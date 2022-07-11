Prime Day Mattress Deals Live Blog: The lowest prices today

The Prime Day deals kick off tomorrow, and while synonymous with discounts on tech like TVs and laptops, it’s actually not a bad time to buy a mattress if you’re in need of an upgrade. Sure, 4th of July would have been the time to buy if you missed out on Memorial Day, but we won’t look this gift horse in the mouth. Here are all the best Prime Day mattress deals, as they happen live.

Live Last updated July 11, 2022 2:39 PM

Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress — From $499 For as long as anyone can remember, Sealy has been the first brand you think of when you think about mattresses. Cocoon by Sealy’s The Chill Mattress is Sealy’s latest foray into the world of affordable memory foam mattresses and it’s also a fantastic reminder of why Sealy has continued to reign supreme after over 100 years in the mattress industry. Made from ten inches of solid foam, The Chill Mattress provides incredible motion isolation, keeping you and your partner sleeping soundly no matter how much the other may move throughout the night. Casper Snug Memory Foam Mattress — From $195 Even though the Casper Snug Mattress is one of the most affordable options on the market, that does not mean it doesn’t live up to the standard we have all come to expect from Casper’s super comfy mattresses. The Casper Snug Mattress, which was formerly sold at Target locations, is an incredibly popular base-level foam mattress that embodies everything you could possibly need in a low-profile, memory foam mattress at an astoundingly low price. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress — From $399 Nectar makes one of our favorite memory foam mattresses, and is a great option if you don't feel like spending thousands of dollars to get a better night's sleep. Right now, the Nectar 4th of July Sale is offering $100 off its line of memory foam mattresses, plus up to $499 in free accessories included with every purchase. You can get free pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector, with the bonuses (and savings) varying depending on what size mattress you buy.

How much should you spend on a mattress?

It’s nearly impossible to suggest how much each individual should spend on a mattress. In truth, you spend so much time sleeping and sleep is so important to our overall health, both physical and mental, that it’s difficult to put a price tag on that value. However, not everyone has a limitless budget when it comes to upgrading their mattress. The best way to think about how much to spend on a mattress is to consider how much you can comfortably afford and go from there. While it is not necessary for most people to go into debt to purchase a quality mattress, it’s worth splurging for the best one you can afford. That is doubly true for people who suffer from injuries, back pain, joint pain, neck pain, or sleep issues. Mattresses can range from $200 all the way up to several thousands of dollars, so there’s a wide range of possibilities available. Begin by figuring out what sort of budget makes the most sense for you, and then consider what features matter the most to you. If you’re a warm sleeper, prioritize a mattress that dissipates heat. If you need pressure point relief, concentrate your search on products that will service that need. The truth is you should spend exactly what feels right to you on your mattress. There is absolutely no one-size-fits-all approach.

