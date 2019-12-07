As Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals continues in the wake of Cyber Monday, the online giant has just slashed the price of the Fire HD 8 Tablet back to the lowest level ever. Arguably the best of Amazon’s current tablet series, regardless of price, the Fire HD 8 is an incredible value even at its $80 list price. With the price cut to $50, however, this model is a steal.

Initially introduced as upgraded Kindle e-readers with color touchscreen displays browsers, the Fire tablets far surpass their origins. The Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch diagonal, 1280 x 800 display with a quad-core processor, 1.5GB of memory, and 16GB of storage. The rechargeable battery powers the tablet for up to 10 hours.

Specifications don’t matter with this device as much as all the things you can do with it. The Fire HD8 has dual-band Wi-Fi support, as well as front and rear 2MP cameras for still shots or 720p HD video recording. There’s also Dolby Atmos audio with stereo speakers and a built-in microphone, a micro USB port, and a microSD card slot that can handle up to a 400GB memory card.

You can use the Fire HD 8 to read e-books, listen to audiobooks, and stream music and video content from Amazon Prime. The Fire HD 8 also supports Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Hulu, Disney+, and more streaming services. You can stay current with all of your social media accounts, check your email, play games, and browse the web. The latest Fire HD 8 has Alexa built-in, and you can access the voice assistant hands-free.

A significant part of the Fire HD 8’s tremendous value stems from Show mode. Just say, “Alexa, switch to Show Mode,” and the Fire tablet transforms to an Alexa-compatible Echo smart display. In Show mode, you can view live video from Alexa-compatible security cameras and video doorbells, talk to visitors with two-way audio, and manage an entire smart home. If you purchase an optional Show Mode Charging Dock for the Fire HD 8, the tablet recharges and switches to Show Mode automatically when you put it on the dock.

Normally $80, the Fire HD 98 Tablet is cut to $50 in Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals sale. If you want a powerful tablet with excellent battery life for streaming media, reading or listening to books, checking your email, and staying current with your social media accounts, as well as connecting hands-free with Alexa-compatible smart devices, take advantage of this awesome price to buy as a gift or to enrich your own digital life.

