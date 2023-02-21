Sony has finalized the launch lineup of the PlayStation VR2 headset just before its February 22 release. With that comes the confirmation of the new games coming to the PSVR2 platform throughout the rest of 2023, including a sequel to a critically acclaimed PlayStation VR title, as well as many exciting ports.
Starting with the newly confirmed launch titles, ports of the Viking rhythm game Ragnarock, 1980s anime-themed motorcycle combat game Runner, sci-fi simulator Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending, medieval sword-fighting game Swordsman VR, and VR Guitar Hero-like Unplugged: Air Guitar will all be available on February 22. This cements the following list as PlayStation VR2’s 43-game launch game lineup.
- After the Fall
- Altair Breaker
- Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder
- Cities VR
- Cosmonious High
- Demeo
- Drums Rock
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
- Fantavision 202X
- Garden of the Sea
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator
- Jurassic World Aftermath
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
- The Last Clockwinder
- The Light Brigade
- Moss
- Moss: Book II
- NFL Pro Era
- Pavlov VR
- Pistol Whip
- Puzzling Places
- Ragnarock
- Resident Evil Village
- Rez Infinite
- Runner
- Song in the Smoke
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition
- Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending
- Swordsman VR
- Synth Riders
- The Tale of Onogoro
- Tentacular
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Thumper
- Townsmen VR
- Unplugged: Air Guitar
- Vacation Simulator
- What the Bat
- Zenith: The Last City
- Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded
More games are coming to the headset in March as well. On March 16, the bloody gladiator game Gorn will be ported to PSVR2. Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer was also announced with a March 2023 release window; as its title suggests, this is a multiplayer VR game where players play soccer, but must use a bow and arrow as their primary interaction. Other PSVR2 launch window games coming over the next month or two include Before Your Eyes, Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition, No Man’s Sky, The Dark Pictures: Switchback, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution.
Looking further out, this PlayStation Blog post also featured a couple of reveals that just had “2023” release windows. The most notable of those is Another Fisherman’s Tale, which is a follow-up to a 2019 narrative adventure VR game called A Fisherman’s Tale. The main gimmick of this sequel is that players can detach their limbs, opening up many new puzzle opportunities and solutions. Then there’s Hellsweeper VR, a fantasy action game from the developers of Arizona Sunshine as well as Sushi Ben, a VR game with a manga-inspired aesthetic about saving a Sushi Bar via a variety of VR activities like fishing, ghost hunting, table tennis, bug-catching, archery, and more.
A compelling game lineup will ultimately be what makes or breaks PlayStation VR2’s success, so it’s nice to have a clear idea of its launch lineup and games coming soon after release. PlayStation VR2 will be released on February 22.
