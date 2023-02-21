Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sony has finalized the launch lineup of the PlayStation VR2 headset just before its February 22 release. With that comes the confirmation of the new games coming to the PSVR2 platform throughout the rest of 2023, including a sequel to a critically acclaimed PlayStation VR title, as well as many exciting ports.

Starting with the newly confirmed launch titles, ports of the Viking rhythm game Ragnarock, 1980s anime-themed motorcycle combat game Runner, sci-fi simulator Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending, medieval sword-fighting game Swordsman VR, and VR Guitar Hero-like Unplugged: Air Guitar will all be available on February 22. This cements the following list as PlayStation VR2’s 43-game launch game lineup.

After the Fall

Altair Breaker

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Cities VR

Cosmonious High

Demeo

Drums Rock

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Fantavision 202X

Garden of the Sea

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator

Jurassic World Aftermath

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

The Last Clockwinder

The Light Brigade

Moss

Moss: Book II

NFL Pro Era

Pavlov VR

Pistol Whip

Puzzling Places

Ragnarock

Resident Evil Village

Rez Infinite

Runner

Song in the Smoke

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending

Swordsman VR

Synth Riders

The Tale of Onogoro

Tentacular

Tetris Effect: Connected

Thumper

Townsmen VR

Unplugged: Air Guitar

Vacation Simulator

What the Bat

Zenith: The Last City

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded

More games are coming to the headset in March as well. On March 16, the bloody gladiator game Gorn will be ported to PSVR2. Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer was also announced with a March 2023 release window; as its title suggests, this is a multiplayer VR game where players play soccer, but must use a bow and arrow as their primary interaction. Other PSVR2 launch window games coming over the next month or two include Before Your Eyes, Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition, No Man’s Sky, The Dark Pictures: Switchback, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution.

Looking further out, this PlayStation Blog post also featured a couple of reveals that just had “2023” release windows. The most notable of those is Another Fisherman’s Tale, which is a follow-up to a 2019 narrative adventure VR game called A Fisherman’s Tale. The main gimmick of this sequel is that players can detach their limbs, opening up many new puzzle opportunities and solutions. Then there’s Hellsweeper VR, a fantasy action game from the developers of Arizona Sunshine as well as Sushi Ben, a VR game with a manga-inspired aesthetic about saving a Sushi Bar via a variety of VR activities like fishing, ghost hunting, table tennis, bug-catching, archery, and more.

A compelling game lineup will ultimately be what makes or breaks PlayStation VR2’s success, so it’s nice to have a clear idea of its launch lineup and games coming soon after release. PlayStation VR2 will be released on February 22.

