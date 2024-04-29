Google Pixel 7a just dropped to its cheapest ever price

Woot is just full of great phone deals with 32% off the Google Pixel 7a bringing it down to $340 from $499. As well as that, you can also buy the for $260 instead of $349 if you want to keep costs even lower. The Google Pixel 7a is the better phone so keep reading while we take you through everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a is a huge upgrade from its predecessor (also on sale) with its significant flaw of being expensive instantly no longer an issue now that it’s on sale. The Google Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch full HD OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for durability while there’s a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate known as Smooth Display, which means you get smoother scrolling, animations, and generally a better experience.

The phone is powered by the Tensor G2 processor with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage making it pretty impressive for an affordable example among the best Android phones. It has Android 13 out of the box with the promise of three years of OS upgrades and five years for security patches. It runs well and cleanly as you’d expect from a Google phone. It also has room for many cool AI features which propel it above the best phones in some way. That includes Magic Eraser which remains a fantastically useful feature for avid photographers.

For the cameras, the Google Pixel 7a has a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultra wide sensor. There’s also a 8MP selfie camera for those times you want to capture a great memory. A water-resistant design makes it great for more active snapping. Decent battery life means you’re good to use it all day long without worrying.

Usually priced at $499, you can currently buy the Google Pixel 7a for $340 right now at Woot. A considerable saving of $159 or 32% off the regular price, this is an ideal upgrade for many people in need of a new phone. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

