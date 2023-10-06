Once upon a time, we heard about Amazon’s Prime Day once a year. It isn’t quite like that now. So, just in time for some pre-Halloween shopping, we have an October Prime Day as well. Here is everything you need to know about the event, plus a sneak peek at some great deals that are already going on to lead us into the holiday.

Best Prime Day Phone Deals

Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) — $149, was $379

If you don’t mind getting a smartphone that’s locked to a Straight Talk prepaid plan, then you can have the third-generation Apple iPhone SE, the latest version of the entry-level iPhone, for a very cheap price. The iPhone SE 2022 may be affordable, but it doesn’t sacrifice too much because it’s equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP Wide camera at the back, a 7MP FaceTime HD camera at the front, and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip that’s also used by the iPhone 13 series. The budget iPhone also offers the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system and IP67 water resistance.

OnePlus Nord N200 — $170, was $200

The OnePlus Nord N200 is an unlocked Android smartphone with 5G support, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery that will let the device last through your day. The smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage, though you can expand it by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The OnePlus Nord N200 also features a 13MP triple-camera system, a fingerprint recognition system at the side, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G — $270, was $300

In his OnePlus Nord N30 review, Joe Maring says it’s “one of the best $300 smartphones” of the year. It feels great in the hand and offers a headphone jack — which is rare these days — plus expandable storage options. The 120Hz display looks smooth and pairs nicely with the exceptional performance. Plus, it comes with a 50-watt charger in the box. This is at a time when most brands are removing peripherals and charging adapters — even some of the newest phones don’t come with a charger anymore. But basically, if you have $300 to spend, and want a stunner of a device for that price range, here you go.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G — $350, was $450

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is another affordable 5G smartphone that’s made by one of the most popular brands in the market. It’s got a 6.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED screen that’s bright and gorgeous, a long-lasting battery, and powerful performance with the Samsung Exynos 1280 processor and 6GB of RAM. The smartphone offers built-in storage of 128GB that you can expand nu up to 1TB using a microSD card, and it features an intelligent camera system with a 64MP main camera at the back and a 32MP front camera.

Google Pixel 7 — $498, was $599

The Google Pixel 7 is one of the best phones around right now, and if you want to understand the difference, our Google Pixel 7 versus Google Pixel 7a gives you a direct comparison between the two models available. The Pixel 7 has a superb camera in the form of a 50MP main camera that offers optical image stabilization and laser autofocus. There’s also a 12MP wide-angle camera with a 114-degree field-of-view, and video can be filmed at 4K resolutions at up to 60 frames per second. Its 6.3-inch AMOLED screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, so everything looks great with its stereo speakers enabling you to watch streaming content in style. Additional features like a fingerprint sensor under the display, the ever-useful Magic Eraser tool, and many more details make this a phone powerhouse for the price.

OnePlus 11 5G — $600, was $700

The OnePlus 11 is a “real OnePlus phone” and a “true return to form,” as put forth in Digital Trends’ OnePlus 11 review. In other words, OnePlus has really outdone itself here thanks to its eye-catching design, two-day battery life, and excellent software update commitment — you’ll be getting software updates long into the future if you get one of these. It will quietly fit into your life with no extra fuss, meaning you’ll have a seamless daily experience with reliable performance, excellent software, and lots of features — like the characterful camera.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) — $700, was $800

You wouldn’t know it at first glance, but the 2023 Motorola Edge+ certainly has the potential to be a Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S23 killer. You can read more about it in our Motorola Edge+ review, but there’s a lot to love here. Let’s list out the benefits, shall we? You get a premium, comfortable design, an absolutely gorgeous OLED display, two days of battery life on a single charge, a 68-watt wired charger included in the box, Motorola’s fantastic Android interface, a great update policy for future software upgrades, and a very, very competitive price, especially with this current deal. Do we really need to say more?

