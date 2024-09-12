 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $400 with this 4K projector deal at Best Buy

By
The Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K projector on a white background.
Epson

While there are projector deals that make budget-friendly models even cheaper, there are also some offers that give more reasonable prices to premium projectors. Here’s a great example — the Epson Home Cinema 2350 at $400 off from Best Buy, which pulls its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,300. You wouldn’t want to miss out on this huge discount if you’re on the hunt for a 4K projector, so you better hurry with your purchase as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before this bargain ends.

Why you should buy the Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector

Epson is one of the mainstays in our roundup of the best projectors, so you can be sure that you’ll be getting a high-quality device with the Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector. It’s a 4K projector that will let you watch 4K Ultra HD content on screen sizes of between 40 inches and 500 inches, and it’s capable of 2,800 lumens that’s bright enough for use during the day or with the lights on, according to our guide on how to choose a home theater projector. You may also want to check out our guide on how to set up a home theater projector to make sure that you’re able to maximize the output of the Epson Home Cinema 2350.

You can connect the Epson Home Cinema 2350 to your source devices through an HDMI cable or through Bluetooth, but if you’re going to use it to watch streaming shows, you won’t have to. That’s because it runs on Android TV, which provides access to all of the popular streaming services. The 4K projector even comes with a remote that allows voice commands through Google Assistant.

The Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector is down to $900 from Best Buy, for savings of $400 on its sticker price of $1,300, in one of the best alternatives to TV deals that you can shop right now. The 4K projector will breathe new life into your living room for a reasonable cost, but only if you’re able to take advantage of this offer. We’re not sure how long you’ have until the price of the Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector returns to normal, so we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
One of Samsung’s flagship OLED TVs is $900 off at Best Buy
Samsung S90D 4K OLED TV.

If you're looking for OLED TV deals and you're willing to spend for a significant upgrade, you might as well go for one of Samsung's flagship models -- the 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV. It's currently a more tempting purchase because Best Buy has slashed its price with a $900 discount, bringing it down to a more reasonable $1,700 from its original price of $2,600. It's still not cheap, but if you can afford it, this OLED TV will give you an unparalleled viewing experience in the comfort of your own home. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you're interested though, as the offer may expire sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV
The Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV is the more modest version of the Samsung S95D OLED 4K TV, which is the best Samsung OLED TV in our list of the best OLED TVs. They share many of the same features, so you won't be missing out on much if you go for the Samsung S90D. As an OLED TV, its organic light-emitting diodes have the capability of creating perfect black levels, for amazing visual quality in combination with 4K Ultra HD resolution. You'll also never run out of content to consume because of the streaming services that you can access through Samsung's Tizen platform.

Read more
The 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is $800 off right now
2024 Sony Bravia 8 4K OLED TV.

Sony is one of the authorities in the OLED TV space, so don't miss this opportunity to get the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV at $800 off from Best Buy. From its original price of $2,800, it's down to $2,000, which is an excellent price for a display of this caliber. That's a pretty big discount on a top-quality TV, and we're pretty sure it won't last long as we expect the offer to draw a lot of attention. Before the bargain disappears, make sure to complete your purchase -- you may regret it if you miss out on one of our favorite OLED TV deals today.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV
The Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV will deliver a viewing experience that's similar to watching in the theaters, but within the confines of your own living room. As an OLED TV, which use organic light-emitting diodes instead of a backlight, the Sony Bravia 8 is capable of creating perfect black levels, which is something that other types of TVs can't achieve. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and access to billions of real-world colors with Sony's XR Triluminos Pro technology, your eyes will feast on the impressive visuals. We highly recommend checking out our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for its 65-inch screen. The Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV runs on the Google TV platform.

Read more
Upgrade to an 85-inch TV while this Hisense is $700 off
The Hisense 85-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV on a TV unit in a living room.

If you want a huge TV and a great discount, check out the TV deals at Best Buy. Right now until September 15, you can buy the Hisense 85-inch U7 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV for $700 off. It usually costs $2,200, but as part of one of the Best Buy TV deals happening at the moment, it’s down to $1,500. If you’re tempted by a new TV for less, here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Hisense 85-inch U7 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV
Before you even consider buying the Hisense 85-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV, check what size TV to buy for your home. It’s important to make sure such a huge TV doesn’t swamp the room too much. Providing you have the room, you’ll love this TV. Hisense is one of the best TV brands for good reason.

Read more