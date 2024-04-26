 Skip to main content
Get $350 off this massive 85-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Q60B QLED Smart TV sits on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

For those who are wondering how far your money will take you when it comes to QLED TV deals, here’s a great example of an offer that will maximize your budget — the 85-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K TV for a relatively affordable $1,250 from Best Buy, following a $350 discount on its original price of $1,600. We’re not sure when its price returns to normal, but we expect that to happen soon. If you don’t want to miss out on the savings, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K TV

The Samsung Q60C QLED 4K TV uses QLED technology on its 85-inch screen, which adds a layer of quantum dots for the ability to display more colors with better accuracy and brightness. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for quantum HDR, you’ll be getting sharp details and impressive picture quality when you’re watching any type of content, including all of the popular streaming shows. You’ll be able to access all of the streaming services through Samsung’s Tizen platform, which also enables the Samsung Gaming Hub that will let you stream your favorite games right onto the Samsung Q60C QLED 4K TV without the need for any console.

There are several reasons why you’d want to go for the Samsung Q60C QLED 4K TV over an OLED TV. In our QLED TV versus OLED TV comparison, the advantages of QLED TVs include much higher brightness, longer life spans, no risk of getting screen burn-ins, and a lower price-per-inch of screen size.

There’s an overwhelming number of TV deals out there, but only a few can match the value of Best Buy’s offer for the 85-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K TV. From its sticker price of $1,600, it’s down to just $1,250 for savings of $350. You need to be quick in completing the transaction though, as the bargain may expire at any moment. A lot of households would want to get the 85-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K TV in their living room for this price, so secure your own before stocks run out.