Samsung Galaxy S23 — $700, was $800

The Samsung Galaxy S23 was just released earlier this year, so don’t miss this chance to buy it for a cheaper price. You’ll be getting a smartphone with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display featuring Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, extremely fast performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a triple-lens camera system headlined by a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization. The base model of Samsung’s flagship smartphone won’t let you down.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 — $900, was $1,000

Remember the old flip phones of yore? Remember how satisfying it was to snap them closed when you were done? One thing they didn’t feature was extra usability when they were closed — they didn’t have an external display like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 does. If you want to know how that functionality fares in the real world, have a look at our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review. Here’s a spoiler: It’s really good.

Sony Xperia PRO-I — $1,000, was $1,800

Sony’s Xperia PRO-I employs an older, almost retro-inspired design that espouses chonky, candy bar-style devices when they first came to market, but that’s not a bad thing here. It still manages to be quite slim with some absolutely feature-rich camera specifications. For starters, it uses a 1-inch image sensor and phase detection autofocus, with reduced noise in low-light settings and reduced camera reflections during shots. The F2.0 and F4.0 dual aperture allow for a lot of experimentation, plus the triple camera and 3D iToF sensor calculate the correct distance between the camera and the subject of a shot. An anti-distortion shutter keeps things clear and in focus while suppressing the rolling-shutter effect, you sometimes see with comparable devices. But here’s what you need to know above all: The Xperia PRO-I camera is quality.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — $1,085, was $1,199

We described the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as the best, most complete Android phone yet, as it’s powered by the incredibly powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and it’s equipped with a 6.8-inch Super Dynamic AMOLED screen that offers a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Its camera system features a 200MP lens at the back — the highest camera resolution on a smartphone — and it also comes with the S Pen stylus as an additional input option for the massive touchscreen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — $1,800, was $1,920

In his Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, Andy Boxall showers it with endless praise, calling it “the best foldable of its kind” with a thinner, lighter design than ever. He also praised its silent yet reliable hinge quality, the use of strong multitasking tools, a fun, social-media friendly camera, and IPX8 resistance rating with durable chassis. But other than the primary features, he loved his experience with the phone, and these days, the software is everything. It’s no secret that Samsung’s phones have improved considerably in recent years, but the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of its best launches yet. And wouldn’t you know it? You can get it for a nice discount right now.

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals

HP Stream 14 — $179, was $209

If you just need a laptop to deal with basic functions like typing documents, doing online research, and watching streaming content, you can’t go wrong with the HP Stream 14. It’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are enough for simple tasks. The laptop also features a 14-inch HD screen, a battery life of up to 11.5 hours, and a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded. It even comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365.

HP Laptop 17z — $289, was $500

We consider HP among the best laptop brands, and this 17-inch laptop is one of the better HP laptop deals you’ll find. It isn’t often you’ll find a laptop priced this low, yet HP still manages to deliver a capable laptop here. It has the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. This is plenty for most laptop users, providing the power you’ll need to browse the web, work in spreadsheets and word processors, and spend the weekend watching some movies. The 17-inch form factor is one of the larger laptops you’ll find, making this a great option if you like to spread out with a larger screen, a larger clickpad, and a unique lift-hinge design, and if you want to land one of the better 17-inch laptop deals available.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 — $369, was $499

Another 2-in-1 laptop but built differently, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 primarily functions like a tablet but connects to a detachable fabric folio keyboard to work as a laptop. You’ll be getting a 13.3-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen for cheap with this device, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s also got a 128GB eMMC, which is larger compared to the storage space of most Chromebooks in the market.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13 is a popular choice for anyone who wants a good-looking laptop that’s built well. This model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen is a highlight with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, 500 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. There’s also an impressive 12 hours of battery life, and a keyboard that looks great thanks to being backlit. Even things like the internal speakers are bigger than before so it’s a good laptop for streaming as well as working.

