Save $400 with this 4K projector deal at Best Buy

While there are projector deals that make budget-friendly models even cheaper, there are also some offers that give more reasonable prices to premium projectors. Here’s a great example — the Epson Home Cinema 2350 at $400 off from Best Buy, which pulls its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,300. You wouldn’t want to miss out on this huge discount if you’re on the hunt for a 4K projector, so you better hurry with your purchase as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before this bargain ends.

Why you should buy the Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector

Epson is one of the mainstays in our roundup of the best projectors, so you can be sure that you’ll be getting a high-quality device with the Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector. It’s a 4K projector that will let you watch 4K Ultra HD content on screen sizes of between 40 inches and 500 inches, and it’s capable of 2,800 lumens that’s bright enough for use during the day or with the lights on, according to our guide on how to choose a home theater projector. You may also want to check out our guide on how to set up a home theater projector to make sure that you’re able to maximize the output of the Epson Home Cinema 2350.

You can connect the Epson Home Cinema 2350 to your source devices through an HDMI cable or through Bluetooth, but if you’re going to use it to watch streaming shows, you won’t have to. That’s because it runs on Android TV, which provides access to all of the popular streaming services. The 4K projector even comes with a remote that allows voice commands through Google Assistant.

The Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector is down to $900 from Best Buy, for savings of $400 on its sticker price of $1,300, in one of the best alternatives to TV deals that you can shop right now. The 4K projector will breathe new life into your living room for a reasonable cost, but only if you’re able to take advantage of this offer. We’re not sure how long you’ have until the price of the Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector returns to normal, so we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible.