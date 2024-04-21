LG often gets overshadowed by the likes of TCL, Hisense, and Samsung when it comes to landing one of the best TV deals, but today an LG 75-inch 4K smart TV is worth turning your attention to. Walmart currently has it discounted $100, which brings it to a sale price of $598 from its regular price of $698. This is one of the better LG TV deals you’ll find today, and Walmart is even including free shipping with a purchase, which is a nice throw-in for such a large TV.

Why you should buy the LG 75-inch 4K smart TV

LG is almost always considered among the best TV brands, as it regularly has models in contention for the ranks of the best TVs. Its image quality is so renowned you can even find its displays in smart phones and other smaller devices. You’ll find that quality in this 75-inch LG 4K smart TV, as well as a range of smart features that make watching more immersive and scrolling through content more convenient. It has picture and sound enhancements that come from AI and the a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which upscales older content into beautiful 4K. It also has a game optimizer and dashboard to help you make the most of your gaming experiences.

LG utilizes the webOS smart TV platform for this TV, and it allows you to customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family. It also gives you access to a wide variety of streaming services, making it the perfect TV to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more. One area where this TV outshines most TVs at this price point is when it comes to sports. It has built-in sports alerts that will keep you from missing a single moment with real-time updates from your favorite teams and most important games.

Whether you’re building a home theater or simply want a large TV to put at the center or your living room, this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV is one to consider. It comes with $100 in savings and a sale price of just $598, and Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