HP Victus 15 — $600, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is a great gaming laptop for those who want the latest tech without spending a fortune. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, so it’s well-suited for playing almost anything you can think of, if you don’t mind dialing down the details for high-end games. Its 15.6-inch Full HD screen has a 144Hz refresh rate so motion blur won’t be an issue, while its HP Dual Speakers are custom tuned by B&O experts for a premium audio experience.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13.3-inch) — $750, was $999

The first incarnation of Apple Silicon in a MacBook came in the MacBook Air M1, which is still now a few years later still an incredibly capable laptop. The M1 chip is both powerful and efficient, which is what allows such a slim laptop to be able to handle certain professional-grade tasks. This is the base model, which comes in with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This should be plenty for most uses, and Apple manages to squeeze the most out of all if its laptops’ specs. The MacBook Air M1 is a great laptop for both students and professionals, as it’s designed to make work, play, and creating easier and more exciting.

HP Omen 16 — $980, was $1,700

The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop will let you play the best PC games with no issues, as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, so you can start installing your favorite titles as soon as you turn on the gaming laptop. It’s also equipped with a 16.1-inch screen with QHD resolution, which will let you appreciate the details in the graphics of modern video games.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 — $999, was $3,869

Ideal for business users, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a 14-inch WQUXGA touchscreen for any time you need to get more tactile with your work with a Lenovo Integrated Pen bundled in. Working as a 2-in-1 laptop, you can easily switch between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes as needed, with the laptop also offering Dolby Atmos speakers for when you’re watching something.

HP Spectre x360 14t — $1,000, was $1,400

The HP Spectre x360 14t is a powerful 2-in-1 laptop with 360-degree hinges attaching its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen to its body. The device ships with Windows 11 Home in its 512GB SSD, and it promises smooth performance with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. If you want a versatile companion that will be able to keep up with your daily activities, the HP Spectre x360 14t is what you’re looking for.

Apple MacBook Air 2023 (M2, 15.3-inch) — $1,099, was $1,299

One of the best MacBooks around, the Apple MacBook Air 2023 is sure to be powerful. It has Apple’s M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, which is just fine for general use. One of the nicest things here is its 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display that looks gorgeous thanks to 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for one billion colors. A fanless design keeps the system running silently, with up to 18 hours of battery life to keep you ticking along all day long.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 — $1,250, was $1,600

Jump into modern PC gaming with the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Pro 5, which will be able to handle titles with extreme graphics as it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming laptop will give you a great look at your favorite video games through its 16-inch WQXGA screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, and you can start playing right away as it comes with a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Pro, 14.2-inch) — $1,799, was $1,999

The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro processor and a 512GB SSD is the kind of laptop that can suit just about anyone if you can afford it. The performance provided by the M2 Pro chip and 16GB of RAM can tackle almost anything short of visual effects, and access to Apple’s software ecosystem can be put to good use by anyone. It has a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that produces one of the best images you’ll find in a laptop, and despite all of its capability, Apple still manages to get up to 18 hours of battery life out of the MacBook Pro on a single charge.

Razer Blade 15 — $2,300, was $3,000

Responsible for many of the best gaming laptops, Razer has a great system in the Razer Blade 15. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, which is perfect to go alongside its 15.6-inch QHD screen with a 240Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop also comes with per-key backlighting, which is powered by the Razer Chroma system for a customizable look.

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Pro, 16.2-inch) — $2,250, was $2,499

The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip and a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is among the most popular MacBooks that you can buy right now, as its processor comes with a 12-core CPU and a 19-core GPU to handle almost everything that you throw at it. The laptop also features 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD for storage, and a battery that can last up to 22 hours on a single charge.

