Sony finally confirms that PlayStation VR2 launches in early 2023

George Yang
By

Sony has revealed the release window for PlayStation VR2: early 2023.

PlayStation France was the first to post on Twitter that the VR headset will debut next year, tweeting a picture of the hardware and its controllers with a caption that translates to “available early 2023.” Shortly thereafter, the PlayStation UK Twitter account and PlayStation Instagram account also shared the image with a caption saying “coming early 2023.” As such, it’s safe to assume that this isn’t just a fluke from a single social media account. While we now have a more specific release window for PlayStation VR2, no specific date was announced.

Coming early 2023. #PSVR2 pic.twitter.com/R3MwWVPyNt

&mdash; PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) August 22, 2022

We also don’t know what price PlayStation VR2 will launch at, or whether PlayStation VR2 will be backward compatible with the original PlayStation VR library of games. Clearly, PlayStation still has a lot of questions to answer ahead of its launch. What we do know is that the VR headset will have over 20 games at the time of its release, and that games coming for PSVR 2 include Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Horizon Call of the Mountain.

The headset has two game modes for both VR content and non-VR content. The former provides a full 360-degree view at a resolution of 400 x 2040 HDR at 90Hz/120Hz frame rates. The latter runs at 1920 x 1080 HRD at 24/60Hz frame rates. PlayStation VR2 also comes with Sense controllers that will have the same adaptive triggers and haptic feedback as the PlayStation 5 console’s DualSense controllers, in addition to full finger touch detection that will be implemented.

Sony certainly made this announcement in a low-key way, so hopefully we learn more soon.

