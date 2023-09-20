 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Amazon just announced 2 new Android tablets made just for kids

Mark Jansen
By
Photo of the new Amazon Fire Kids tablets from its September 2023 event.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Amazon launched a pair of new devices for its Fire Kids range at its fall event, including updated models of the Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. While there’s little to write home about in terms of physical updates, these two new tablets have also been released alongside some new apps that make them great options to entertain the whole family, not just children.

The big draws here are the new apps and games on offer. Amazon’s big, new drive involves implementing AI into its products, and these two Kids tablets are no exception. The new Music Maker app is termed as an “experience” that allows children to become composers, under the watchful eye of an AI. Children will be able to pick from a number of different instruments and sound effects and put them together into their own composition, while being assisted by the app’s AI.

Recommended Videos

Amazon is also adding 10 new Play Together games to the Fire Kids tablets, including Checkers and Memory Match. The aim is to add more family-friendly options to Fire Kids tablets to bring children and adults together for playtime, even if they’re separated by geography — adults can join in the fun from other devices across the country. Also included in the new update are “Quests,” which are essentially collections of books, videos, and apps that push children deeper into specific topics. The topics are wide-ranging, and focused around areas kids have natural interests in, like dinosaurs or space exploration.

Related
Amazon Fire 10 Kids tablet from Amazon's September 2023 event.
Amazon

The Music Maker app, new Play Together games, and Quests are all available through the Amazon Kid+ subscription, and you’ll get 12 months of the Kids+ subscription for free when you buy any new Fire Kids tablet, including the two new Fire HD 10 Kids models.

We mentioned that the hardware updates for the two tablets were fairly minimal, and that’s largely true. As you’d expect, there are some upgrades to the internals that justify the new models. There’s a new processor that Amazon claims is 25% faster than previous versions, and the whole package has been made lighter than before too, which is a big update when you consider the target audience for these two tablets are between 3 and 12 years old. The two tablets have the same 3GB of RAM, 1080p display, and 5-megapixel cameras as the previous generation, and the battery is still as long-lasting. With this in mind, the price is also a bonus: The Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro are $10 cheaper than the previous generation, with prices starting from $190.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and HD 10 Kids Pro will start shipping next month, and prices start from $190. Both come with 12 months of Amazon Kids+ included.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Jansen
Mark Jansen
Contributor
Mark Jansen is an avid follower of everything that beeps, bloops, or makes pretty lights. He has a degree in Ancient &…
It took me 20 minutes to make Amazon’s new Android tablet perfect
The Google Play Store, YouTube, and Google Docs installed on an Amazon Fire Max 11.

I heartily recommended the Amazon Fire Max 11 in my recent review. In fact, I was so impressed by it that I wanted to continue using it during my daily life after my review period was up. The problem was the Amazon App Store — and to a lesser extent, the Fire OS software — as they stopped me from making the absolute most of this great device.

Could I modify the Fire Max 11 so it was useful enough to replace my Apple iPad Pro? Yes, and it was shockingly easy.
Adding Google to the Fire Max 11

Read more
Who needs the Pixel Tablet? Amazon’s new Fire Max 11 looks great
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet laying on a desk.

Amazon just announced a new tablet — and it's probably not what you were expecting. Amazon's latest foray into the Android tablet world is the Fire Max 11, and it aims to be far more premium and powerful than any of the company's previous offerings.

The announcement also comes at an interesting time. Google just opened preorders for the Pixel Tablet, the OnePlus Pad recently debuted to fairly good reviews, and rumors of new Samsung tablets are quickly picking up. But even with so much going on in the tablet space, the Fire Max 11 looks like it could make a compelling argument for itself.
The Fire Max 11 has a few surprise features

Read more
Google just announced 9 new features for your Android phone and watch
Samsung Galaxy S23 showing Google Photos

Google has announced some big new features coming to Android and Wear OS devices during the Mobile World Congress 2023 event in Barcelona, Spain. These new features are beginning to roll out starting today, February 27, with others to come later.
New Android features available starting February 27

Google Drive users will now be able to do freehand annotation on Android phones and tablets. This means you are now able to use a stylus or your fingers to annotate PDFs directly in the Google Drive app on Android.

Read more