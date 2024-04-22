 Skip to main content
LG’s fantastic C3 OLED 4K TV is up to $1,300 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.
LG

Want one of the best TVs around while still saving plenty of cash? Check out the TV deals that LG has right now with up to $1,300 off its LG C3 OLED TV range. A truly remarkable TV, it’s even more tempting when it’s on sale like it is now. We’ve taken a look at what to expect from the LG C3 and why it will improve your viewing experience immeasurably.

  • LG 42-inch C3 OLED —
  • LG 48-inch C3 OLED —
  • LG 55-inch C3 OLED —
  • LG 65-inch C3 OLED —
  • LG 77-inch C3 OLED —
  • LG 83-inch C3 OLED —

Why you should buy the LG C3 OLED TV

LG is one of the best TV brands around and its particular strength lies with OLED technology. With the LG C3 OLED TV, you get an improved version of the C2 with the entire C range much appreciated by TV enthusiasts over the years.

It’s absolutely packed with features which are all powered by the a9 AI processor Gen 6. AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you’re watching so you can enjoy the best picture and sound settings for your content without lifting a finger. There’s also a Brightness Booster which improves the brightness no matter where you’re viewing, meaning high contrast and luminous picture quality at all times. It also has 100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity, while Dolby Vision further boosts the color, contrast and brightness that you would expect.

To ensure it makes some of the best OLED TVs, LG has also included dedicated film and gaming modes. Its Filmmaker Mode allows you to see films as the director intended, while the LG Game Optimizer automatically adjusts things to ensure your gaming looks great, at high refresh rates, with minimal input lag.

The LG C3 OLED TV also has an easy-to-use interface with webOS ensuring it’s simple to find whatever you want to watch with extensive support for seemingly every streaming app you can think of. That includes over 300 free LG channels while you can also enjoy streaming games via GeForce Now. For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos like the other best TVs promising spatial sound, while AI Sound gives you a cinema-like experience as you watch. It all comes together to make a fantastic TV.

Right now, you can save up to $1,300 off the LG C3 OLED TV depending on which size you choose. At the very minimum, there’s $400 off with the bigger the screen, the bigger the saving. The sale is available at LG so check it out right now before you miss out.

You’ll be shocked how affordable this 75-inch 4K TV is right now
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.

Gone are the days when you need to spend at least $1,000 when buying a large TV, because now there are TV deals like Walmart's offer for the 75-inch Onn 4K TV. From its original price of $498, it's down even further to just $448 for savings of $50. That's an incredibly affordable price for a screen of this size, so we expect this bargain to attract the attention of a lot of shoppers. The discount probably won't last long as stocks may already be running low, so you better hurry with your purchase if you want this massive 4K TV for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Onn 4K TV
For such an affordable price for its size, you may think that there's a catch. While it's true that it won't match up to the performance and features of the best TVs, the 75-inch Onn 4K TV still offers everything that you'd expect from a modern display, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details and colors, and access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ because it's a smart TV that runs on the Roku platform. The operating system enables compatibility with smart home devices that are powered by Apple HomeKit, Google Home, or Amazon's Alexa. You also have the option of using the remote or the Roku app for browsing channels and making voice commands.

Read more
Quick! Best Buy just discounted this 50-inch 4K TV to $200
A Pioneer Xumo TV from Best Buy.

For those who are on the hunt for affordable TV deals, this may be what you're looking for -- the 50-inch Pioneer Xumo TV, which is already pretty cheap at its original price of $300, for an even lower $200 from Best Buy. We're not sure how much time is remaining before the $100 discount on this 4K TV disappears, so if you're on a tight budget but you're due for a new screen in your living room or bedroom, you should hurry up with your purchase to make sure that you don't miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Pioneer Xumo TV
The Pioneer Xumo TV is an ultra-affordable smart TV that is exclusive to Best Buy. The Xumo TV software is both a smart TV platform that supports a wide variety of apps, and a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of channels known as Xumo Play. You'll have access to all of the popular services such as Netflix and Disney+, all of which works with voice search through the TV's remote. The TV already comes loaded with apps, which makes setting it up even faster and easier.

Read more
LG TV deals: Get a 70-inch 4K TV for under $650
The LG G2 placed in a living room environment.

Whether you prefer the luxury of a full home theater setup or simply need a TV to stick in the living room, LG makes a great brand to shop. It’s regularly among the best TV brands and offers a huge range of TV models, sizes, and smart features to choose from. Right now it’s worth shopping LG TVs because there are a lot of LG TV deals are going on. Among them you’ll find some of the best TV deals overall, which is why we’ve rounded up all the best LG TV deals in one place. You’ll find them below, as well as some information on which LG TV may make the best fit for your home theater needs.
LG 50-inch Class UR9000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV -- $400, was $469

Powered by LG's ThinQ AI technology, this immersive TV offers impressive 4K upscaling with HDR10 compatibility to improve your picture. You get webOS 23 for smart streaming right away, with quick cards for navigation shortcuts and a bevy of channels for extra entertainment. The a5 Gen 6 AI processor delivers exceptional performance while watching media, gaming, and beyond. The unique filmmaker mode allows you to experience movies and shows as if you're the director.

Read more