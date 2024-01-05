Samsung Gaming Hub is a feature on newer Samsung TVs that gathers cloud gaming apps like Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass all into one place. Ahead of CES 2024, Samsung revealed that it’s going a step further and starting up a “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” program that relates to gaming accessories directly made for the service.

The first product that will bear this name is a new controller from PDP. Called the Replay Wireless Controller, this “Midnight Blue” device looks similar to an Xbox controller, but features a home button that can immediately launch Samsung Gaming Hub, as well as volume and power buttons for the TV.

The PDP Replay controller will have a rechargeable battery that can last for 40 hours. It’s also designed to have minimal latency for cloud gaming and has a 30-foot Bluetooth connection range. Those who attend CES 2024 will be able to see the controller on the show floor.

Currently, the Replay Wireless Controller is the only announced “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” accessory, but Samsung says more devices are on the way and that their packaging will contain a badge noting that they are part of this program. That badge confirms that the product has been thoroughly tested to work with Samsung Gaming Hub across all of the devices it’s on.

Jiho Ha, head of Samsung’s Service Partnerships Group, said that this program was born from the fact that “Samsung recognizes the indispensable role of accessories in elevating gaming experiences.”

PDP’s Replay Wireless controller is expected to hit store shelves later this month and is available to preorder now.