Best Prime Day Headphone deals

Audio-Technica SQ1TW — $28, was $79

For very cheap wireless earbuds, go for the Audio-Technica SQ1TW. They’re compact and comfortable to wear, but they don’t sacrifice audio quality with their 5.8mm driver. They can last up to 6.5 hours on a single charge and an additional 13 hours with their charging case. The wireless earbuds come with waterproof design equivalent to an IPX4 rating, and they can connect to Android devices using Fast Pair technology for your convenience.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — $90, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are uniquely shaped wireless earbuds that rest outside your ear canal and against the inside of your concha, which is great if you’re not comfortable with most wireless earbuds that sit inside your ear canal. They offer active noise cancellation to block external noise, as well as a battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge and almost 20 hours in total with the charging case.

Apple AirPods 2 –$99, was $129

The second-generation Apple AirPods aren’t the latest version of the wireless earbuds, but they’re still a good purchase, especially if you can get them for this cheap. It only takes one tap to set them up with an iOS device, but they’re also compatible with Android smartphones. The Apple AirPods 2 are powered by Apple’s H1 chip, and they can last up to 5 hours on one charge and more than 24 hours if you include their charging case.

JBL Tune 760NC — $100, was $130

The JBL Tune 760NC wireless headphones offer active noise cancellation so that you can focus on your music, which you can enjoy with improved quality thanks to the trademark HBL sound with deep and powerful bass. The wireless headphones’ battery life is rated at 35 hours with ANC on and up to 50 hours with ANC off, and it will only take 2 hours of charging to get the battery to full. The JBL Tune 760NC also comes with Bluetooth multipoint so you can quickly switch its connection from one device to another.

Beats Studio Buds Plus — $100, was $170

Beats promises rich and immersive sound with the Beats Studio Buds Plus, which also offers active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that will let you listen to what’s going on around you without having to take off the wireless earbuds. They can last up to 36 hours with their charging case, are protected by an IPX4 rating against water and sweat, and they offer one-touch pairing for both iOS and Android devices.

Beats Solo 3 — $129, was $200

For stylish but high-performance wireless headphones, you can’t go wrong with the Beats Solo 3. They’re powered by Apple’s W1 chip but they work with both iOS and Android devices, and they can run up to 40 hours before needing to recharge them. Their Fast Fuel technology gets you back 3 hours of usage after just 5 minutes of being plugged in, so the wireless headphones will rarely be out of commission.

Sennheiser HD 450BT — $130, was $180

The Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones offer amazing value with their sleek design and bevy of features, including active noise cancellation, a built-in microphone, and a rechargeable battery that can last up to 30 hours. The over-ear design promises a secure fit, and if you’re on the go, you can keep them quickly as they can fold to fit into a compact carrying case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $199, was $249

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are the best choice for Apple fans, according to our roundup of the best wireless earbuds, as they offer the same great design and comfortable fit as their predecessor, but with improvements in their active noise cancellation and battery life. With ANC enabled, they can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and a total of 30 hours with their charging case. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 also supports spatial audio and quick access to Apple’s digital assistant Siri.

Beats Powerbeats Pro — $200, was $250

For wireless earbuds that will be able to keep up with you during your workouts, you should check out the Beats Powerbeats Pro. Their adjustable earhooks will make sure that they stay in place even when you move a lot, while their reinforced design grants resistance against sweat and water. The Beats Powerbeats Pro provide up to 9 hours of listening time, and a total of more than 24 hours with their charging case.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 — $200, was $280

Featuring the brand’s signature sound with full bass and customizable audio with their built-in equalizer, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless earbuds gives you complete control over your music. They offer adaptive noise cancellation and transparency mode, IPX4 water resistance, and a total battery life of up to 28 hours with their charging case. They also work with Qi wireless charging.

Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 — $249, was $399

The Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 wireless headphones offer style, sound, and comfort, all in one package. Their gorgeous design stands out among the other wireless headphones in the market, and they provide amazing audio through their optimized acoustic system. They also come with lightweight polymer arms so you won’t mind wearing them all day. The Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 also feature active noise cancellation and a 30-hour battery life.

