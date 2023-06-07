 Skip to main content
Best projector deals: Upgrade to a big screen from just $90

Lucas Coll
By

Who can resist the allure of their own home cinema setup? That’s why projectors are so popular right now — giving you a big screen experience for less than an equivalent TV could provide. While projectors are traditionally seen as quite the financial investment, it’s possible to buy smart and save big on some great options. Below, we’ve picked out the best projector deals currently available so there’s something for everyone out there. Let’s take a look.

AuKing Mini Projector — $90, was $100

The AuKing Projector at a slight angle with the remote next to it.

The AuKing Mini Projector demonstrates you don’t have to spend a fortune on a projector. While it might not offer the optimal experience compared to others here, you get to enjoy 1080p full HD resolution and 9,500 lumens. That means a clear and sharp image at all times. It can provide a 30 to 200-inch projection size with 3.2 foot to 16.4-foot projection distance. Up to 15 years of use is possible thanks to the powerful cooling system extending the lamp’s life up to 55,000 hours. With built-in dual stereo speakers, you don’t need a separate setup either. The projector has HDMI, VGA, AV and USB port options so you can hook up all manners of devices to it. It might not be the very best but it’s a great introduction to projectors.

Epson EpiqVision Flex Full HD 1080p Portable Projector — $550, was $630

The Epson EpiqVision Portable Projector facing forward.

Sure to be one of the best portable projectors for many people, the Epson EpiqVision Flex Full HD 1080p Portable Projector can display great full HD 1080p pictures up to 300 inches. It has 3,000 lumens of color and white brightness in a variety of different lighting situations. It also offers advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology so it can display 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame, ensuring great color accuracy. There’s also automatic scene-based color correction so you get a clear and natural picture, no matter what you’re watching. Built-in is a bass reflex speaker along with Chromecast so you can easily cast content from your other devices, while there’s also HDMI connectivity. Suiting the portable nature, you can easily fit the Epson EpiqVision Flex Full HD 1080p Portable Projector into a backpack too to take it whenever you need to go.

Samsung The Freestyle FHD Smart Portable Projector — $600, was $800

The Samsung The Freestyle FHD Smart Portable Projector at a side angle on a white background.

One of the best projectors you can buy at the moment, the Samsung The Freestyle FHD Smart Portable Projector is incredibly simple to use. Just point and play is all that’s needed. It automatically sets up to give you the best picture experience, adjusting the focus, keystone and leveling at the image size you want. There’s also premium 360-degree sound so that the room is filled with high-quality audio while you watch. There’s also support for streaming your favorite shows as well as voice assistant capabilities via Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. Whatever you choose to watch, it’ll look great right down to Smart Calibration which automatically calibrates the color temperature and brightness of your image depending on the surface you’re watching on.

Epson Pro EX9240 Full HD Wireless Projector — $700, was $850

The Epson Pro EX9240 Full HD Wireless Projector facing forward.

The Epson Pro EX9240 Full HD Wireless Projector offers a full HD resolution along with True 3-Chip 3LCD technology so that 100% of the RGB color signal is conveyed for every frame so you get great color accuracy and color brightness. A built-in picture skew sensor also helps by automatically analyzing the picture and instantly correcting the vertical keystone to help square the image. There’s also dynamic contrast ratio of up to 16,000:1 to ensure crisp and rich detail levels. Designed with presentations in mind, there’s also a built-in 16W speaker, wireless connectivity along with two HDMI ports, and easy image adjustments and controls like 1-1.6x optical zoom and horizontal slider and auto vertical correction.

Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K Projector — $1,600, was $1,700

THe Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector on a white background.

Vying for a place among the best 4K projectors, the Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K Projector is a good option for anyone who wants to stream in 4K. It has 3,000 lumens of color brightness and 3,000 lumens of white brightness. A resolution of 3840 x 2160 and HDR support ensures a more realistic picture, while there’s great keystone corruption for distortion-free images. Dual HDMI inputs make it easy to connect to different sources while there’s a viewable size of between 40.2 inches and 300 inches. Up to 3,500 hours of lamp life in normal mode is possible here so it’s built to last.

