Amazon is having a fire sale (pun intended) on Fire tablets — from $60

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon’s Fire tablets are affordable alternatives to Apple’s best iPads, and they’re now even cheaper because the retailer launched a fire sale (pun intended) involving various models of the mobile device. These are some of the lowest-priced tablet deals that you can shop right now, and it’s highly recommended that you jump straight to checkout because — as with all Amazon Fire Tablet deals — we’re not sure when their prices will return to normal.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB) — $60, was $100

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8 HD display, 32 GB, latest model (2020 release)

The 2022 release of the Amazon Fire HD 8 is equipped with an updated hexa-core processor that promises up to 30% faster performance than its previous generation and 2GB of RAM, for decent performance from a very affordable tablet. The 8-inch screen with HD resolution is made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass for durability, and the tablet promises up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Amazon Fire HD 8 also maximizes Amazon’s Alexa with the capability to recognize voice commands for playing music, initiating video calls, and controlling your other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (32GB) — $80, was $120

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is the best cheap tablet in our list of the best tablets. It offers all the features of the Amazon Fire HD 8, including the 8-inch display with HD resolution, a 13-hour battery life, and Alexa integration, but with important improvements for a small cost increase. These upgrades include faster performance with 3GB of RAM from 2GB of RAM, less time from an empty battery to fully charged at three hours from four hours, a better rear-facing camera at 5MP from 2MP, and support for wireless charging.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) — $100, was $150

Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 is the newest incarnation of the Fire HD tablet.

The 2021 version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 is faster than its predecessor as it’s equipped with an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, for decent speed when navigating menus and launching apps. The 10.1-inch display with Full HD resolution is 10% brighter than the previous generation, and its battery can last up to 12 hours before requiring a recharge. The tablet also comes with a 2 MP front-facing camera and a 5 MP rear-facing camera with 720p HD video recording, as well as compatibility with Alexa.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (32GB) — $120, was $170

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) screen in use.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

When comparing the Amazon Fire HD 10 and Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus, you won’t see a difference right away. The two tablets look identical, but that’s because most of the improvements are under the hood. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus features 4GB of RAM and wireless charging support, and if you turn it around, you’ll notice a more premium soft-touch finish at the back of the tablet. With everything else staying the same, the extra cost for the tablet is worth it.