Bose 700 — $299, was $379

The Bose 700 wireless headphones come with amazing active noise cancellation, which isn’t a surprise as the brand spearheaded the development of the technology. You have the choice among 11 levels of ANC, including full transparency, and you’ll also enjoy better calls with a microphone system that works to make your voice clearer. The Bose 700 runs for 20 hours following a full charge, and they come with built-in support for Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sony WH-1000XM5 — $325, was $400

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are on top of our list of the best headphones because they’ve got everything that you may be looking for — excellent sound quality, a very comfortable fit, and a classy design, just to name a few. The wireless headphones come with amazing noise cancellation and call quality, and they have an extra long battery life of up to 30 hours, with a quick 3 minutes of charging restoring 3 hours of usage.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 — $350, was $380

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are premium wireless headphones with the brand’s distinctive, classy designer look. With adaptive noise cancellation, customization through the Sennheiser Smart Control app, and a 42mm transducer system, you’ll be enjoying your favorite playlists even more. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer exceptional comfort with their lightweight design, and they can last up to 60 hours on a single charge.

Apple AirPods Max — $480, was $549

The Apple AirPods Max are designed to meet the needs of sound engineers and audiophiles with their dynamic driver and support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The wireless headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for a comfortable fit, and with active noise cancellation enabled, they can run for 20 hours from a full charge.

Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals

Insignia 2.0-channel Mini Soundbar — $45, was $80

For a cheap soundbar that still gets the job done, go for the Insignia 2.0-channel Mini Soundbar. You’ll have your choice between three different sound modes — theater, news, and standard — and you can also stream music to it from a mobile device through a Bluetooth connection. The soundbar’s compact design also means that you can make it fit into tight spaces.

VIZIO V-Series 2.1-channel soundbar — $140, was $160

The VIZIO V-Series 2.1-channel soundbar is still very affordable, but with its sleek design and the addition of a wireless subwoofer for deep and accurate bass, it may be your TV’s new best friend. The soundbar supports DTS Virtual: X for room-filling sound, HDMI ARC for a higher-quality connection, and support for voice commands through devices powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, or Google Assistant.

LG SN4A 2.1 -channel soundbar — $150, was $200

The LG SN4A 2.1 -channel soundbar also comes with a wireless subwoofer, but with a carbon diaphragm that ensures excellent sound clarity. The soundbar also features LG’s Adaptive Sound Control to automatically make adjustments depending on whether you’re listening to music or watching movies. It also supports DTS Virtual: X and Bluetooth connection.

VIZIO V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar — $200, was $250

The VIZIO V-Series soundbar introduces center and rear speakers to the mix to give an even more expansive soundscape. It connects wirelessly with its subwoofer as well as to your phone or other Bluetooth device. One nice feature of this subwoofer system is its ability to be controlled via voice input, using Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. Though, if you do want to use its remote, you can do so easily even when the room is darkened for that horror movie feel — its fully backlit.

Samsung HW-B550 2.1-channel soundbar — $230, was $280

The Samsung HW-B550 2.1-channel soundbar supports Dolby Audio to create 3D sound, and DTS Virtual: X for an expanded listening experience. The included wireless subwoofer enables rich and powerful bass, but you also have the option of activating Bass Boost for an extra punch. You can also use Game Mode for more realistic in-game sounds by plugging in your console to the soundbar.

Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar — $300, was $400

The Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar adds center speaker to the usual left and right channels, which is dedicated to improving the clarity of dialogue so that you wouldn’t miss anything that anybody is saying in the shows that you’re watching. The soundbar keeps all of the features of its 2.1-channel version, including Bass Boost and Game Mode.

Vizio M-Series Elevate 5.1.2-channel soundbar — $600, was $800

With five channels, a wireless subwoofer, and two dedicated drivers that fire up to the ceiling for surround sound, the Vizio M-Series Elevate 5.1.2-channel soundbar definitely has what it takes to bring your home theater setup to the next level. The soundbar also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X, as well as HDMI eARC so that you’ll only need one cable to get everything working.

