updates to the operating system, whether it's a minor security update or a larger upgrade.

Read more
Hurry! This iPad just crashed back to its Black Friday price
The iPad on a tablet displaying web content.

If you've always wanted to buy an iPad but the latest releases are beyond your budget, you may want to consider going for a previous-generation model like the 2021 Apple iPad. The tablet's Wi-Fi, 64GB model, which is already relatively affordable at $330, is currently even cheaper from Best Buy, as an $80 discount pulls its price down to $250. That's what the device was going for during the iPad deals of Black Friday 2023, so if you missed the chance to take advantage of that bargain, proceed with your purchase immediately to make sure this opportunity doesn't slip away.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad
The ninth-generation Apple iPad, which was released in 2021, will be three years old in several months. However, it's still listed in our roundup of the best iPads as the best iPad on a budget, as it still offers great performance by today's standards with Apple's A13 Bionic chip that also powered the iPhone 11 series. The tablet also features a 10.2-inch Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution, for sharp details and vivid colors when you're browsing the internet, watching streaming shows, and playing mobile games.

Read more