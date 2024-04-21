 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart just dropped the price of this 75-inch LG 4K TV under $600

Andrew Morrisey
By
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV
LG

LG often gets overshadowed by the likes of TCL, Hisense, and Samsung when it comes to landing one of the best TV deals, but today an LG 75-inch 4K smart TV is worth turning your attention to. Walmart currently has it discounted $100, which brings it to a sale price of $598 from its regular price of $698. This is one of the better LG TV deals you’ll find today, and Walmart is even including free shipping with a purchase, which is a nice throw-in for such a large TV.

Why you should buy the LG 75-inch 4K smart TV

LG is almost always considered among the best TV brands, as it regularly has models in contention for the ranks of the best TVs. Its image quality is so renowned you can even find its displays in smart phones and other smaller devices. You’ll find that quality in this 75-inch LG 4K smart TV, as well as a range of smart features that make watching more immersive and scrolling through content more convenient. It has picture and sound enhancements that come from AI and the a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which upscales older content into beautiful 4K. It also has a game optimizer and dashboard to help you make the most of your gaming experiences.

LG utilizes the webOS smart TV platform for this TV, and it allows you to customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family. It also gives you access to a wide variety of streaming services, making it the perfect TV to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more. One area where this TV outshines most TVs at this price point is when it comes to sports. It has built-in sports alerts that will keep you from missing a single moment with real-time updates from your favorite teams and most important games.

Related

Whether you’re building a home theater or simply want a large TV to put at the center or your living room, this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV is one to consider. It comes with $100 in savings and a sale price of just $598, and Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
This is your chance to get this 65-inch Samsung TV for under $400
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

You normally won't be able to buy a 65-inch TV for less than $400, but that's exactly what happens with Walmart's $80 discount for the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV. From its original price of $478, it's down to just $378, but we think that this will only be available for a limited time. Stocks may run out sooner than we expect, or the offer may get taken down at any moment, so if you're interested in one of the most attractive TV deals in the market today, the only way to make sure that you pocket the savings is to buy it right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV
First and foremost, if your purchase of the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV will be the first time that you get a screen this big, it's highly recommended that you check out our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for it. If you do, then you're going to enjoy lifelike details and colors from the TV's 4K Ultra HD resolution, and its Crystal Processor will upscale all content that you watch to 4K quality. Meanwhile, Motion Xcelerator technology will reduce blur during action sequences for smooth motion and better clarity.

Read more
These AirPods are almost back at their Black Friday price
The Apple AirPods 2 with their charging case on a desk.

iPhone owners who are on the lookout for budget-friendly true wireless earbuds deals should consider going for the second-generation Apple AirPods, especially since they're nearly down to their Black Friday price of $79 at Walmart. Instead of $129, you'll only have to pay $89 for them, for savings of $40. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though -- with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, stocks are probably already running low. If you don't want to miss out, you should complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 2
They're not the latest model of Apple's entry-level wireless earbuds -- that distinction goes to the third-generation Apple AirPods -- but the second-generation Apple AirPods are still a good purchase today. This is especially true for iPhone owners, as they're extremely easy to set up. All you have to do is to open their charging case and hold the Apple AirPods 2 near your iPhone. However, the true wireless earbuds are also compatible with other types of smartphones, though you'll need to make the extra step of holding the button at the back of the charging case to initiate pairing.

Read more
This 75-inch 4K TV is discounted from $650 to $490 right now
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

If you want a big TV for less, Best Buy is the place to go. Home of many of the best TV deals throughout the year, it’s excelling itself with the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV right now. Usually priced at $650, it’s down to just $490 which is exceptional value for such a large TV. If that sounds perfect to you, keep reading while we take you through how good the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV is for the price.

Why you should buy the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV
The Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV is powered by Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K. It’s able to upscale non-4K imagery while also offering great picture quality. That’s enhanced by its Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so you can enjoy a more cinematic image than with lesser TVs. For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos which helps provide a more immersive experience so you can enjoy feeling suitably wrapped up in whatever you’re watching.

Read more