Samsung Q-Series 5.1.2-channel soundbar — $680, was $800

Designed to work with Samsung TVs but also compatible with other brands, the Samsung Q Series 5.1.2-channel soundbar offers SpaceFit Sound Pro to fill your room with audio, and Adaptive Sound for automatic optimizations. The soundbar also works with all of the most popular voice assistants, and it can connect to other devices through Apple’s AirPlay 2 or Google’s Chromecast.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 — $750, was $900

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is an update to the Bose Smart Soundbar 700 that adds Dolby Atmos support to a package that includes six full-range transducers, a center tweeter, ADAPTiQ technology that adjusts the system’s sound to cater to your room, and support for digital assistants. The soundbar connects through an HDMI eARC connection, but you can also use Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple’s AirPlay 2, Google’s Chromecast, or Spotify Connect to use it.

Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel soundbar — $1,600, was $1,900

Enjoy the complete cinematic experience at home with the 11 front-facing speakers, wireless subwoofer, and four up-firing channels of the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel soundbar. Samsung’s Q-Symphony technology will make your Samsung TV work as one with this soundbar, which comes with built-in voice assistants for hands-free access to its features and settings.

Sennheiser Ambeo Max 5.1.4-channel soundbar — $2,000, was $2,500

The Sennheiser Ambeo Max 5.1.4-channel soundbar comes with 13 high-end drivers that produce powerful sound, and it delivers 3D surround sound that’s adjusted according to the characteristics of your living room. You’ll be able to further customize your audio with the soundbar’s built-in equalizer and three bespoke AMBEO 3D technology modes.

Is Amazon Having a Second Prime Day in 2023?

Yes, Amazon is having a second Prime Day in 2023. You aren’t hallucinating, there was a Prime day event back in July this year. This shopping event used to be a once-a-year-affair. Then, the pandemic caused things to get a bit jumbly. As a result, one year we had two Prime Days. It worked out for Amazon. It worked out for customers. Why stop now? Right along with no longer going into the office, getting two Prime Days from Amazon is just part of the post-pandemic world’s perks.

This second event is being referred to by Amazon as its event, starting on October 10th and rolling into October 11th.

Who has access to the Prime Big Deal Days sale?

Everyone has access to some deals in the Prime Big Deal Days already, and if you don’t have access to what you want, it should be simple to do so for free. Here’s an overview based on past Prime Day events:

Everyone has access to standard deals on the site, of which there will be plenty. That likely includes some deals from Amazon themselves, though most retailers on Amazon will participate to some degree. Remember to keep following our coverage, here, to see which deals are the best.

Amazon Prime members will have access to all of the deals on the site, which will include some special offers. Luckily, it is generally quite easy to join Amazon Prime for free. Free members have the same access to the shopping event’s deals as do standard members.

There’s also an unspoken kind of Prime Day deal that everyone has access to that shows its head around the same time as Amazon’s event: Third party big sales. There’s no law, as it were, against competitors having big sales as well around the same time. Keep your eye on this site, and we’ll keep you updated on what’s on sale, where.

Should you wait until Black Friday or shop the Prime Big Deal Days event?

Purchasing high-quality equipment that you plan on using for years to come feels a lot like investing. If it were investing, we would be obliged to give a fairly big disclaimer that goes something like “You can never predict the market.”

That same advice truly goes for deals as well, but there are a few things that should make inherent sense:

Items you buy now, you get now. Life is short.

Amazon will likely reserve the biggest deals on its own products for its own sale.

Some items will sell out and not come back for Black Friday.

Other items will not sell as well as expected and come back with a bigger discount on Black Friday.

In other words, deals are somewhat unpredictable, but a good deal in the hand is worth more than a speculative better deal in a faraway bush. If you see a Prime Big Deal Days event deal and like it, go ahead and buy it.

Editors' Recommendations