LG’s fantastic C3 OLED 4K TV is up to $1,300 off right now

Want one of the best TVs around while still saving plenty of cash? Check out the TV deals that LG has right now with up to $1,300 off its LG C3 OLED TV range. A truly remarkable TV, it’s even more tempting when it’s on sale like it is now. We’ve taken a look at what to expect from the LG C3 and why it will improve your viewing experience immeasurably.

LG 42-inch C3 OLED —

LG 48-inch C3 OLED —

LG 55-inch C3 OLED —

LG 65-inch C3 OLED —

LG 77-inch C3 OLED —

LG 83-inch C3 OLED —

Why you should buy the LG C3 OLED TV

LG is one of the best TV brands around and its particular strength lies with OLED technology. With the LG C3 OLED TV, you get an improved version of the C2 with the entire C range much appreciated by TV enthusiasts over the years.

It’s absolutely packed with features which are all powered by the a9 AI processor Gen 6. AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you’re watching so you can enjoy the best picture and sound settings for your content without lifting a finger. There’s also a Brightness Booster which improves the brightness no matter where you’re viewing, meaning high contrast and luminous picture quality at all times. It also has 100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity, while Dolby Vision further boosts the color, contrast and brightness that you would expect.

To ensure it makes some of the best OLED TVs, LG has also included dedicated film and gaming modes. Its Filmmaker Mode allows you to see films as the director intended, while the LG Game Optimizer automatically adjusts things to ensure your gaming looks great, at high refresh rates, with minimal input lag.

The LG C3 OLED TV also has an easy-to-use interface with webOS ensuring it’s simple to find whatever you want to watch with extensive support for seemingly every streaming app you can think of. That includes over 300 free LG channels while you can also enjoy streaming games via GeForce Now. For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos like the other best TVs promising spatial sound, while AI Sound gives you a cinema-like experience as you watch. It all comes together to make a fantastic TV.

Right now, you can save up to $1,300 off the LG C3 OLED TV depending on which size you choose. At the very minimum, there’s $400 off with the bigger the screen, the bigger the saving. The sale is available at LG so check it out right now before you miss out.

LG 42-inch C3 OLED —

LG 48-inch C3 OLED —

LG 55-inch C3 OLED —

LG 65-inch C3 OLED —

LG 77-inch C3 OLED —

LG 83-inch C3 OLED —

Editors' Recommendations