Samsung has begun rolling out its new Gaming Hub on its 2022 line of smart TVs and monitors. To coincide with that launch, the company announced that Amazon Luna will be joining the service soon. Samsung Gaming Hub will also include an unexpected Twitch integration at launch.

Samsung Gaming Hub is a new feature that’ll be available on Samsung’s smart TVs and monitors going forward. It’s a dedicated hub that features several cloud gaming apps. That means that you’ll be able to play games on your TV without a console or high-end PC. You’ll just need a good enough internet connection to stream them.

Amazon Luna is the last piece of Samsung’s puzzle as it was a notable omission in the company’s launch partner lineup. It joins services like Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, and Google Stadia on Samsung TVs. Though, unlike those apps, Luna won’t be available right away. Samsung only notes that the app is coming “soon.”

Luna allows players to subscribe to individual channels to access games. For instance, you can pay a monthly fee to get every Jackbox Party Pack game or sign up for a retro gaming channel. In our Amazon Luna review, we noted that the service was a bit of a niche experience compared to something like Xbox Game Pass. But its inclusion on Samsung TVs will make it easier to access for interested players.

In addition to Luna, Samsung Gaming Hub will feature Twitch support at launch. Players will be able to access the streaming platform via the hub’s experience menu, which also features Spotify and YouTube.

Samsung Gaming Hub has officially begun rolling out on 2022 Samsung smart TVs and monitors starting today.

